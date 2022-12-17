Read full article on original website
anonymouseagle.com
Colorado Knocks Marquette Out Early
Colorado opened up a 12-0 lead on Marquette women’s basketball on Wednesday afternoon at the McGuire Center, and that was that. Your final: Colorado 71, Marquette 48. No, there isn’t anything else to discuss here. Marquette was down 19-4 at the end of the first quarter and 26-4 with 7:31 left in the second. After Jordan King pulled Marquette within 18, 26-8, Aaronette Vonleh scored on the other end for the Buffs to push the margin back to 20 and it never went back under that line. It was 35-13 at the half. It was 56-27 after three quarters. The only reason that Marquette got to 48 is because the referees assessed a technical foul at the horn on Colorado and Chloe Marotta sank her free throws.
GoCreighton.com
Men's Basketball Meets Butler in BIG EAST Home Opener
Game #13: Butler Bulldogs (8-4, 0-1 BIG EAST) at Creighton Bluejays (6-6, 0-1 BIG EAST) Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 • 7:00 p.m. • Omaha, Neb. • CHI Health Center Omaha. | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) | BU NOTES (PDF) |
GoCreighton.com
Women's Basketball Battles #2 Stanford on Tuesday
Palo Alto, Calif. -- In the midst of a trio of games against ranked opponents, the Bluejay Women's Basketball takes on #2 Stanford on Tuesday, December 20 at 9:00 p.m. (CT) The game at Maples Pavilion on Tuesday, December 20 will be the first meeting between Creighton and Stanford. Scouting...
WISN
WISN 12 News is taking a look back at Kent Wainscott's career as he heads toward retirement
MILWAUKEE — Kent Wainscott is retiring after 34 years of reporting for WISN 12 News. He came to Milwaukee in 1988 after working at stations in Terre Haute, Indiana and Dayton, Ohio. This week we will be showing highlights and memorable moments from throughout Kent's career.
wtmj.com
WTMJ Conversations: Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson
Mayor Cavalier Johnson was only the fourth elected mayor of Milwaukee in the past sixty-two years. Taking office, he announced violence reduction, economic development, and roadway safety as priorities but how does he plan to address on-going issues?. WTMJ’s Libby Collins spoke with Mayor Johnson not only about how he...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
milwaukeemag.com
10 of the Best New Bars in Milwaukee
THIS STORY IS PART OF OUR 2022 BAR GUIDE. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THAT FEATURE. Good bars usually feel lived-in, so forgive us if we’re skeptical of the atmosphere of a bar that’s entirely new construction. But damn if Draft & Vessel didn’t clone the warm, cozy feeling of its Shorewood original into its new Tosa location, right down to the two “snug” booths and the historic Milwaukee panorama above the bar. Beer takes center stage here, with a carefully curated range of styles displayed on a menu on screens behind the bar – the only TVs in the place. Eight of the 33 draft lines offer wine and cocktails, and you’ll find a full assortment of nonalcoholic offerings as well.
shepherdexpress.com
Talking with Milwaukee’s Kato Kaelin
“Life is short, and I’m grabbing it by the balls”. When Milwaukee native Kato Kaelin moved to Los Angeles in the 1980s, his friends and family had no doubt he’d succeed at whatever he chose to do. But Kaelin’s eventual success as an actor, television and podcast host, and producer far exceeded anyone’s expectations. As a pre-teen, his nickname came from the Green Hornet’s chauffeur, Kato, played by Bruce Lee. As a high school student at Nicolet, Kaelin and his friends often spent Friday evenings at Barnaby’s pizza restaurant before heading off to bowl at Brown Port Lanes. On Saturday nights, they cruised the neighborhoods for house parties, especially the ones at a Lake Shore Drive mansion. He's still best friends with the two guys he hung around with then.
morethanjustparks.com
5 SURPRISING National Parks Near Milwaukee You’ll Love (Photos + Guide)
National Parks Near Milwaukee! There’s so much more to the Badger State than the Pabst Mansion. In this article, More Than Just Parks gives you some exciting vacation destinations within a day’s drive of Milwaukee. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Firefighters at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to Milwaukee's old Northridge Mall Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18. FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information on what led to this response. This comes after a judge ordered the owner of the vacant mall to file plans to raze the...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Mexican Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI
Mexican food is one of the most popular cuisines in the U.S., and the abundance of restaurants can make it tough to know what places to try. Virtually all cities have a wide selection of Mexican spots, including Milwaukee, so narrowing down the 12 best Mexican restaurants in Milwaukee is always a good idea.
mediamilwaukee.com
Car Theft is Increasingly Common in Milwaukee Region
Sarah Deschane went to sleep on Oct. 20 with her green Kia Soul 15 feet from her sliding glass door. The next morning, she glanced outside her window and saw glass all over the parking lot, only to discover that her vehicle was gone. She immediately called the police. The...
Summerfest 2023 Headliner Lineup Features James Taylor, Sheryl Crow
Summerfest is already looking ahead to the new year, revealing James Taylor and Sheryl Crow will join forces to headline the music festival in 2023. The artists are locked in for a June, 24, 2023, performance at the American Family Amphitheater in Milwaukee. Earlier, organizers announced Zach Bryan will rise...
whitewaterbanner.com
UW-W Enrollment Declines Again; School of Graduate Studies Continues Bucking the Trend
Total enrollment at the two UW-Whitewater campuses, which has declined for the past three years, has fallen once again. The 10th day fall enrollment, the standard measure of enrollment, was 11,087, a decline of 373 students from last year. Total enrollment when UW-Rock County consolidated with UW-Whitewater in 2018 was 13,059. The all-time record enrollment of 12,628 at the Whitewater campus was in 2016-17, versus the current 10,494.
wuwm.com
It could be bye-bye for hospital delivery of babies in part of Milwaukee
When pregnant women go into labor and need to deliver their baby, how far should they have to travel to get to a hospital?. That's a question a nurses union is asking, after Ascension Wisconsin Health Care announced on Wednesday it is ending admission to its labor and delivery unit at Saint Francis Hospital. The hospital is on 16th Street just south of Oklahoma Ave., on Milwaukee's south side. No other south side hospital offers those services.
CBS 58
Health professionals say Ascension puts 'profits over people' after cut to St. Francis Hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local health professionals are pushing back on a recent decision by Ascension Medical Group to close a labor and delivery unit at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee. "They've yanked the rug out from beneath the south side of Milwaukee," Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals...
Did Tony Evers win Wauwatosa by 40 points?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Official results, certified...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Appleton and Keefe shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Dec. 20 near Appleton and Keefe. It happened around 1:14 a.m. The 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Dick's Sporting Goods jacket theft, 2 wanted
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police need help to identify and locate two people who stole jackets from Dick's Sporting Goods. The crime happened on Dec. 17 at the store on Discovery Drive near Bluemound and Calhoun. According to police, the man and woman stole $1,378 worth of jackets, leaving the...
WISN
I-43 southbound overnight closure
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced an overnight closure on Interstate 43 southbound on Dec. 21. The closure is between Mequon Road (state Highway 167) and Brown Deer Road (Highway 100) from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. This is due to the Interstate 43 north-south reconstruction project...
