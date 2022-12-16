ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Horeb, WI

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy injured in crash on I-94

CONCORD, Wis. — A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a crash early Sunday near Concord. Officials said the deputy was parked along I-94, eastbound, near County Road F at around 5 a.m. The deputy was providing security while a tow truck operator pulled a semi-truck out of the median. Officials said an eastbound vehicle struck the deputy’s squad car.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI

