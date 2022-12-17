Read full article on original website
Event at Olbrich Park celebrates winter solstice
MADISON, Wis. — Attendees flocked to Olbrich Park on Wednesday to celebrate the winter solstice. The annual event drew a crowd to mark the turning point at which the days begin to again get longer. It featured a gathering of musicians, ice lanterns, a bonfire, snacks and more. “It’s...
Mondays bar on State Street decked out for the holidays
MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison bar is keeping up with a longstanding holiday tradition. Mondays on State Street is once again decked out in holiday lights and decorations. Owner Gary Garten said the tradition started in the late 1980s and has grown every year since. Each year the...
Madison, Dane County closing non-essential government offices due to winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — Both the City of Madison and Dane County will close non-essential government offices Thursday afternoon and Friday due to the upcoming winter storm. The county is closing non-essential operations at 2 p.m. Thursday through the end of Friday. Essential services will still operate, the county said.
12 Days of Giving – The Burnett Family
FITCHBURG, Wis. — This holiday season, News 3 Now is making 12 area families’ miracles come true. Our 12 Days of Giving continue, this time surprising a single mother with presents for her one, three, and five-year-old kids. Flodejhia Burnett beat the odds, but she isn’t stopping there....
Last minute final exam changes, blizzard force UW students to hustle home for holidays
MADISON, Wis. — Even though the University of Wisconsin-Madison will be open through Friday as usual, many professors adjusted or canceled their exams so students could safely travel ahead of the winter storm. But it still resulted in a scramble to find last-minute flights or buses. “I am trying...
Metro buses will stick to their schedule as much as possible this week, city says
MADISON, Wis. — Despite the incoming winter storm that is expected to create travel headaches over the next couple of days, the City of Madison says it anticipates its Metro buses to run at full service. The city says riders may see delays depending on how much snow falls,...
Last-minute shoppers stock up to hunker down for stormy holidays
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — If you stopped by the grocery store Wednesday night, odds are it took you a bit longer to get what you need. Lines were long and aisles were packed with people stocking up to hunker down for the blizzard. News 3 Now’s Arman Rahman caught...
Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club hosts annual Children’s Holiday Party
MADISON, Wis. — More than 100 children got to celebrate an early Christmas Monday during the Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club’s annual Children’s Holiday Party. The hotel teamed up with the NFL Alumni Madison Chapter to bring cookie decorating, arts and crafts and a hot...
ImpactLife urging blood donations amid expected holiday drop-off
MADISON, Wis. — ImpactLife is urging people to donate blood this holiday season amid a projected drop in donations. The blood center said Monday projections put the drop in donations during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s at 20% with people traveling and fewer blood drives during the holidays.
Madison Streets Division warns some roads could be snowy, slippery ‘until sometime next week’
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Streets Division is warning drivers to expect potentially snowy and slippery roads “until sometime next week.”. Snow is expected to start falling Wednesday night into Thursday; even after it stops, strong winds are expected to create travel challenges. In an update Wednesday afternoon,...
LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm
Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. The Village of Blue Mounds declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. A snow emergency will take effect in the...
Madison Streets Division says salt will take longer to melt snow overnight
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Streets Division crews will treat the city’s salt routes early Tuesday, but officials warned that the salt will not be as effective. Because of how cold temperatures are expected to be, the salt will take longer to melt the snow. Snow is expected to...
Longest Night Homeless Persons Memorial Service highlights struggles of those experiencing homelessness
MADISON, Wis. — With a winter storm and bitterly cold temperatures looming, several dozen people took part in a memorial event on the Capitol Square Wednesday afternoon to highlight the hardships those experiencing homelessness face, especially during the winter. The Longest Night Homeless Persons Memorial Service was one of...
Highland Mobile Food Pantry on Tuesday
The next Highland mobile food pantry will be on a different day this month. The food pantry is being held on Tuesday (Dec 20) starting at 4pm. This drive thru event takes place at Saints Anthony and Philip parish on Main Street in Highland. You’re asked to clear space in the trunk of your car to make room for the groceries. Tuesday’s mobile food pantry in Highland is open to anyone.
As cold claims more lives last winter, east Madison men’s shelter hopes to keep more people inside this year
MADISON, Wis. — Dangerous cold like what’s expected nationwide this week can be at best a problem, and at worst fatal. Wisconsin health officials hope more warming shelters and cold weather safety can put a dent in the rising number of cold weather-related deaths in the state. “We...
Dane County Sheriff’s Office offers ice safety tips
MADISON, Wis. — As the area’s lakes and waterways begin to freeze, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some ways to stay safe on the ice. The sheriff’s office said it’s important to have a plan in place before heading out on the ice in case anything goes wrong.
Public Meeting on New Platteville Fire Station
The City of Platteville will host a public meeting to answer resident questions about the new fire station. The community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Platteville Public Library. Fire Chief Ryan Simmons will be there, as will City Manager Adam Ruechel. City officials will discuss the construction plans and timeline for the new $13.4 million fire station to be built at the current site of the OE Gray Early Learning Center. The construction will be funded in part by a $7 million federal funding allocation announced earlier this year. Common Council members have approved a concept plan for the station with the goal of breaking ground on the project early next fall.
Madison Fire Department shares fire safety tips ahead of holidays
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department is offering fire safety tips as the holidays approach and temperatures fall. The fire department sees an uptick in heating-related fires as well as those caused by candles and electrical systems during the holiday season, fire protection engineer Bill Sullivan said. To prevent those, people should keep heating systems three feet away from combustible products, keep candles on stable surfaces where kids and pets can’t reach and inspect holiday decorations for damage or frayed wires.
Students graduate from program aiming to give those behind bars a second chance
MADISON, Wis. — Nine incarcerated individuals celebrated a special milestone on Tuesday: graduating from a program at Madison College that aims to give them a second chance. The group received technical diplomas in electrical maintenance Tuesday morning as part of the college’s Second Chance Pell program. The program’s goal is to help students gain the skills necessary to find job opportunities and earn a living wage as they re-enter the community.
