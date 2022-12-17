Shopping healthy and making a difference for the holidays with doTERRA

Read full article on original website
GTU and Walmart team up to surprise a Utah mom of six with help for Christmas
When Nicea walked through the toy aisles of the West Valley City Walmart this week searching for a Utah mom to surprise with some extra help this holiday season, she found Nena Kelly slowing walking while filling her cart. Nena works for the United States Post Office and because she’s been so busy at work, she hadn’t had a chance to get to her Christmas shopping done. We asked Nena to fill her cart with anything her kids would like – she has six to shop for! Plus Nena says she needs gifts for a Sub-for-Santa project she is donating to as well.
Need a last minute gift idea? We have the coziest locally made blankets
USPS (most reliable) Priority Mail (outside of Utah), December 20th, by 1:00 pm. Priority Mail (inside Utah), December 22nd, by 1:00 pm. Brian says he and the post office will not fail their Utah clients. HE is planning to keep the front page of www.blanketsbybrian.com updated with shipping deadlines and when they will stop taking orders.
Have you tried The Crack Shack? It’s been named one of Utah’s favorite restaurants!
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Ally Hipp with The Crack Shack, a new chicken restaurant that has moved into Utah with 3 locations, joined us today to show off a few menu items that they have and also talk about a few “Crack Hacks.”. ABC4...
How to win big for the holidays with the Swire Coca-Cola Sweepstakes
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — It’s much more fun to enjoy the holiday when you have a delicious drink in hand. Here in Utah, a partnership between Swire Coca-Cola, a bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, and Swig, your favorite spot for dirty soda, is causing quite a stir this season.
Cloudy and cold for your Tuesday, with a storm to kick off winter!
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! We’ve seen an increase in moisture overnight, and as a result, we have more cloud cover for our Tuesday. The clouds acted as a blanket and locked in some slightly warmer low temperatures, which means daytime highs will inch up a little more today. Expect highs in the upper 20s and low 30s in northern and central Utah, with the south climbing to the upper 40s in St. George.
Dry & cold pattern continues – for now
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – We got a nice break from the snow over the weekend, but the temperatures certainly kept the chill in the air. Utah saw some of its coldest days in a while as many cities reported single digits and even negative numbers. We’ll see...
Intermountain Experts Encourage COVID and Influenza Vaccinations to Help Avoid Respiratory “Tripledemic” Hitting Utah and U.S.
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — COVID-19, influenza, and RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus are three respiratory viruses that can range from mild, cold-like symptoms to extreme risk to hospitalization and even an individual’s life. All three are in wide circulation in Utah right now. More children...
Logan Canyon closed above Beaver Mountain as avalanche threats rise
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — As winter weather conditions worsen across Northern Utah Wednesday and Thursday, officials have closed off Logan Canyon above Beaver Mountain. That news comes as the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) in Logan issued an avalanche warning this morning. “Heavy snow and extensive drifting will create HIGH...
ALERT: Wednesday winter solstice storm to bring snow and wicked wind chill
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Wednesday marks the beginning of Winter with the solstice occurring at 2:47 p.m. in Utah. The change of season also brings our next snowstorm which has prompted several weather alerts in Northern Utah. Mountain snow started in the early morning hours and will continue...
Tax Season is quickly approaching; Learn how Pack Tax can help you save!
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Along with all the holiday planning many people have also started planning for tax season and if you haven’t, you probably should have been. Today we are fortunate to have Kristy Pack owner of Pack Tax “Utah’s Highest Rated Tax Nerds” with us to discuss some tips for tax preparation.
‘Need for action is clear’: Biden to invest $2.6B in Utah roads, bridges over the next 5 years
TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – In Utah, over the next five years, President Biden’s infrastructure law will invest $2.6 billion in roads and bridges, $665 million for public transportation, $36 million for electric vehicle charging, and $181 million for airports, according to the U.S. Dept. of Transportation (DOT). “The...
What’s the difference between a blizzard and a winter storm?
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A major winter weather event is hitting part of the U.S. already and will impact many others over the Christmas weekend, meteorologists have confirmed. Here in Utah, snowfall has already begun in the mountains, and a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the...
Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into Wednesday morning, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle or the woman who is accused of taking both. The search for Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, and Kason...
Romney convinced he could win re-election — if he decides to run again
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has no doubts about winning re-election to his seat if he decides to run again in 2024. In an interview with Politico published this morning, Romney, 75, isn’t yet saying whether or not he’ll seek another term, but if he does, he has high confidence he would retain his seat.
