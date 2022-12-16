Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
columbusnews-report.com
Theresa Clifton, 65, Joplin, Mo.
Theresa Johan Clifton, 65, of Joplin, Mo., died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her home. Born July 18, 1957 in Joplin, Mo., Theresa was the daughter of the Harold Casey and Gayle (Patrick) Stover. They preceded her in death. Theresa also was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Clifton, stepbrothers, Mike Stover and Dean Stover; and her stepfather, Donald “Smokey” Stover After graduation from…
columbusnews-report.com
Lady Titans host five-team duals
The Columbus Lady Titan Wrestling Team hosted five schools for a day of duals at the CUHS Gymnasium, Friday. Three states were represented on the mats with Columbus winning four of the five duals over Joplin, Mo. Team X, Coffeyville, Frontenac, and Van Buren, Ark. Their only loss of the day went to Burlington by three points, 36-39. Multiple wrestlers were 5-0 on the day for the Lady Titans, but…
columbusnews-report.com
Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor, Dear Mr. Letner, I was delighted to see that the state of Kansas is beginning to reduce the state tax on groceries from 6.5% to 4%. I was delighted, that is, until I learned “The city and county taxes will still apply.” Is there any thought or discussion to reduce the city tax (currently 6.5%), or will the city of Columbus still have a grocery tax higher than the state of Kansas?…
Comments / 0