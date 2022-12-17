ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Event at Olbrich Park celebrates winter solstice

MADISON, Wis. — Attendees flocked to Olbrich Park on Wednesday to celebrate the winter solstice. The annual event drew a crowd to mark the turning point at which the days begin to again get longer. It featured a gathering of musicians, ice lanterns, a bonfire, snacks and more. “It’s...
MADISON, WI
Mondays bar on State Street decked out for the holidays

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison bar is keeping up with a longstanding holiday tradition. Mondays on State Street is once again decked out in holiday lights and decorations. Owner Gary Garten said the tradition started in the late 1980s and has grown every year since. Each year the...
MADISON, WI
12 Days of Giving – The Burnett Family

FITCHBURG, Wis. — This holiday season, News 3 Now is making 12 area families’ miracles come true. Our 12 Days of Giving continue, this time surprising a single mother with presents for her one, three, and five-year-old kids. Flodejhia Burnett beat the odds, but she isn’t stopping there....
FITCHBURG, WI
ImpactLife urging blood donations amid expected holiday drop-off

MADISON, Wis. — ImpactLife is urging people to donate blood this holiday season amid a projected drop in donations. The blood center said Monday projections put the drop in donations during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s at 20% with people traveling and fewer blood drives during the holidays.
MADISON, WI
LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm

Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. The Village of Blue Mounds declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. A snow emergency will take effect in the...
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Highland Mobile Food Pantry on Tuesday

The next Highland mobile food pantry will be on a different day this month. The food pantry is being held on Tuesday (Dec 20) starting at 4pm. This drive thru event takes place at Saints Anthony and Philip parish on Main Street in Highland. You’re asked to clear space in the trunk of your car to make room for the groceries. Tuesday’s mobile food pantry in Highland is open to anyone.
HIGHLAND, WI
Dane County Sheriff’s Office offers ice safety tips

MADISON, Wis. — As the area’s lakes and waterways begin to freeze, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some ways to stay safe on the ice. The sheriff’s office said it’s important to have a plan in place before heading out on the ice in case anything goes wrong.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Public Meeting on New Platteville Fire Station

The City of Platteville will host a public meeting to answer resident questions about the new fire station. The community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Platteville Public Library. Fire Chief Ryan Simmons will be there, as will City Manager Adam Ruechel. City officials will discuss the construction plans and timeline for the new $13.4 million fire station to be built at the current site of the OE Gray Early Learning Center. The construction will be funded in part by a $7 million federal funding allocation announced earlier this year. Common Council members have approved a concept plan for the station with the goal of breaking ground on the project early next fall.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Madison Fire Department shares fire safety tips ahead of holidays

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department is offering fire safety tips as the holidays approach and temperatures fall. The fire department sees an uptick in heating-related fires as well as those caused by candles and electrical systems during the holiday season, fire protection engineer Bill Sullivan said. To prevent those, people should keep heating systems three feet away from combustible products, keep candles on stable surfaces where kids and pets can’t reach and inspect holiday decorations for damage or frayed wires.
MADISON, WI
Students graduate from program aiming to give those behind bars a second chance

MADISON, Wis. — Nine incarcerated individuals celebrated a special milestone on Tuesday: graduating from a program at Madison College that aims to give them a second chance. The group received technical diplomas in electrical maintenance Tuesday morning as part of the college’s Second Chance Pell program. The program’s goal is to help students gain the skills necessary to find job opportunities and earn a living wage as they re-enter the community.
MADISON, WI

