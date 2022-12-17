The Tonhalle Orchestra in Zurich has canceled Prokofiev’s “Alexander Nevsky” in January following protests from the choir. In a statement, the orchestra said, “we would have wanted to perform Sergei Prokofiev’s cantata ‘Alexander Nevsky’ in this concert. It is a sensitive work in the current war situation because it tells of a historical war and Vladimir Putin is currently using it for propaganda purposes. We still wanted to play it as an impressive and highly topical document of the time, albeit in an adapted form. Unfortunately, that is not possible after all. In the course of preparations for the concerts, it became apparent that the singers of the Zürcher Singakademie were so uneasy about the work that we had to discontinue ‘Alexander Newski’ entirely.”

