Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
x1071.com
Charlie Berens speaks at UW Winter Commencement
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin’s 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony sent more than 1,250 students to their next stage of life Sunday. The keynote speaker was Wisconsin’s funniest man, Charlie Berens. The 2009 UW graduate used his stand-up comedy skills to write the speech. “Yeah, so...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin Dells theater has canceled all upcoming shows and will shut down. The Palace Theater posted on its website that it will close immediately. “We will forever cherish the wonderful memories of shows, concerts, and special occasions that we created over the past eight years, especially the laughter and awe shown by adults and children alike,” the message said.
CBS 58
Ice Castles bringing a winter wonderland to southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ice artisans will begin offering a winter wonderland in Lake Geneva in January, with slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces and sculptures made entirely from ice. To complete the winter wonderland aesthetic, they will also be featuring a horse-drawn sleigh ride trail, lighting features and...
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s Doing the Left Thing tour
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers launched his liberal wish list road trip last week, his biennial listening session he’s calling the “Doing the Right Thing” tour. Evers, of course, will be doing the “left thing” when he moves into his second term in a couple of weeks and begins writing his next two-year budget proposal. Why change now? He’s governed from the hard left for four years. Besides, his second term comes thanks in large part to the rabid, radical left in Madison, which turned out their mail in-ballots in Dane County and at the University of Wisconsin in incredible numbers. (UW-Madison issued over 7,000 student voter ID cards between Sept. 1 and Election Day, over half of which were printed on Election Day, according to data from BadgersVote.)
UW-Madison students spark conversation about written agreements for university marketing campaigns
MADISON, Wis. — After one University of Wisconsin-Madison student tweeted concerns over an image of him being used for a marketing campaign, other students are now sharing similar experiences of feeling misled about how the university could use their likeness. In the replies to this tweet, Mikey Morin shared his similar experiences with the student who made the tweet. He...
nbc15.com
Longtime NBC15 Weather Director Elmer Childress passes away at 92
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former NBC15 Weather Director, radio and television show host, TV personality, and musician Elmer Childress died on December 6. He was 92 years old. Childress passed away one day before his 93rd birthday. According to his obituary, Childress was born in Bauxite, Arkansas, and started out...
x1071.com
Badgers men’s hoops move up to No. 17 in Associated Press poll
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers moved on up the rankings on Monday, rising to No. 17 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Wisconsin is riding a four-game winning streak and is undefeated in December. The Badgers came in at No. 23 last week’s poll. Their record sits at 9-2.
x1071.com
ImpactLife urging blood donations amid expected holiday drop-off
MADISON, Wis. — ImpactLife is urging people to donate blood this holiday season amid a projected drop in donations. The blood center said Monday projections put the drop in donations during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s at 20% with people traveling and fewer blood drives during the holidays.
What Does It Mean When Abandoned WI Vehicle Has Police Tape On it
If you're driving through Wisconsin this winter and you spot a vehicle with police tape on it, this is what it means. Winter has finally arrived in and around the Rockford area. We are starting to experience snow, ice, and cold. That should suggest that drivers in Wisconsin and Illinois are being cautious while out on the road. Unfortunately, that is not the case. In fact, I believe they get even worse. Especially, if their vehicle has four-wheel drive. Have you ever noticed all the cars off the road in ditches during bad weather?
x1071.com
Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club hosts annual Children’s Holiday Party
MADISON, Wis. — More than 100 children got to celebrate an early Christmas Monday during the Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club’s annual Children’s Holiday Party. The hotel teamed up with the NFL Alumni Madison Chapter to bring cookie decorating, arts and crafts and a hot...
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
x1071.com
UW Art Department helps shoppers get last minute gifts
MADISON, Wis. — There’s not much time left to get a gift for that special someone, but on Saturday the UW-Madison Art Department was there to help. The department hosted its annual holiday sale, featuring plenty of great presents for art lovers. All available pieces were made by UW art students.
spectrumnews1.com
Meet Miss America: Get to know Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke
WISCONSIN — Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke, 20, was crowned the new Miss America on Thursday night. Stanke is a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studies nuclear engineering. She said during the Miss America pageant, she wanted to showcase her love for nuclear energy as part of a larger mission of staying true to herself.
x1071.com
Wisconsin Brewing Company celebrates Winter Solstice, raises money for Red Cross
VERONA, Wis. — With the Winter Solstice just days away, the Wisconsin Brewing Company held a party Saturday to celebrate the darkest day of the year. The brewery crafted three brews for the event, but a party wasn’t the only thing on tap. There was also a fundraiser for the Red Cross.
wissports.net
Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association announces 2023 Hall of Fame class
The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association has announced the six individuals who will be inducted into their Hall of Fame at a banquet at the Madison West Marriott on Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2023. “It is an outstanding class of individuals, who have been exceptional representatives of not only their programs,...
x1071.com
Craft fair and cookie walk at Windsor Elementary raises money for guide dogs
WINDSOR, Wis. — For Susan Gasel, the opportunity to receive a guide dog was life changing. “Without either one of [the guide dogs] I would not be where I am today,” Gasel said. “I am a college graduate because of my first guide dog.”. Gasel was born...
captimes.com
28 Madison area restaurants open on Christmas Eve / Christmas Day
Whether you’re looking to make your holiday a little easier or Dec. 25 is just another Sunday for you, a variety of Madison-area pubs, cafes and restaurants are open this Christmas weekend to meet your needs. Days and hours listed were verified at the time of publishing, but all...
Robbers smash SUV into Janesville Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for suspects who robbed a Best Buy store early Sunday morning. According to police, the robbers used a vehicle to force entry into the store, located at 2850 Deerfield Drive around 4:35 a.m. Officers responded to a burglary alarm, but the suspects had already fled with stolen […]
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
A chef changed the name of his restaurant from his nonbinary child's deadname to their current name — and business is booming
Chef Dave Heide told Insider that he didn't give "a crap" about his old restaurant brand; he cares about making sure his child is healthy and happy.
