Oklahoma City, OK

KTVZ

EXPLAINER: Inside the proposed sale of the Suns and Mercury

Mat Ishbia’s career basketball statistics at Michigan State went like this: He averaged 0.6 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. Not exactly record-setting numbers. But this is the number he’s about to be known by in the game — $4 billion. Ishbia’s offer to buy the majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, valuing them at $4 billion, is the biggest such deal in NBA history. The agreement means that embattled owner Robert Sarver’s era leading those franchises is about to end, once the league signs off on the sale.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTVZ

Sabonis leads balanced scoring as Kings beat Lakers 134-120

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James led the Lakers with 31 points. Sabonis recorded his second triple-double of the season to go along with nine straight double-doubles and his NBA-leading 22 this year. Kings rookie Keegan Murray matched his career-high with 23. Kevin Huerter scored 26 points and Harrison Barnes added 20.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVZ

Haliburton scores 33 points, Pacers beat slumping Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points and the Indiana Pacers opened a 30-point lead in the first half before holding off the slumping Boston Celtics 117-112 on Wednesday night. Former Celtics player Aaron Nesmith had 15 points, Chris Duarte added 14 and Myles Turner had 10 to help the Pacers win for just the second time in six games. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 41 points after missing a game because of personal reasons, while point guard Marcus Smart sat out with a non-COVID illness. Jaylen Brown added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Boston, and Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points. Atop the NBA a week ago, the Celtics have dropped five of six.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KTVZ

Ayo Dosunmu beats buzzer, Bulls beat Hawks 110-108

ATLANTA (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback jumper as time expired and the Chicago Bulls rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win their second straight game, 110-108 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Dosunmu inbounded a pass from the Chicago sideline with four seconds remaining to DeMar DeRozan, who missed a jumper with an airball from the left baseline, but Dosunmu was in place to grab the rebound in the paint and score at the buzzer. DeRozan led Chicago with 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 points and Nikola Vucevic had 20. Trae Young scored 34 points for Atlanta, and Dejounte Murray had 15 points and 10 assists.
ATLANTA, GA
KTVZ

Boldy’s goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Rookie Mason McTavish scored and Lukas Dostal stopped 38 shots for the Ducks, who opened the longest homestand in franchise history with their 11th loss in 14 games.
ANAHEIM, CA

