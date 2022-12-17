ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TN

smokeybarn.com

Robertson Co. EMS Long-Time Medics Honored at Special Event

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – On December 15th, Robertson County EMS held their first annual employee Christmas party / Retirement Dinner. Capt. Rawls was recognized for 35 yrs service and Paramedic Shanon Helmig was recognized for 17 yrs service. Lieutenant Waters was recognized for his 5 years of service as a shift supervisor.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Teens find body near Robertson County Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating after teens found a body in a small outbuilding near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, according to our news partner Smokey Barn News. Two teens found the body on East 1st Avenue and Memorial Drive just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
whvoradio.com

Woman Remains In Nashville Hospital After Oak Grove Crash

A woman who was run over by her own vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove Saturday morning remains in critical but stable condition in a Nashville hospital Tuesday. Oak Grove Police say Rebecca Bishop was at EZ Kleen car wash when for an unknown reason her vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed in reverse and she was ejected out the driver’s door.
OAK GROVE, KY
WSMV

One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters into Nashville from Robertson County were forced to find alternate routes Monday morning after a crash on the interstate turned into a death investigation. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle crashed on I-65 South, just after the College Street/Hwy 52 exit. The driver...
PORTLAND, TN
truecrimedaily

Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WKRN

THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. News 2 Gives Back:...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Chick-fil-A worker helps police find woman accused of drive-thru assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Chick-fil-A worker in Nashville is credited by police for helping find a woman who punched another woman in a drive-thru. Police say Kaia Harris, 21, crashed into a woman’s car in the drive-thru at 2000 Gallatin Pike on Monday. Harris became “verbally aggressive” as the woman got out of her car to access the damage, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

One arrested following investigation into death of Logan County woman

A Bowling Green resident has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Logan County woman in Franklin, Kentucky. According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, officers began a death investigation at the Holiday Inn Express on December 11 after 50-year-old Felecia Peacock of Auburn was found deceased in a hotel room. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was taken out against 51-year-old Kristen Tunks of Bowling Green.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Drug deal turned armed robbery in Nashville

Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Man breaks into IC Toys Nashville with sledgehammer, …. The Havens were asleep at home when, just after 1 a.m., they received a call from a...
NASHVILLE, TN

