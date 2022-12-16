Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 12/16: Mandy Rose Fired By WWE, Vince McMahon Wants WWE Return, New ROH Champions, More

Read full article on original website
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
Vince McMahon Was Considered To End Ric Flair’s Career
Ric Flair’s retirement storyline is fondly remembered by WWE fans but it appears it could have been Vince McMahon that ended Flair’s career. At the tail end of 2007, Ric Flair cut a rousing promo where he promised fans he would never retire despite his advancing years. Then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon gave The Nature Boy the chance to continue competing but to do so Flair would have to keep winning as his next loss would be his last match.
Bronson Reed Breaks Silence On WWE Return
Bronson Reed has issued his first public comment since he made his shocking return to WWE on Raw where he came to the rescue of The Miz. The Miz was in action against his rival Dexter Lumis on the December 19th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw in a “Winner Takes All” Ladder Match. There were two clear bags of money hanging above the ring and to win the match, you had to bring the bags of money down just like if it was a title or a Money in the Bank briefcase.
Ex-WWE Official On Vince McMahon – “He Needs To Be Gone”
A former WWE official has given their thoughts on reports that Vince McMahon intends to try and make a comeback to WWE. After forty years as the boss of WWE, McMahon retired from his role in July 2022. He was replaced by his daughter Stephanie McMahon as company Chairwoman, while she along with Nick Khan are WWE’s co-CEOs. Triple H was tasked with leading the company’s creative direction on television and was given the title of Chief Content Officer.
Kurt Angle Is Glad He Wasn’t Part Of TNA’s Aces & Eights Stable
Kurt Angle is sounding off about how he was glad that he wasn’t a part of TNA’s Aces & Eights Stable due to having too many people in the group. There are two stables that TNA Wrestling fans remember the most fondly during the company’s best years. One of them was the Main Event Mafia group that Kurt Angle led with Sting, Scott Steiner, Kevin Nash and Booker T as the original members in the group. They started in 2008, had a very strong run and were brought back again because of it.
Latest AEW Dark Sees Brand New Faction Formed
The Elite and Death Triangle have been tangling for the AEW Trios Championship but there might be more competition in the future from a new group. The Tuesday 20th of December edition of AEW Dark was a star-studded affair with former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega competing against Hagane Shinno. The match was Omega’s first on Dark since January 2020 and The Elite’s cleaner swept aside his opponent to pick up the win.
WWE Star Wants Intergender Match Following Raw
One WWE star was paying close attention to Monday Night Raw and renewed calls for them to have their own intergender match. On Raw in Des Moines, Iowa, The Judgment Day was in action as Damian Priest and Finn Balor teamed up to face The Street Profits. With Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio taking up position on the outside, Akira Tozawa accompanied The Profits to the ring to try and even up the score.
WWE Personality Explains Why They Were Released
A former WWE personality has explained why they were released from the company and thinks it all came down to a lack of communication. At the start of December, Quetzalli Bulnes revealed that she had been released from her contract by WWE. Bulnes had been featured in some of the company’s Spanish-language social media output, hosting El Brunch and WWE Ahora.
NXT Star Apparently Tattooed With WWE Logo
One NXT star has taken the idea of brand loyalty to the extreme by apparently branding himself with a tattoo of the WWE logo but all may not be as it seems. Tattoos and wrestling are nothing new. Whether the tribal markings of Roman Reigns, The Rock, and The Usos or the all-over ink of CM Punk and The Undertaker or even THAT neck tattoo that Cody Rhodes made famous, the artistry of painting one’s body is no stranger to those that put their bodies through hell for the sake of entertainment. But now one NXT star has seemingly taken things a step further, or perhaps a step too far.
Update On WWE Plans For Final Raw Of 2022 (Dec. 26)
An update has been provided for what WWE plans to do on the final episode of Monday Night Raw in 2022. Tonight’s Raw will be the final live episode of the show in 2022 because next week WWE has plans to do some sort of taped “best of ” episode on December 26th. That’s the day after Christmas and is known as Boxing Day in some parts of the world.
WWE Hall Of Famer Wrestles On AEW Dark (SPOILERS)
AEW Dark might be one of the company’s YouTube shows but there was plenty to keep an eye on at the most recent tapings with a WWE Hall of Famer in action. On Saturday, 17th of December the latest round of AEW Dark and Elevation tapings took place at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. As well as the usual mix of younger talent, the tapings saw former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, and even WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett in action.
Mandy Rose’s Massive Earnings Since WWE Firing Revealed
The absolutely incredible amount of money that Mandy Rose has raked in since being released by WWE has been revealed by her agent. Mandy Rose was released by WWE just one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13th episode of NXT. Rose held the championship for an incredible 413 days before her surprise loss to the 21-year-old challenger.
Jake Roberts Recalls How Andre The Giant Reacted To Snakes
Jake Roberts has opened up about how an old rival of his, Andre The Giant, felt about snakes. During his Hall of Fame wrestling career, Jake Roberts was known for bringing out a snake, usually named Damien, to torture his opponents. When Roberts was a heel, the did heinous acts like having Damien bite “Macho Man” Randy Savage on the arm, which is a visual that likely scarred a lot of young wrestling fans at the time.
Bobby Fish Explains His AEW Exit
Bobby Fish has explained why he chose to walk away from AEW after spending just nine months as part of the company’s roster. Following his release from NXT, Bobby Fish became All Elite and kicked off his AEW career in fine fashion as he challenged Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title. It wasn’t long before Fish was surrounded by familiar company once again as both Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly joined Fish in AEW forming The Undisputed Elite.
WWE Dream Match Took Place During Live Event
A never before seen dream match took place over the weekend at a WWE Live Event!. Fans who attend non-televised WWE Live Events often get to witness things not shown on television, and this weekend was no exception. At the December 17th live event in Moline, IL, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defended his title against AJ Styles in the first ever singles match between the two.
Athena Was Told To Lose Weight Before WWE Signed Her
AEW star Athena has discussed being told to lose weight by WWE and how she was kicked out by her parents for abandoning college to follow her dream. Athena is currently a part of the AEW roster but prior to joining the company, she spent several years as Ember Moon in WWE. Most of her success in that company came as part of the NXT roster, where she is a one-time NXT Women’s Champion.
WWE Superstar Accused Of Cheating On Adult Film Star
Things may have gone from bad to worse for one WWE Superstar who has been accused of cheating on one adult film actress with another. In a story originally reported by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, Matt Riddle recently failed a drug test for the second time this year and that meant he was in rehab trying to get better. It is believed that Riddle’s first failed drug test came around SummerSlam, which was in late July.
Matt Hardy Discusses In What Aspect Jeff Hardy Wasn’t Ready To Become World Champion
According to Matt Hardy, his brother Jeff wasn’t ready to fully embrace being a world champion. Jeff Hardy is one of the most popular wrestlers of the past two decades. Being such a high-flying daredevil with a unique look and eclectic personality garnered him much praise and built him a loyal fan following. And even though he wasn’t a prototypical champion by any means, he still reached the world title level in WWE in 2008 and then again in 2009.
Triple H Changing NXT Call Up Process
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has noted the changes Triple H has made to the process of calling up NXT stars to WWE’s main roster. Since Triple H founded NXT over a decade ago the purpose of the brand was to be a breeding ground for the WWE Superstars of tomorrow. The brand has seen the likes of Big E, Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins, Asuka, Roman Reigns, and dozens and dozens more go on to have successful careers on Raw and SmackDown.
CM Punk Reunites With AEW Star (PHOTO)
Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has reunited with a fellow AEW star as his own future in the company looks increasingly uncertain. The story of what happened at All Out in September is a piece of wrestling folklore by now. Unhappy at several reports suggesting he had something to do with Colt Cabana’s diminished role in AEW following his own signing with the company, CM Punk lambasted several of his colleagues including company EVPs The Young Bucks at the post-show media scrum.
