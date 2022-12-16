Read full article on original website
MINNESOTA WILD REPORTEDLY HAVE ZERO INTENTION OF KEEPING LONG-TIME DEFENSEMAN
According to The Athletic's Michael Russo - correspondent for the Minnesota Wild - GM Bill Guerin has no intention of retaining defenseman Matt Dumba after his contract expires at the end of the season. Dumba, drafted 7th overall in 2012, has been a mainstay on the Wild's blue-line since 2013, amassing 231 points in 550 games so far. With a cap-hit of $6 million, it could prove difficult to trade him without retaining a big chunk of his salary.
NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Is William Nylander Pricing Himself Out of Toronto?. Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star: Believe that Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is pricing himself out of Toronto with his next contract. “Nylander is on pace...
5 Wild Prospects to Watch at the 2023 World Juniors
It may have only been four months since the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) was held in Edmonton, but it is already time for the 2023 WJC to get underway. The Minnesota Wild are set to be well represented once again, with five prospects suiting up to play for five different countries. The Wild’s recent success at drafting solid prospects from the later rounds has been highlighted in this year’s tournament, as three of their players are from the third round or later.
Canucks Willing to Trade Quinn Hughes in “Mammoth” Deal
Elliotte Friedman dropped a bit of a bomb on Saturday evening when he discussed the status of the Vancouver Canucks and their willingness to trade players heading into the NHL Trade Deadline. While he notes that the team isn’t interested in a rebuild or a teardown, one of the players he mentioned being available out of Vancouver would suggest otherwise.
NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the New York Rangers
Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports: Patrick Kane hasn’t made any decisions on his playing future. There are some within the Chicago Blackhawks who think he’ll stay past the trade deadline, and there are others who don’t think he will. If Kane decides he wants a trade by...
CALE MAKAR GETS PENALTY OVERTURNED IN RARE DISPLAY OF SPORTSMANSHIP
This one play (combined with yet another dominant season) could have the Lady Byng Trophy locked up for Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. He could have kept his mouth shut and taken the powerplay in a scoreless hockey game, but he did the honorable thing and made sure the referee made the right call.
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Dallas Stars
Patrick Kane makes more sense for the Bruins than Jonathan Toews. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: There was some speculation last week that the Boston Bruins could be interested in Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, but a source said the Bruins would be more interested in Patrick Kane than Toews.
TRADE: AVALANCHE AND MAPLE LEAFS SWAP BOTTOM-SIX FORWARDS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Denis Malgin from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Dryden Hunt. The move comes as the National Hockey League's holiday roster freeze comes into effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight. Malgin, 25, returned to the NHL this season...
Ducks acquire Michael Del Zotto in three-way deal
The Detroit Red Wings receive Danny O’Regan from Anaheim, and the Florida Panthers receive Givani Smith from Detroit. Del Zotto played 23 games for the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League this season, scoring two goals and 10 points. Center O’Regan played 27 games for the San Diego Gulls this season, putting up three goals and 18 points. The youngest member of the trade, the 24-year-old Smith, is also the only one to have played NHL games this season. He played two games for the Detroit Red Wings, scoring zero points.
