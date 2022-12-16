The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is releasing data from the wastewater monitoring program which detected an increase in SARS-CoV-2 levels this past month. People with COVID-19 can shed the virus in their feces. The concentration of COVID-19 in the wastewater measures the presence of the virus, whether a resident has symptoms, or not. This news comes as the county moved into the medium category of the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO