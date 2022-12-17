ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kion546.com

Valparaiso earns 77-67 win against Stonehill

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Led by Nick Edwards’ 20 points, the Valparaiso Beacons defeated the Stonehill Skyhawks 77-67 on Wednesday. The Beacons improved to 6-7 with the win and the Skyhawks fell to 4-10.
VALPARAISO, IN
kion546.com

Suspicious package causes brief lockdown at Bears’ facility

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears’ practice facility was briefly on lockdown Wednesday because of a suspicious package. Team spokesman Brandon Faber says police were called. No one was allowed to leave or enter the team’s suburban campus for about an hour. The Bears practice about 30 miles north of Soldier Field. Chicago is scheduled to host the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy