operawire.com
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Cancels Holiday Concerts with Rotterdam Philharmonic
The Rotterdam Philharmonic has announced a conductor change for “The Nutcracker.”. The orchestra said that “unfortunately, we have to announce that conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin will not be with us on the 22nd and 23rd of December due to illness. We deeply regret this and wish him a speedy recovery. We have found a replacement in Vasily Petrenko.”
operawire.com
National Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra Names Resident Conductor
Nestor Bayona has been named Resident Conductor of the National Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra. The news comes after the Spanish conductor assisted the orchestra and Marin Alsop on a successful tour to Japan. As the new Resident Conductor, Bayona will join NOSPR and its Music Director Lawrence Foster during the 2022-23 season after a two-year tenure as its Assistant Conductor.
operawire.com
CD Review: Jonathan Tetelman’s ‘Arias’
There is no doubt Jonathan Tetelman’s “Arias” is one of the most sensational solo debuts in past months, as it combines the infinitely rich and malleable voice of a dark tenore lirico with a level of artistic maturity that is nothing short of exceptional. A Magisterial Debut.
operawire.com
Aida Garifullina Cancels Staatsoper Berlin ‘Bohème’ Performances
(© Decca / Simon Fowler) Soprano Aida Garifullina has announced that she is canceling her next two appearances at the Staatsoper Berlin on Dec. 27 and 29. The soprano took to social media to make the announcement, noting “My dear friends….This is my absolute favorite time of the year, even though it is a period where we are exposed to all kind of flu and viruses, which we (Artists) are not protected from, especially with all the trips going on. With heavy heart I had to cancel two shows of La Boheme at my beloved @staatsoperberlin ….I am very sad about it.”
operawire.com
Freddie De Tommaso Cancels Final ‘Tosca’ Performance in London
UPDATE: The Royal Opera House has announced that Gwyn Hughes Jones will replace Freddie De Tommaso as Cavaradossi. Freddie De Tommaso has canceled his final performance of “Tosca” at the Royal Opera House on Dec. 21. The tenor took to social media and said, “I am very sorry...
operawire.com
Chicago Opera Theater to Present ‘Albert Herring’
The Chicago Opera Theater is set to present the comic opera “Albert Herring” on Jan. 26 – 29, 2023 at the Athenaeum Center. The Britten opera will be presented under the direction of Dame Jane Glover, and stars Miles Mykkanen, in his company debut as Albert Herring. Other cast members include Whitney Morrison as Lady Billows, Leah Dexter as Mrs. Herring, Justin Berkowitz as Mr. Upfold the Mayor, Bill McMurray as Mr. Gedge the vicar, Teresa Castillo as Miss Wordsworth, Wilber Pauley as Superintendent Budd, Alissa Anderson as Florence Pike, Vince Wallace as Sid, Veena Akama-Makia as Nancy, Boya Wei as Cis, and Corinne Costell as Emmie.
operawire.com
Oracle Productions to Stage Gilbert & Sullivan’s ‘Ruddigore’ in London’s Oldest Music Hall
On March 14, 2023, Oracle Productions will open its run of Gilbert & Sullivan’s “Ruddigore” or “The Witch’s Curse,” at Wilton Music Hall, London’s oldest surviving music hall. Directed by Peter Benedict, this production celebrates the blend of G&S musical style with the...
operawire.com
Renata Tebaldi’s Centenary Concludes with a Ceremony at the Teatro Regio di Parma
Renata Tebaldi’s centenary will be concluded by the Teatro Regio di Parma with a ceremony in honor of the legendary soprano. The ceremony will be at la Sala del Camino in Ridotto which will be named after the soprano. Artist Giorgio Tentolini will unveil two works he has donated in honor of the soprano.
operawire.com
Opera Australia Announces New Artistic Director
Opera Australia has announced that Jo Davies will be its next Artistic Director. Davies, a renowned opera director throughout the U.K., Europe, and North America, will start meeting with the company this coming year in anticipation of starting her role in November 2023. She will be charged with planning the 2024 season.
operawire.com
Opernhaus Zürich Announces Cast Change for ‘Tosca’
Opernhaus Zürich has announced a cast change for its performance of “Tosca” on Dec. 20. The company announced that Vittorio Grigolo will sing the role of Cavaradossi, replacing Jonas Kaufmann who is ill. Kaufmann also took to social media and said, “as you know, viruses and bacteria...
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera to Open 2024-25 Season with ‘Aida’
Verdi’s “Aida” is set to open the Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 season. The New York Observer unveiled the news in its review of the company’s current production by Sonja Frisell. The news source also added that Angel Blue will be singing the title role. The new...
operawire.com
Opera Southwest to Host Opera Conducting Program Awardee
Opera Southwest has been selected by the Solti Foundation to host Nathaniel Efthimiou, a recipient of the Sir Georg Solti Foundation’s U.S. Career Assistance Award and 2023 Elizabeth Buccheri Opera Residency program. Opera Southwest’s Apprentice Artist program has offered early career singers a rare opportunity to perform a staged,...
operawire.com
Obituary: Bass Bartione Bas Kuijlenburg Dies in Tragic Collision
On Dec. 17, Bas Kuijlenburg passed away in a tragic accident at the age of 60. The bass baritone was on his way to rehearsal when he collided head-on with an ambulance. Kuijlenburg was born in 1962 and studied social sciences before taking on music and solo singing at the conservatory in Utrecht.
operawire.com
Thai Composer Somtow Sucharitkul to Compose Opera Based on ‘World’s Worst Film’
Thai composer Somtow Sucharitkul will be creating an opera based on Ed Wood’s infamous “Plan 9 From Outer Space,” often considered the “world’s worst film.”. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the composer will release a suite from the opera in the fall of 2023 before a full premiere comes in 2024. The work, which is currently in its libretto stage, will be produced by Torsten Neumann, the director of the Oldenburg Film Festival.
operawire.com
Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Conductor Change for Final ‘Lohengrin’
The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a conductor change for the Dec. 21, 2022 performance of “Lohengrin.”. In a social media post, the company noted that the performance will led by conductor Constantin Trinks. He will replace François-Xavier Roth, who is ill. He joins a cast starring Klaus Florian...
operawire.com
Tonhalle Orchestra Cancels ‘Alexander Nevsky’
The Tonhalle Orchestra in Zurich has canceled Prokofiev’s “Alexander Nevsky” in January following protests from the choir. In a statement, the orchestra said, “we would have wanted to perform Sergei Prokofiev’s cantata ‘Alexander Nevsky’ in this concert. It is a sensitive work in the current war situation because it tells of a historical war and Vladimir Putin is currently using it for propaganda purposes. We still wanted to play it as an impressive and highly topical document of the time, albeit in an adapted form. Unfortunately, that is not possible after all. In the course of preparations for the concerts, it became apparent that the singers of the Zürcher Singakademie were so uneasy about the work that we had to discontinue ‘Alexander Newski’ entirely.”
operawire.com
Guildhall Announces Details of Renovation Project
Leadership at Guildhall has announced the design plans for the renovation of its John Drew Theater, a comprehensive multi-arts center project which began earlier this year. The renovation will be overseen by award-winning company Peter Pennoyer Architects, which specializes in the preservation of historic architecture, along with theater design expert Auerbach Pollock Friedlander. Completion is expected in the winter of 2023-24 for the venue which currently hosts up to 150 presentation per year.
operawire.com
Royal Opera House Expands Holiday Streaming with Two ‘Carmen’ Productions
The Royal Opera House has announced additional online programming available for audiences to stream during the holidays. Subscribers of Royal Opera House Stream can enjoy access to two different versions of Bizet’s “Carmen.” The first is directed by Barrie Kosky and conducted by Jakub Hrusa, featuring Russian mezzo Anna Goryachova in a staging which includes rarely-heard music omitted by Bizet.
operawire.com
Handel and Haydn Society to Celebrate Emancipation Proclamation
The Handel and Haydn Society will celebrate the 160th anniversary of the very first Emancipation Proclamation Concert with a free performance at the Historic Trinity Church in Boston’s Copley Square. The, which will take place on Dec. 31 at 1 p.m., concert will feature members of the H+H orchestra...
