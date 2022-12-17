Read full article on original website
Related
momcollective.com
Navigating The Holidays in a Blended Family
According to blended families research, one in three children live in a blended home. A blended home is defined as a household that includes a stepparent, step sibling or half sibling within the household. I guess you can say my family exceeds that definition. We are blended on both sides;...
Upworthy
Little girl mistakes shopper for Santa and he adorably plays along: 'A great Christmas present'
Kids really look forward to meeting Santa Claus during the holiday season when he comes by to drop off their presents. One such child was ecstatic when she saw "Santa Claus" at a Walmart in Teays Valley while shopping with her family. The little one named Sophie Jo couldn't stop...
momcollective.com
Salt Dough Ornaments : A Simple Holiday Tradition
Having a child during the holidays makes me think of making salt dough ornaments, yet I’ve never actually made them yet myself. Well I’m so glad we finally came around to making them this year!. I think what prompted it was having a newborn so close to the...
momcollective.com
Holiday Momma Mocktails
We don’t want our expecting moms, and new moms to miss out on all the fun! Check out some fun recipies that you can enjoy this season!
momcollective.com
Living Clean Even Through the Holidays
The holiday season is a time for spending time with family and friends, giving back to others, eating delicious food, and making treasured memories. However, it can also be a time of increased stress and added weight if we’re not careful. Many people simply accept this as a part of the season, but they don’t have to. You can maintain your clean lifestyle even through all the parties, toasts, gift-giving, and merriment.
momcollective.com
How to Raise Kind and Caring Children
We are proud to partner with International Parkway KinderCare, to bring you sponsored content about relevant resources pertinent to Central Florida families. As parents we often find ourselves reminding and encouraging our children to “be kind” or “be friendly” with their peers. While we lead with the best of intentions and know that we are trying to raise caring children, nearly all of us will worry about whether our child is kind to others when adults are not around.
momcollective.com
Why is “The Elf on the Shelf” so Polarizing?
I’ll start by saying that I vehemently opposed to the Elf on the Shelf a few years ago. When my oldest asked if we could get one, my answer was unequivocally NO. Why would parents (let’s just say it, MOMS) put themselves through yet another stressful holiday tradition? Don’t we do enough already?
momcollective.com
Grab Your Little Elves, Let’s Make Some Christmas Crafts!
It’s the most wonderful time of the year….for Christmas crafts and homemade gifts! Join five-year-old Samantha and I as we craft our way through the holidays with ALL the glitter you can handle!. Popsicle Stick House Ornaments. How fun are these? I had seen something similar online, but...
Comments / 0