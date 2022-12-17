Read full article on original website
smokeybarn.com
Robertson Co. EMS Long-Time Medics Honored at Special Event
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – On December 15th, Robertson County EMS held their first annual employee Christmas party / Retirement Dinner. Capt. Rawls was recognized for 35 yrs service and Paramedic Shanon Helmig was recognized for 17 yrs service. Lieutenant Waters was recognized for his 5 years of service as a shift supervisor.
Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia
On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry:
WSMV
Teens find body near Robertson County Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating after teens found a body in a small outbuilding near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, according to our news partner Smokey Barn News. Two teens found the body on East 1st Avenue and Memorial Drive just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Middle Tennessee homes with huge Christmas light displays
Looking for that house that could rival the Griswold's light display? There are several to be found around Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy for free.
Robertson County woman located following Silver Alert
The Robertson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon, saying Pauline Campbell has been located.
whvoradio.com
Woman Remains In Nashville Hospital After Oak Grove Crash
A woman who was run over by her own vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove Saturday morning remains in critical but stable condition in a Nashville hospital Tuesday. Oak Grove Police say Rebecca Bishop was at EZ Kleen car wash when for an unknown reason her vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed in reverse and she was ejected out the driver’s door.
WSMV
One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters into Nashville from Robertson County were forced to find alternate routes Monday morning after a crash on the interstate turned into a death investigation. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle crashed on I-65 South, just after the College Street/Hwy 52 exit. The driver...
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law Director
Committee recommends Hendersonville Alderman for County Law Director role. The Sumner County Commission is expected to name Hendersonville Alderman Eric Sitler as County Law Director at its meeting tonight at 7PM in Gallatin.
Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
WKRN
THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. News 2 Gives Back:...
1 killed after crash on I-24 in Clarksville
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.
3 animal shelters come together for adoption special
Once again this year, Metro Animal Care and Control, Williamson County Animal Center and Cheatham County Animal Care and Control are teaming up to clear the shelters.
Christmas scam turns into Christmas miracle
The Columbia community rallied around a single mom who was a victim of a Christmas scam. Dozens pitched in to make her child's Christmas merry and bright.
WSMV
Chick-fil-A worker helps police find woman accused of drive-thru assault
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Chick-fil-A worker in Nashville is credited by police for helping find a woman who punched another woman in a drive-thru. Police say Kaia Harris, 21, crashed into a woman’s car in the drive-thru at 2000 Gallatin Pike on Monday. Harris became “verbally aggressive” as the woman got out of her car to access the damage, according to police.
2 charged after man shot in Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot another man in the foot following an altercation.
Mayor responds to worship service violating Franklin ordinance
A Saturday night worship service is causing controversy in Franklin after an amended ordinance that bans downtown gatherings after 5 p.m. on weekends.
Nashville mother, boyfriend charged with attempted murder of nine-month-old
A Nashville mother and her boyfriend are facing attempted murder charges after the woman's nine-month-old daughter was found unresponsive, suffering from multiple serious injuries.
whopam.com
One arrested following investigation into death of Logan County woman
A Bowling Green resident has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Logan County woman in Franklin, Kentucky. According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, officers began a death investigation at the Holiday Inn Express on December 11 after 50-year-old Felecia Peacock of Auburn was found deceased in a hotel room. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was taken out against 51-year-old Kristen Tunks of Bowling Green.
Missing Dickson County K-9 found safe
A missing K-9 with the Dickson County Sheriff's Office has been found safe after being reported missing Monday.
WKRN
Drug deal turned armed robbery in Nashville
Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Man breaks into IC Toys Nashville with sledgehammer, …. The Havens were asleep at home when, just after 1 a.m., they received a call from a...
