Michigan has landed its second transfer of the day, and its second Stanford OL transfer in as many days:. Nugent was a Who Dat prospect back in the class of 2019, outside the top 1000 in the composite, hailing from Littleton, CO. He committed to Stanford and then spent his first two seasons on the bench, receiving a formal redshirt in 2019 and then getting the COVID-shirt in 2020. Nugent ascended to the starting job in 2021 and has now completed his second season as the starting C for the Cardinal. Though PFF's OL grades have *flaws*, they are unequivocal about Nugent being a very good football player: he was given a 77.5 grade last season (25th among centers nationally) and 80.2 this year (8th among centers nationally). Crucially, both the pass block and run block grades were excellent for Nugent this past season, and Nugent's 80.2 PFF grade was just a smidge lower than Oluwatimi's 80.8.

