Northwestern football’s No. 1 player of 2022: OT Peter Skoronski

After running through our honorable mentions and previous nine selections, Inside NU concludes its countdown of the Wildcats’ top 10 players from this past year with a name that should surprise nobody: Peter Skoronski. Bradley Locker (1):. Stats: 12 games played, one sack allowed, six pressure allowed, five penalties...
SUBMIT YOUR HOLIDAY MAILBAG QUESTIONS

Between a 1-11 football season, two roller coaster basketball seasons, a pair of NCAA Tournament runs in the fall and a loaded upcoming slate of spring sports, there’s a lot to talk about regarding Northwestern athletics. Our editor in chief, Gavin Dorsey, will do his best to answer whatever Wildcat or holiday questions you may ask, so fire away in the replies below!
