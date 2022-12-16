ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PORTAL PORTAL PORTAL: SO MUCH PORTAL!

So this is unprecedented. As of writing this Michigan has already brought in five transfers in the week since the portal opened. They are widely expected to be adding a sixth in Indiana TE AJ Barner. What is going on? Did something change? Did we become the new Portal U? Well, I thought we should talk about it.
Portal In: Drake Nugent

Michigan has landed its second transfer of the day, and its second Stanford OL transfer in as many days:. Nugent was a Who Dat prospect back in the class of 2019, outside the top 1000 in the composite, hailing from Littleton, CO. He committed to Stanford and then spent his first two seasons on the bench, receiving a formal redshirt in 2019 and then getting the COVID-shirt in 2020. Nugent ascended to the starting job in 2021 and has now completed his second season as the starting C for the Cardinal. Though PFF's OL grades have *flaws*, they are unequivocal about Nugent being a very good football player: he was given a 77.5 grade last season (25th among centers nationally) and 80.2 this year (8th among centers nationally). Crucially, both the pass block and run block grades were excellent for Nugent this past season, and Nugent's 80.2 PFF grade was just a smidge lower than Oluwatimi's 80.8.
Portal In: Josaiah Stewart

Michigan remains hot in the transfer portal, adding Coastal Carolina edge Josaiah Stewart to go with OLs LaDarius Henderson and Myles Hinton and LB Ernest Hausmann:. Stewart had a monster freshman year at Coastal with 12.5 sacks and 40 pressures en route to being named first-team All Sun Belt. His...
