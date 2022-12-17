ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families and Communities Together hosted a holiday bike and toy distribution in Tustin

Tustin, California — On Monday, December 12, 2022, Families and Communities Together (FaCT) hosted a Holiday Bike and Toy Drive Distribution at Tustin Family Campus for 16 FaCT Family Resource Centers (FRCs) in Orange County. Every year, Trish Hurley, Orange County resident, and Sean Canova, owner of Tzoneoc Fitness & Pilates, generously donate bikes to families with children that utilize the FaCT FRCs.
Fullerton Mother Creates Fentanyl Awareness Christmas Tree

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 300 people died every day last year of drug overdoses, and of those nearly one third involved fentanyl. Now one Orange County mother is using her Christmas tree to draw attention to this epidemic. Andree Scanlon carries a mother’s unconditional...
Reward Increase for Unsolved Pasadena Murder

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced an increased reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the murder of 27-year-old Ernesto Jimenez in Pasadena. Affectionately known as “Big Ernesto” throughout the community, Mr. Jimenez was shot while...
Price of tamales skyrockets in LA ahead of Christmas

It appears inflation is masquerading as the Grinch as prices for a staple Christmas food are going way up.A platter of tamales is a mainstay Christmas tradition for many Latino families in Los Angeles. However, as Angelenos start to pick between pollo, queso and carne at Tamale Liliana's in East L.A. they can't help but notice a change on the menu. Some customers were surprised that the price of a dozen tamales increased at their favorite tamale place."Everything is due to the recession," said employee Montse Bautista. "Wages went up. Materials went up. Everything went up."Bautista has been working at her...
City of Santa Ana shuts down more than 100 street vendors

The City of Santa Ana has shut down more than 100 different street vendors over the past six weeks, acting on what they called "community concerns."According to a press release from city officials, the food vendors were found to be conducting business under a number of different factors that called for shut down. "In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past...
Family leaving Christmas party escapes after being chased, shot at in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - A Southern California family is thankful to be alive after a terrifying encounter in Compton over the weekend. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the family of three became the victims of what they’re calling a "failed attempted robbery" when their vehicle was shot at multiple times shortly after leaving a Christmas party at their church.
LA area shooting leaves one dead

SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired...
Motorist shot at while traveling on 10 Freeway in Upland area

A motorist was shot at multiple times while traveling on the 10 Freeway in the Upland area Monday night. A call reporting the incident came in around 11:15 p.m., according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson. A motorist was apparently fired on while traveling on the westbound 10 Freeway between 4th Street and Mountain Avenue, […]
Mother, daughter dead after apartment fire in Downey

A mother and her daughter died after a large fire tore through a two-story apartment building in Downey Tuesday night.   The fire was reported near the intersection of Tweedy Lane and Dinsdale Street around 10:45 p.m., according to the Downey Fire Department. Aerial video from Sky5 showed heavy flames and smoke billowing from both […]
