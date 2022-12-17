ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Matt Riddle Called Out For ‘Cheating’ By Adult Film Star Companion

Matt Riddle was ruthlessly attacked by Solo Sikoa in the aftermath of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Usos on the December 5, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW. In reality, The Original Bro was suspended after failing to pass a second drug test. It appears that Riddle’s love life isn’t running smooth as well.
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal

Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
Matt Riddle’s Ex Fires Back At Fans Dragging Her Amid Cheating & Abuse Claims

Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. Unfortunately, that seems like a distant memory at this point after the latest drama concerning The Original Bro. Things have just not been going well for Riddle as of late. He was removed from WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Now it seems Riddle’s first ex decided to fire back at fans dragging her.
Misha Montana Shuts Down Matt Riddle Cheating Narrative

Matt Riddle was kicked off the WWE television roster after failing a second drug test. They wrote a storyline injury, but reports are he popped dirty for his second Wellness Policy test. Riddle seems to be having a lot of problems in his personal life as well. A picture of the former WWE United States Champion kissing adult film actor Misha Montana, who is supposed to be her girlfriend, recently went viral on social media. It seems the two of them are not exclusive.
Bianca Belair Receives Medical Treatment After Vicious Assault During WWE RAW

Bianca Belair worked hard to become the star that she is today in WWE. The RAW Women’s Champion always has a target on her back, and she knows anyone could be out for her championship. For a while now, Belair and Alexa Bliss had a common enemy in Damage CTRL. However, Bianca Belair was viciously attacked by Alexa Bliss on RAW this week. Afterwards, she required medical treatment due to how brutal the attack was.
Eric Bischoff Says Goldberg’s Superkick Didn’t Cause Bret Hart’s Concussion

Bill Goldberg has been blamed for causing the concussion that ended Bret Hart’s wrestling career decades ago. That caused animosity between Goldberg and Bret. However, a legend in the pro wrestling business believes Hart’s claims were not true. On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, former...
Kevin Nash Has A Problem With WWE Firing Mandy Rose Over Her Premium Content

Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. While fans believed bigger things were in store for her, they were in for a rude awakening. A week after her release, the pro wrestling world continues to talk about Rose’s WWE situation. In fact, Kevin Nash has an issue with WWE firing Mandy Rose, as an independent contractor.
Doudrop Assures Fans She’s Not Dead Amid WWE Absence

Doudrop has received very little attention on WWE programming after Vince McMahon’s retirement. The former Piper Niven has only wrestled seven times since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer in July, winning only two of those seven matches. Many fans have been concerned about Doudrop’s unexplained absence, however, she has now cleared it up.
Mandy Rose Warned About Earning ‘Fast Money’ After Claim She Will Become A Millionaire By Christmas

Mandy Rose had a solid run in NXT, where she held the NXT Women’s Championship for 413 days, cementing herself as one of the greatest champions on the brand. That did not matter anymore as she was released last week. Following that, it was revealed that Mandy Rose made $500K from her premium content service, just a week after her release. Now it seems Booker T commented on her earnings and decided to give her a warning about the path she has chosen.
Chris Jericho Called Out For Copying The Bloodline Angle

Chris Jericho has been part of the professional wrestling world for well over thirty years now. He amassed millions of supporters throughout the course of his lengthy, brilliant career. Jericho recently gained attention, but not for the right reasons. Jim Cornette, a seasoned wrestling commenter, has charged Chris Jericho with...
Britt Baker Was Busted Open During AEW Dark Taping At Universal Studios

Britt Baker D.M.D was AEW’s first contracted female wrestler. Since making her debut, she has put on a great show for the crowd time and again. Baker is no stranger to putting her body on the line for AEW fans. It turns out that she was busted open once again, but this time it was for AEW’s YouTube show.
The Bloodline Destroys Andre Chase During WWE RAW

The Bloodline is one of the most talked-about stable in pro wrestling today. Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn continue to captivate fans with their incredible storytelling abilities. Tonight, the group made another statement on RAW. Paul Heyman opened tonight’s edition of RAW with a promo. The...
Nikkita Lyons’ Match Added To WWE NXT This Week

Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark failed to claim the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance during a previous episode of NXT. Stark took out her frustrations on her partner, turning heel in the process. The two will finally meet one-on-one this week. WWE announced...
Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Set New Record Against The Usos

The Usos are definitely one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of WWE. They faced up against Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE RAW last night. By defeating The Usos for the second time during their historic reigns as champions, the two RAW stars set a new milestone.
Eric Bischoff Says Christian Cage Didn’t Move The Needle For TNA

Christian first turned heads when he worked with Edge and Gangrel as part of the faction called The Brood. After working for a short time under Gangrel, Edge and Christian split from Gangrel and became one of the most infamous tag teams in the early 2000s, called Edge and Christian.
Fan React Big To Resurfaced Clip Of CM Punk’s Opinion On Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is at the top of his game. He has proven himself to be an excellent champion with great character work and in-ring skills. CM Punk also talked about Roman Reigns’ character in WWE, where he praised his character and in-ring work. A video clip of CM Punk...
Jack Gallagher Gets Demolished In Pro MMA Debut

The #SpeakingOut movement caused a lot of pro wrestling companies to make hard decisions when it came to how they wanted to deal with their talent being accused of assault, among other things. WWE decided to release Jack Gallagher back in 2020 for his inclusion in the movement. Gallagher has been away from pro wrestling for a while now and eventually made his professional MMA debut. However, it didn’t turn out the way he would have wanted it to.
Randy Orton Once Ripped A Bathroom Urinal Off The Wall

Randy Orton is one of the greatest in-ring performer WWE has ever produced. Right from his developmental days, Orton was hailed as the future of the industry. He had everything you could hope for in a WWE superstar – looks, charisma, personality, and talent. However, Orton wasn’t the easiest to handle backstage and was always upto his own tricks.

