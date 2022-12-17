ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HHS Hosts a Basketball Quintet Tuesday Night!

We have an action packed evening tomorrow night at Holland High School with all five of our boys and girls basketball teams playing at home. The schedule for night will look like this:. 4:00 – Boys JV vs. FH Northern (Dome), Boys 9th vs. FH Northern (Aux) 5:30 –...
