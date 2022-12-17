Read full article on original website
Embracing Our Differences Appoints New Student Board Member
Sarah Wertheimer, executive director of Embracing Our Differences (EOD), announced recently that the organization has appointed Ethan Messier as a STAR student board member. Messier, a 12 th -grade student at Pine View School, is a member of The Boys & Girls Club’s STAR (Students Take Active Roles) Leadership Training program. After completion of the program, students are eligible to give back to a cause they care about by serving as a voting board member for one of STAR’s 90 partner agencies. Messier, 17, has been part of EOD’s Coexistence Club at Pine View since 2021 and has led four Unity Day events at the school. In addition to his work with Embracing Our Differences, Messier has volunteered for dozens of community and school initiatives, including reviewing books and creating a video for youth programs at Shannon Staub Public Library in North Port; serving as a teacher’s assistant at Charlotte Preparatory School in Port Charlotte; helping promote events and fundraise for BuildOn in Osprey; and volunteering for Active Minds, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting mental health, especially among young adults. He is also active in many Pine View clubs, including the Science National Honor Society, HOSA Future Health Professionals, and Sarasota Students 4 Climate. In addition, Messier completed a program on racism and capitalism in American history at the Harvard University Pre-College Program (July 2021) and, as part of the Perlman Price Young Entrepreneurs Program, created a business plan for StickUp,a sticker business that encourages civic engagement and nonprofit giving. “When I had the opportunity to join EOD’s board of directors, it was a no-brainer,” says Messier. “EOD genuinely believes in amplifying the voices of young people and uplifting kids in a world where it is needed more than ever. I believe in the mission of this organization, and I’m grateful for the opportunities both the Boys and Girls Club and Embracing our Differences have given me. I can’t wait to further my involvement with this incredible community of dedicated individuals!” Embracing Our Differences’ board of directors includes Judge Charles E. Williams, Chair; Linda Poteat-Brown, Vice-Chair; Kaitlin Yelle, Treasurer; Richard Bergman, Secretary; and Christina de Guia, M.D., John Weber, Ethan Messier, and Sarah Wertheimer. For more information about Embracing Our Differences, please call 941-404- 5710 or visit www.embracingourdifferences.org.
Children First Receives $50,000 from Truist Foundation to Help Provide Access to Economic Mobility Resources
Children First has received a $50,000 grant from Truist Foundation that will help build pathways to economic mobility for Children First families by providing access to resources through the re-design of the agency’s website. This is the largest gift Children First has ever received from the foundation. As the exclusive provider of Head Start and Early Head Start services for Sarasota County, Children First serves hundreds of children and their families living at or below the Federal Poverty Level ($23,030 for a family of three) across North Port, Sarasota and Venice each year. For the re-design, Children First is partnering with Captivation Agency, an award-winning creative storytelling collective based in Sarasota with more than 20 years of industry experience. The creation of the new organizational web property will be designed to maximize the opportunity for future growth and expansion. “As the children and families we serve across Sarasota County are seeking self-sufficiency, having access to the resources they need to thrive is critical to their overall well-being and success,” says CEO Philip Tavill. “We are deeply appreciative to Truist Foundation for their support as it will allow us to serve every single stakeholder within the Children First community.”
Discover Native Trees at the TreeQuest 2023 Scavenger Hunt
University of Florida IFAS Extension Manatee County’s Residential Horticulture Program is hosting a community-wide scavenger hunt to celebrate Florida Arbor Day, Jan. 20. The Manatee County Extension Service is an educational program within county government which brings the resources of the University of Florida to Manatee County to solve local problems, provide educational opportunities, promote economic enhancement and improve the quality of life for all. The horticulture program specifically addresses landscape and gardening concerns with Master Gardener Volunteers providing outreach in the community since 1979.
Child Protection Center Receives $100,000 Match Opportunity
The Child Protection Center (CPC) has received a $100,000 matching opportunity from an anonymous donor. This matching opportunity comes at the perfect time, to match healing for child abuse victims this holiday season. The Child Protection Center continues to face the rising need for child abuse services across Sarasota County. In its recent fiscal year (July 2021- June 2022), CPC’s Therapy Programs provided 3,553 hours for child abuse victims. The Therapy Team has expanded its staffing by hiring more trauma-informed therapists to meet the increasing needs of treatment plans for child victims, their families, and adult survivors of child abuse. CPC’s Personal Safety and Community Awareness Team (PSCA) is highly requested in schools across the county for abuse prevention lessons. In 2022, PSCA reached 67,040 participants and conducted 234 sexual abuse prevention workshops. The population growth in North Port requires Prevention Educators to be in classrooms nearly full time in south county schools. Child abuse reports can be made to the Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-962-2873. The Child Protection Center’s mission is the Prevention, Intervention, & Treatment of Child Abuse, as the organization envisions a community where children are safe from abuse and free to thrive. For over 40 years, CPC has been serving Sarasota and DeSoto Counties in the State of Florida, and is accredited by the National Children’s Alliance. For more information on CPC, visit www.cpcsarasota.org or call 941-365-1277.
SeaSucker Offers Holiday Cheer to Local Groups
SeaSucker, a Bradenton, Florida-based manufacturer of vacuum-mounted accessories and racks for boats, RVs and automobiles, lit up the streets of Sarasota at the city's recent 26th annual holiday parade. To keep the holiday magic glowing, SeaSucker is offering schools, retirement homes and charitable organizations within Manatee and Sarasota Counties individual visits with its bedazzled '66 Volkswagen Bus and '72 Volkswagen Beetle. The classic vehicles are adorned with hundreds of lights and whimsical decorations. The request form is at www.bit.ly/SeaSucker2023Holiday. Made in the USA, SeaSucker accessories secure a multitude of gear and equipment to any clean, non-porous surface. Its latest no-drill product is Ridge Ready Monkey Bars, crossbars whose mounts boast 990 pounds of holding power and fit vehicles with roof ridges. The innovative device won two prestigious Best New Product awards at the 2022 SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show. Contact SeaSucker, LLC, 1912 44th Ave. E, Bradenton, FL 34203. 941-900-1850. info@seasucker.com; www.seasucker.com; www.facebook.com/SeaSucker; www.instagram.com/seasucker.marine; www.youtube.com/user/SeaSuckerVideos. If you have questions about this press release or client, please contact us: Martin Flory Group, PO Box 360, Gurnee IL 60031, 847-662-9070; Fax: 847-336-7126, news@martinflory.com; www.martinflory.com.
Selby Gardens' Lights in BloomÂ® Wins National Recognition from USA TODAY for Second Year in a Row
Lights in Bloom® is a repeat winner in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice contest for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights. USA TODAY announced that Selby Gardens’ annual holiday light show earned sixth place this year out of the 20 botanical garden light displays across the country that were nominated. The national nominations were selected by an expert editorial panel in November, and the public then voted to produce the top 10 list of winners. This is the second year in a row and the third time in four years that Lights in Bloom has received this recognition. Last year, it earned the number eight spot on the list. During Lights in Bloom, the gardens and walkways at Selby Gardens’ 15-acre Downtown Sarasota campus are set aglow by more than two million lights and adorned with other holiday and tropical decorations. Highlights of this year’s show include an array of colorful string-light trees along the Great Lawn, the gingerbread house-themed display on the façade of the historic Selby House, and a pair of illuminated butterfly wings ideal for photo ops in the Butterfly Garden. Returning favorites include the “Wishing Tree” on which visitors tie colored ribbons representing their personal hopes for 2023 and the Gardens’ signature bromeliad tree (constructed of nearly 800 live bromeliad plants) and “Florida reindeer” (larger-than-life pink flamingos with whimsical lighted antlers). In addition to the colorful lights, guests may enjoy a range of family-friendly activities plus food and beverages available for purchase, all in Selby Gardens’ world-class bayfront setting. Tickets for this year’s Lights in Bloom show are selling quickly, so anyone interested in seeing the award-winning display should purchase tickets soon. The event continues select nights through January 5, though some upcoming nights are sold out. Tickets start at $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers for general admission, with added-value options available. Advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended and can be made online at www.selby.org.
Laurel Civic Breakfast in Paradise Brings Holiday Cheer to Underprivileged Children
Laurel Civic hosted their children’s Holiday Party, Breakfast in Paradise, on Sunday, December 18th at Paradise Grill in Nokomis. Laurel Civic has been doing holiday gift-giving parties for their students/children for nearly 30 years. The children who participated in this year’s morning festivities were from Laurel Civics’ Homework Assistance...
