Discover Native Trees at the TreeQuest 2023 Scavenger Hunt
University of Florida IFAS Extension Manatee County’s Residential Horticulture Program is hosting a community-wide scavenger hunt to celebrate Florida Arbor Day, Jan. 20. The Manatee County Extension Service is an educational program within county government which brings the resources of the University of Florida to Manatee County to solve local problems, provide educational opportunities, promote economic enhancement and improve the quality of life for all. The horticulture program specifically addresses landscape and gardening concerns with Master Gardener Volunteers providing outreach in the community since 1979.
Manatee Habitat breaks ground on 16-home community
Ground has been broken on the new Poling Gardens community in Manatee County, which is for families affected by rising housing prices. The Manatee County Habitat for Humanity community will feature 16 homes at 1098 32nd Ave. E in Bradenton. The homes will be available for purchase accompanied by a zero-interest mortgage.
The Lead: Venice Theatre seeks to rebuild following Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian caused significant devastation in the Suncoast. One of the many structures severely damaged by the Category 4 storm was the Venice Theatre. The theatre, which has been apart of the community for decades, had its roof torn off. The City of Venice posted photos of the devastation as the winds died down. Employees, volunteers and friends of the theatre immediately got to work cleaning up the debris. Executive Producing Director Murray Chase sat down with The Lead Podcast to help talk about the aftermath and what the future holds in store. Listen here if player doesn’t load.
Manatee County announces end of Ian debris collection
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After gathering more than 725,000 cubic yards of storm-related debris in the wake of Hurricane Ian, or roughly 185 million pounds, the collection is coming to an end in Manatee County this Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Manatee County officials. staff and contractors issued a thank you...
Embracing Our Differences Appoints New Student Board Member
Sarah Wertheimer, executive director of Embracing Our Differences (EOD), announced recently that the organization has appointed Ethan Messier as a STAR student board member. Messier, a 12 th -grade student at Pine View School, is a member of The Boys & Girls Club’s STAR (Students Take Active Roles) Leadership Training program. After completion of the program, students are eligible to give back to a cause they care about by serving as a voting board member for one of STAR’s 90 partner agencies. Messier, 17, has been part of EOD’s Coexistence Club at Pine View since 2021 and has led four Unity Day events at the school. In addition to his work with Embracing Our Differences, Messier has volunteered for dozens of community and school initiatives, including reviewing books and creating a video for youth programs at Shannon Staub Public Library in North Port; serving as a teacher’s assistant at Charlotte Preparatory School in Port Charlotte; helping promote events and fundraise for BuildOn in Osprey; and volunteering for Active Minds, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting mental health, especially among young adults. He is also active in many Pine View clubs, including the Science National Honor Society, HOSA Future Health Professionals, and Sarasota Students 4 Climate. In addition, Messier completed a program on racism and capitalism in American history at the Harvard University Pre-College Program (July 2021) and, as part of the Perlman Price Young Entrepreneurs Program, created a business plan for StickUp,a sticker business that encourages civic engagement and nonprofit giving. “When I had the opportunity to join EOD’s board of directors, it was a no-brainer,” says Messier. “EOD genuinely believes in amplifying the voices of young people and uplifting kids in a world where it is needed more than ever. I believe in the mission of this organization, and I’m grateful for the opportunities both the Boys and Girls Club and Embracing our Differences have given me. I can’t wait to further my involvement with this incredible community of dedicated individuals!” Embracing Our Differences’ board of directors includes Judge Charles E. Williams, Chair; Linda Poteat-Brown, Vice-Chair; Kaitlin Yelle, Treasurer; Richard Bergman, Secretary; and Christina de Guia, M.D., John Weber, Ethan Messier, and Sarah Wertheimer. For more information about Embracing Our Differences, please call 941-404- 5710 or visit www.embracingourdifferences.org.
SeaSucker Offers Holiday Cheer to Local Groups
SeaSucker, a Bradenton, Florida-based manufacturer of vacuum-mounted accessories and racks for boats, RVs and automobiles, lit up the streets of Sarasota at the city's recent 26th annual holiday parade. To keep the holiday magic glowing, SeaSucker is offering schools, retirement homes and charitable organizations within Manatee and Sarasota Counties individual visits with its bedazzled '66 Volkswagen Bus and '72 Volkswagen Beetle. The classic vehicles are adorned with hundreds of lights and whimsical decorations. The request form is at www.bit.ly/SeaSucker2023Holiday. Made in the USA, SeaSucker accessories secure a multitude of gear and equipment to any clean, non-porous surface. Its latest no-drill product is Ridge Ready Monkey Bars, crossbars whose mounts boast 990 pounds of holding power and fit vehicles with roof ridges. The innovative device won two prestigious Best New Product awards at the 2022 SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show. Contact SeaSucker, LLC, 1912 44th Ave. E, Bradenton, FL 34203. 941-900-1850. info@seasucker.com; www.seasucker.com; www.facebook.com/SeaSucker; www.instagram.com/seasucker.marine; www.youtube.com/user/SeaSuckerVideos. If you have questions about this press release or client, please contact us: Martin Flory Group, PO Box 360, Gurnee IL 60031, 847-662-9070; Fax: 847-336-7126, news@martinflory.com; www.martinflory.com.
Children First Receives $50,000 from Truist Foundation to Help Provide Access to Economic Mobility Resources
Children First has received a $50,000 grant from Truist Foundation that will help build pathways to economic mobility for Children First families by providing access to resources through the re-design of the agency’s website. This is the largest gift Children First has ever received from the foundation. As the exclusive provider of Head Start and Early Head Start services for Sarasota County, Children First serves hundreds of children and their families living at or below the Federal Poverty Level ($23,030 for a family of three) across North Port, Sarasota and Venice each year. For the re-design, Children First is partnering with Captivation Agency, an award-winning creative storytelling collective based in Sarasota with more than 20 years of industry experience. The creation of the new organizational web property will be designed to maximize the opportunity for future growth and expansion. “As the children and families we serve across Sarasota County are seeking self-sufficiency, having access to the resources they need to thrive is critical to their overall well-being and success,” says CEO Philip Tavill. “We are deeply appreciative to Truist Foundation for their support as it will allow us to serve every single stakeholder within the Children First community.”
City of Venice announces holiday schedule
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice City Hall and other City facilities will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, for the observance of the Christmas holiday. Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected as usual on both days. Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.
RE/MAX Names Top Producers for the Third Quarter of 2022
RE/MAX Alliance Group, the #1 RE/MAX in Florida, is proud to recognize associates and teams who placed among the top RE/MAX producers in the United States and worldwide from January to September 2022. Among the Top 100 individual commercial agents, Stan Rutstein in the Bradenton office ranked #13 in the United States and #32 worldwide; and Ivan J. Gould PA in the Sarasota office ranked #27 in the United States and #67 worldwide. Among the Top 25 medium commercial teams in the United States (three to nine members), Ramos Property Group in Tampa ranked #11. Among the Top 50 small residential teams (two members), the Travis Group in the Bradenton office ranked #11 in the United States and #29 worldwide, and the Glenn Brown Team in the Sarasota office ranked #41 in the United States. Among the Top 50 medium residential teams in the United States (three to nine members), the Stiver First International Team in the Englewood office ranked #25 and the Brewer Team in the Sarasota office ranked #49. Among the Top 100 teams in the United States for residential and commercial sales combined, the Stiver First International Team ranked #63.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
When will trash be collected for Christmas and New Year's?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday trash schedule can be hard to keep track of and with Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, who knows when to put the trash can out on the curb?. All counties across the Tampa Bay area will not be...
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the Discoverer
Photo byLovelyLillith, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you want to learn or experience something new, there's arguably no better place to do it than a museum. And even better, the chances are good that if you're in a museum in Florida, you're out of the heat, into the air conditioning, and looking at some memorable things.
MotoBros enters lease negotiations for 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda
The Charlotte County Airport Authority is in lease negotiations with MotoBros, a motocross track and training facility based in Okeechobee, for the 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda. The speedway is a three-eighths-mile asphalt racetrack built in 1990, run by Joe and Janet Gentry. The racetrack has been home to...
Myakka River State Park reopens Monday months after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River State Park reopened it’s gates on Monday, after being shut down in late September because of Hurricane Ian. The flooding and damage from the storm, including significant tree damage, forced the temporary closure of the park. On Monday, park visitors including the Shively family, enjoyed the reopening, taking in the beauty of the park and the wildlife.
4 Florida cities listed among the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in America
Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.
Selby Gardens' Lights in BloomÂ® Wins National Recognition from USA TODAY for Second Year in a Row
Lights in Bloom® is a repeat winner in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice contest for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights. USA TODAY announced that Selby Gardens’ annual holiday light show earned sixth place this year out of the 20 botanical garden light displays across the country that were nominated. The national nominations were selected by an expert editorial panel in November, and the public then voted to produce the top 10 list of winners. This is the second year in a row and the third time in four years that Lights in Bloom has received this recognition. Last year, it earned the number eight spot on the list. During Lights in Bloom, the gardens and walkways at Selby Gardens’ 15-acre Downtown Sarasota campus are set aglow by more than two million lights and adorned with other holiday and tropical decorations. Highlights of this year’s show include an array of colorful string-light trees along the Great Lawn, the gingerbread house-themed display on the façade of the historic Selby House, and a pair of illuminated butterfly wings ideal for photo ops in the Butterfly Garden. Returning favorites include the “Wishing Tree” on which visitors tie colored ribbons representing their personal hopes for 2023 and the Gardens’ signature bromeliad tree (constructed of nearly 800 live bromeliad plants) and “Florida reindeer” (larger-than-life pink flamingos with whimsical lighted antlers). In addition to the colorful lights, guests may enjoy a range of family-friendly activities plus food and beverages available for purchase, all in Selby Gardens’ world-class bayfront setting. Tickets for this year’s Lights in Bloom show are selling quickly, so anyone interested in seeing the award-winning display should purchase tickets soon. The event continues select nights through January 5, though some upcoming nights are sold out. Tickets start at $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers for general admission, with added-value options available. Advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended and can be made online at www.selby.org.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
City of Venice debris field at Wellfield Park closed
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced that its debris management site at Wellfield Park is closed. The city’s debris collection contractor, Crowder Gulf, has finished all Hurricane Ian debris collection and has restored and closed the debris management site located off Pinebrook Road. In total,...
Four Florida cities are listed as the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in the country
Colorful houses in Fort Myers, Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — lunamarina. Four cities in the Sunshine State were listed among the top-growing towns in the United States in a report by SmartAsset. The financial information website conducted a study that researched 494 of the U.S.’s largest municipalities for...
Kelly's Roast Beef, a New England Favorite, Lives Up to the Hype
Kelly’s Roast Beef, a Massachusetts institution, recently opened on University Parkway. The Sarasota location, which is the company’s seventh concept, has been met with eager anticipation from New England transplants since Kelly's announced that it was expanding to Florida earlier this year. “Our menu and how we’re preparing...
