Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Shares Message About ‘Heartbreak’ After Dissing Him
LaNisha Cole shared a cryptic message about putting herself through “unnecessary pain and heartbreak” just days after she seemingly shaded her baby daddy Nick Cannon for posting a holiday photo with a few of his other 11 children. The model, who shares daughter Onyx, 3 mos, with the actor, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 21 to ask her fans for stories of ‘overcoming obstacles and leaving toxic relationships’ and to clap back at her many critics.
NPR
Actor Naomi Ackie recounts portraying Whitney Houston posed many challenges
Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez speaks with British actor Naomi Ackie about playing Whitney Houston in the new film: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.
NPR
How to be a better movie watcher, according to film critics (plus a handy brochure!)
It's winter break and you know what that means — it's time to grab a blanket, pop some popcorn and get cozy with a movie. The question is, what should you watch? Should you go for the films being considered for the big awards like the Oscars or the Golden Globes? Should you go for old favorites? Or should you watch something totally outside your wheelhouse?
NPR
Confessions Of A Math Convert
Math is a complex, beautiful language that can help people understand the world. And sometimes math is hard! Science communicator Sadie Witkowski says the key to making math your friend is to foster your own curiosity and shed the fear of sounding dumb. That's the guiding principle behind her podcast, Carry the Two and it's today's show: Embracing all math has to offer without the fear of failure. We encore this episode in between Carry the Two's seasons - their second one starts on January 3, 2023!
NPR
Watch YEИDRY live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert
Using a carefully curated mix of soulful verses, bouncy beats and elaborately executed hair flips, Italian-Dominican singer YEИDRY got everyone in the crowd on their feet and swishing their hips at night two of the NPR Music 15th anniversary show. SET LIST:. "Nena" "Se Acabó" "La Bendicion" "KI-KI"
NPR
My Unsung Hero: Strangers on the plane
In this week's "My Unsung Hero" installment, a woman recounts how a group of strangers comforted her in a time of need. Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else.
NPR
Anderson Cooper explores his grief and loss in his podcast, 'All There Is'
Most of us are used to hearing CNN's Anderson Cooper sound like this. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "ANDERSON COOPER 360") ANDERSON COOPER: We begin tonight with breaking news. Moments ago, a federal judge at least temporarily reversed... KELLY: There you have the serious, in-control anchor of "Anderson Cooper 360." But...
NPR
Artificial Intelligence helped connect a Holocaust survivor with photos of her past
NPR's Juana Summers talks with software engineer Daniel Patt about his website "From Numbers to Names," which uses artificial intelligence to find photos of victims and survivors of the Holocaust. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Blanche Fixler picked up a call from an unknown number a few months ago. A man named...
NPR
The photographer who captured the famous L.A. mountain lion on P-22's legacy
NPR's Juana Summers talks with photographer Steve Winter, who captured the iconic photo of P-22, the famous Los Angeles mountain lion. We are saddened to report the death of a beloved Los Angeles celebrity, a noted advocate for urban wildlife protection. His name was P-22. The P is for puma. He was euthanized this weekend after suffering injuries following a probable collision with a motor vehicle. And, yes, P-22 was a mountain lion who became an icon after he was photographed in National Geographic in 2013. The idea came from photographer Steve Winter.
Comments / 0