Warming climate leads to changing Wisconsin winters, but drawing links to individual storms challenging, UW professor says

wearegreenbay.com
Strong winds? Half a foot of snow? Near-whiteout conditions? What to expect from Wisconsin’s latest winter storm
(WFRV) – As the Christmas holiday travel season kicks into full gear this week a large and impactful winter storm is taking aim at the central and Great Lakes region of the United States. This storm system, which will be taking shape Wednesday, will impact Wisconsin and many surrounding...
x1071.com
UW-Madison plans to continue normal operations amid late week winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is set to continue normal operations for the rest of this week despite a looming winter storm. As of Wednesday afternoon, the university plans to stick to normal operations on Thursday for the last day of exams as well as for normal business on Friday.
x1071.com
Last minute final exam changes, blizzard force UW students to hustle home for holidays
MADISON, Wis. — Even though the University of Wisconsin-Madison will be open through Friday as usual, many professors adjusted or canceled their exams so students could safely travel ahead of the winter storm. But it still resulted in a scramble to find last-minute flights or buses. “I am trying...
Wisconsin officials urge extreme caution during upcoming winter storm
A winter storm system is expected to move through Wisconsin tonight into Friday, bringing snow, high winds, reduced visibility and frigid temperatures across the state. Road conditions will vary significantly depending on location, so the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to be weather aware, especially if traveling for the holiday weekend.
x1071.com
MMSD closing all buildings, cancels MSCR programs and activities for Thursday
MADISON, Wis. — All Madison Metropolitan School District buildings, programs, and activities will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, the district announced Wednesday afternoon. While classes were already not going to be held due to winter break, which began Wednesday, the district says all buildings will now be closed. Additionally, all MSCR programs and activities for Thursday are canceled, all MMSD scheduled facility rentals for Thursday are canceled, and all scheduled COVID clinics in MMSD buildings for Thursday and Friday are canceled.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin closings, cancellations, delays
MILWAUKEE - When the weather in southeast Wisconsin turns nasty, it is often necessary for schools, churches and businesses to shut down, cancel activities or delay opening. Below is a current list of all the closings, cancellations, and delays seen in southeast Wisconsin.
x1071.com
Red Cross cancels Holiday Blood Drive in Madison due to winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — The American Red Cross is canceling its annual holiday blood drive in Madison due to the impending winter storm and dangerously cold wind chills. The drive was scheduled to be held Friday, Dec. 23 at the Alliant Energy Center. The Red Cross said it was making the cancellation in Madison as well as in Green Bay and La Crosse due to “looming severe winter weather and safety concerns for staff, volunteers, donors and partners.”
drydenwire.com
Round 2: Winter Storm Approaches Wednesday
A potential winter storm will start to affect the Northland Wednesday and continue into late week. There continues to be model differences in the track, strength, and speed of the storm which all affect the amount of snow and strength of winds for the Northland. The threats include: Strong winds,...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
WISN
Wisconsin gets ready for bitter cold, potential blizzard
MILWAUKEE — What to expect? Open the video player above for coverage from Weather Watch 12 Meteorologist Lindsey Slater. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Thursday and Friday are Alert Days for potential blizzard-like conditions. Expect heavy snow, strong winds and low visibility....
x1071.com
As cold claims more lives last winter, east Madison men’s shelter hopes to keep more people inside this year
MADISON, Wis. — Dangerous cold like what’s expected nationwide this week can be at best a problem, and at worst fatal. Wisconsin health officials hope more warming shelters and cold weather safety can put a dent in the rising number of cold weather-related deaths in the state. “We...
LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm
Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. Blue Mounds – snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. Beloit – snow emergency goes into effect 8 a.m. Thursday and runs until 8 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles should be parked on private property...
x1071.com
Event at Olbrich Park celebrates winter solstice
MADISON, Wis. — Attendees flocked to Olbrich Park on Wednesday to celebrate the winter solstice. The annual event drew a crowd to mark the turning point at which the days begin to again get longer. It featured a gathering of musicians, ice lanterns, a bonfire, snacks and more. “It’s...
mediamilwaukee.com
The Great Lakes and Climate Change: How Wisconsin Could Become a Climate Refuge
Across the U.S., people are struggling to adapt to climate change. Callie Donavan explains how Wisconsin and the Great Lakes region could become a hot spot for people attempting to escape climate extremes. Traveling to places like California or Florida for beach vacations is common. Moving to the West or...
x1071.com
Metro buses will stick to their schedule as much as possible this week, city says
MADISON, Wis. — Despite the incoming winter storm that is expected to create travel headaches over the next couple of days, the City of Madison says it anticipates its Metro buses to run at full service. The city says riders may see delays depending on how much snow falls,...
Updated Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Blizzard Snowfall Totals
While light snow will linger through the weekend, the majority of heavy snowfall from this week's blizzard has come to a close. Most people across the Northland witnessed firsthand that we got a lot of snow. Multiple places saw near 30 inches of snow in the higher elevations near Lake...
x1071.com
Badgers women’s hoops moves up tip time for Thursday game due to snow
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers women’s basketball game on Thursday will start earlier than originally planned due to an impending snowstorm. The Badgers were supposed to take on Valparaiso at 4 p.m. at the Kohl Center. The game will now start at noon. Wisconsin is looking to bounce...
wearegreenbay.com
Raw meat sandwiches? DHS warns of dangerous Wisconsin holiday tradition
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reminding people about the dangers of eating a Wisconsin family holiday tradition, raw meat sandwiches. Raw meat on rye, a polarizing holiday delicacy in Wisconsin and the Midwest is sometimes referred to as ‘Tiger Meat’ or ‘Cannibal Sandwiches.’
LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm
The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather. If you are an organizer of a local event or service, e-mail tips@channel3000.com to add your closing to the list.
Minnesota mom and foster care advocate gets life-changing surprise
MARSHALL, Minn. – Bella Xiong makes it look easy. But every parent knows it's not.Bella's challenges go deep, starting when she herself was just a child."We were like 5 or 6 and my mom just left us with my dad, and my dad ended up doing like some crazy stuff that dad's are not supposed to do, so he got locked up," Bella said.She and her sister ended up in foster care, moving from home to home."It's that like hole that you can't really fill because you never had that as a child," she said.Bella says she found faith along...
