x1071.com
Officials warn of a potent batch of heroin fentanyl in Sauk County
A spike in overdoses has Sauk County officials on edge and the community jumping in to help. According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at least four people overdosed on a single day in Sauk County. Public Health of Sauk County said the spike occurred on December 4, 2022. Often hidden and easily disguised, officials say fentanyl kills people daily. Experts with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration said fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Public health data shows between 2020 and 2021 Sauk County saw 36 overdose deaths. Fentanyl was a factor in 29 of them.
x1071.com
Tamiflu shortage may last a few months, SSM Health doctor warns
MADISON, Wis. — A Tamiflu shortage plaguing pharmacies across the country may last a few more months, an SSM Health doctor warned Tuesday. The antiviral drug helps people who have onset flu symptoms, but stores are having a tough time keeping it in stock due to supply issues. “It’s...
x1071.com
Longest Night Homeless Persons Memorial Service highlights struggles of those experiencing homelessness
MADISON, Wis. — With a winter storm and bitterly cold temperatures looming, several dozen people took part in a memorial event on the Capitol Square Wednesday afternoon to highlight the hardships those experiencing homelessness face, especially during the winter. The Longest Night Homeless Persons Memorial Service was one of...
x1071.com
Red Cross cancels Holiday Blood Drive in Madison due to winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — The American Red Cross is canceling its annual holiday blood drive in Madison due to the impending winter storm and dangerously cold wind chills. The drive was scheduled to be held Friday, Dec. 23 at the Alliant Energy Center. The Red Cross said it was making the cancellation in Madison as well as in Green Bay and La Crosse due to “looming severe winter weather and safety concerns for staff, volunteers, donors and partners.”
x1071.com
Madison, Dane County closing non-essential government offices due to winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — Both the City of Madison and Dane County will close non-essential government offices Thursday afternoon and Friday due to the upcoming winter storm. The county is closing non-essential operations at 2 p.m. Thursday through the end of Friday. Essential services will still operate, the county said.
x1071.com
UW-Madison plans to continue normal operations amid late week winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is set to continue normal operations for the rest of this week despite a looming winter storm. As of Wednesday afternoon, the university plans to stick to normal operations on Thursday for the last day of exams as well as for normal business on Friday.
x1071.com
MMSD closing all buildings, cancels MSCR programs and activities for Thursday
MADISON, Wis. — All Madison Metropolitan School District buildings, programs, and activities will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, the district announced Wednesday afternoon. While classes were already not going to be held due to winter break, which began Wednesday, the district says all buildings will now be closed. Additionally, all MSCR programs and activities for Thursday are canceled, all MMSD scheduled facility rentals for Thursday are canceled, and all scheduled COVID clinics in MMSD buildings for Thursday and Friday are canceled.
x1071.com
As cold claims more lives last winter, east Madison men’s shelter hopes to keep more people inside this year
MADISON, Wis. — Dangerous cold like what’s expected nationwide this week can be at best a problem, and at worst fatal. Wisconsin health officials hope more warming shelters and cold weather safety can put a dent in the rising number of cold weather-related deaths in the state. “We...
x1071.com
Signature bond set for former vet clinic owner accused of abusing animals
MADISON, Wis. — The former owner of the Waunakee Veterinary Clinic, who is accused of abusing animals, had an initial appearance in court Monday, online court records show. Dr. Wesley Arnett, 45, is charged with six counts of intentionally mistreating animals. During his appearance Monday, his signature bond was set at $500 per case.
x1071.com
PHMDC rescuers save coyote from basement under construction
MADISON, Wis. — A team of Dane County animal service officers rescued a coyote from a construction site Tuesday. Public Health Madison and Dane County officials said the officers were called to a home under construction after a coyote was found in the basement. The animal looked to be frozen in fear.
x1071.com
Woman found dead in burning car identified, cause of death still being investigated
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identity of a person who died after a vehicle fire near McFarland earlier this month, but they still are looking into how she died. Mary L. Frahm, age 73 from McFarland, died inside a car that...
x1071.com
Dane County Sheriff’s Office offers ice safety tips
MADISON, Wis. — As the area’s lakes and waterways begin to freeze, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some ways to stay safe on the ice. The sheriff’s office said it’s important to have a plan in place before heading out on the ice in case anything goes wrong.
x1071.com
Madison Fire Department shares fire safety tips ahead of holidays
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department is offering fire safety tips as the holidays approach and temperatures fall. The fire department sees an uptick in heating-related fires as well as those caused by candles and electrical systems during the holiday season, fire protection engineer Bill Sullivan said. To prevent those, people should keep heating systems three feet away from combustible products, keep candles on stable surfaces where kids and pets can’t reach and inspect holiday decorations for damage or frayed wires.
x1071.com
12 Days of Giving – The Kight family
MADISON, Wis. — Mid-pandemic, the Kight family lost the roof over their heads. “We had pretty much run out of options; we didn’t have anywhere to go,” said Percy Kight. Despite losing both of their cars, the family is on the upswing. After six months in a...
x1071.com
Woman killed in Verona crash ID’d
VERONA, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash in Verona last week. Nichole Warner, 35, of Verona, died at the scene of the crash on the County Highway M bridge over U.S. Highway 18/151 on the city’s south side Thursday evening. In a news release Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary results of a forensic exam showed she died from injuries she suffered in the crash.
x1071.com
Madison Streets Division says salt will take longer to melt snow overnight
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Streets Division crews will treat the city’s salt routes early Tuesday, but officials warned that the salt will not be as effective. Because of how cold temperatures are expected to be, the salt will take longer to melt the snow. Snow is expected to...
x1071.com
Open House To Honor Retiring Iowa County Officers
Two Iowa County law enforcement officers will be retiring and an open house will be held on Tuesday to honor them. An open house to honor Sheriff Steve Michek and correctional officer Amy Michek is planned for Tuesday from 2p until 4p at the Iowa County law enforcement center in Dodgeville. The two officials have a combined 59 years of service to the county. Both will officially retire as of January 2nd. Steve Micheck will be retiring after 20years as Iowa County Sheriff. Michael Peterson was elected Sheriff in November to replace him.
x1071.com
Students graduate from program aiming to give those behind bars a second chance
MADISON, Wis. — Nine incarcerated individuals celebrated a special milestone on Tuesday: graduating from a program at Madison College that aims to give them a second chance. The group received technical diplomas in electrical maintenance Tuesday morning as part of the college’s Second Chance Pell program. The program’s goal is to help students gain the skills necessary to find job opportunities and earn a living wage as they re-enter the community.
x1071.com
Woman dies following weekend crash in Sauk County
LA VALLE, Wis. — A La Valle woman died after crashing into a tree along State Highway 33 in rural Sauk County over the weekend, the county’s sheriff’s office said Monday. The crash happened shortly before 2:40 p.m. Saturday on Highway 33 east of Emerald Drive between...
x1071.com
Proposed zoning change gets pushback from neighborhoods near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. — A city-led plan to change a decades-old zoning law in Madison in the name of housing equity is being described by some as well-intended but they’re not convinced it will have the desired effect. One-third of the city of Madison doesn’t allow more than two...
