Milwaukee, WI

#MUBB Travels To Providence Tuesday Night

The Marquette University men's basketball team (9-3, 1-0 BIG EAST) continues BIG EAST conference play on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. CT when the squad hits the road for the first time in league play at Providence (9-3, 1-0 BIG EAST). CBS Sports Network features the television broadcast, with Tom McCarthy (play-by-play) and Steve Lappas (analyst) calling the action. Following Tuesday's outing, the Golden Eagles will scatter across the country to spend time with family and friends in advance of Christmas.
Ryan Theis signs extension at Marquette

MILWAUKEE – Marquette University head women's volleyball coach Ryan Theis has signed a contract extension through the 2028 season, MU Vice President and Athletics Director Bill Scholl announced on Monday. "We are very happy that Ryan and his family have chosen to build on the tremendous momentum within the...
WBB Closes Non-Conference Play vs Colorado Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette women's basketball team (9-2, 2-1 BIG EAST) wraps up the non-conference portion of its 2022-23 campaign this week as it hosts Colorado (9-3, 0-1 Pac-12) on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The Golden Eagles and the Buffaloes will tip-off at 12 p.m. (CT) from the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee. The game will be broadcast on FloHoops with Bob Brainerd (play-by-play) and Michelle Griffin Wenzel (analyst) on the call. Live stats and stream links are available at GoMarquette.com.
Byrnes and Richard on Team USA World Championship roster

SPARKS, Maryland – Former Marquette University men's lacrosse players Liam Byrnes and Jake Richard were selected to the 23-man Team USA roster for the 2023 World Lacrosse Men's Championship, it was announced on Tuesday. The event will take place from June 21 to July 1, 2023, with 30 teams...
