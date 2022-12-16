What will the real estate market look like in 2023? A DFW Realtor explains what happened this year and what to expect next year.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Cuban wants to build a new resort and casino in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens its First Location In LewisvilleMadocLewisville, TX
Eagles primed to spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
The Radiance lights show - A Frisco holiday treatAmy ChristieFrisco, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Related
WFAA
DFW weather: Arctic air arrives Thursday. Here's what to expect
Be prepared. Dangerously cold temperatures are in the forecast when the arctic blast arrives.
NAR Names Dallas-Fort Worth One of The Top Real Estate Markets to Watch in 2023
While 2022 hasn’t exactly turned out to be a picnic for the real estate industry, many industry forecasts are predicting 2023 to be a challenging year. Looking into his crystal ball, National Association of Realtors chief economist and senior vice president of research, Lawrence Yun, made his predictions for 2023 at NAR’s fourth-annual year-end Real Estate Forecast summit.
Massive food distribution in Denton aims to aid North Texas families hit hard by inflation
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday morning, the Tarrant Area Food Bank hosted its first mega mobile distribution in Denton County, and hundreds of families took advantage of it. "I don’t think I’ve ever recalled a time that it’s been so hard," grandmother Elizabeth Woods told WFAA....
inforney.com
What’s open, what’s closed: Small businesses close; new shopping, dining spots make Denton home
Casual brunch spot Flying Squirrel announced early last month that the restaurant would close following the death of owner and founder Adam Hasley. Located at 1216 W. Hickory St. and known for its albino squirrel mascot, Lucky, the restaurant hosted an art market the day before the Nov. 3 announcement about the closure.
advocatemag.com
Luxury apartments converted to affordable housing in Preston Hollow
A luxury apartment complex on Coit Road is officially turning into an affordable housing complex now that the City of Dallas has acquired it. Madera Residential closed the sale of The Briscoe Apartments, located at 12639 Coit Road near LBJ Freeway and North Central Expressway, on Dec. 1. An affiliate of the Dallas Housing Finance Corp. bought the 322 unit complex, according to Dallas Morning News.
Report: This is how early you need to arrive for your flight at DFW Airport & other airports across the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is filled with travel near and far, plane or car, and arriving at the airport early has been important for decades. This notion has been instilled into families for generations now, arriving early at the airport can give travelers peace of mind, and some extra time to relax and grab a bite to eat before departing to their desired destination.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.35 Million Extraordinary Home in Grapevine Hiddens In Dense Trees With Fully Equipped Interiors For Entertainment And Recreation Space
3206 Wintergreen Ter Home in Grapevine, Texas for Sale. 3206 Wintergreen Ter, Grapevine, Texas sits on over 2.33 Acres of beautiful land plots covered by greenery with full amenities for entertainment and relaxation at the same time. This Home in Grapevine offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,449 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3206 Wintergreen Ter, please contact (Phone: 972 732 6000) and Susan Redding (Phone: 214 675 4487) at Keller Williams Realty DPR for full support and perfect service.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Gifts Longtime Residents New Houses Amid Affordable Housing Crisis
This week, the city of McKinney gifted three longtime residents with new houses, part of an effort to combat a rising cost of living that threatens to force some from their homes. Among them is Zeta White, who said that after 20 years at her McKinney address, her house had...
Bring an Empty Stomach – Capital One Lounge DFW First Impressions
I described my airport lounge hopping adventure at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) last week. The Capital One Lounge DFW was my second, and fourth, stop of this experience. I tend to set low expectations across the travel industry spectrum, but I had higher ones leading up to my visit to this lounge. Overall, I had a delightful experience and look forward to visiting again. Here are my initial thoughts on the Capital One Lounge DFW.
How to prepare your home for freezing temperatures, power outages as cold temperatures return to North Texas
DALLAS — Wintry temperatures are moving into North Texas later this week. While this weather event will be nothing like the February 2021 winter storm - where the entire state saw sustained, below-freezing temperatures for more than a week - there is still the chance for power outages caused by the icing over of power lines and tree branches.
Dallas Observer
North Texas Pair Ran a $7 Million COVID-19 Testing Scheme, U.S. Attorney Says
A pair of North Texas residents pleaded not guilty on Dec. 16 to charges they defrauded insurers of more than $7 million via fake COVID-19 tests. A statement released by the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Leigha Simonton, claims that Terrance Barnard, 39, and Connie Jo Clampitt, 51, submitted false testing claims to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna, United Healthcare, Aetna, Humana and Molina Healthcare.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: How to prepare your car for the arctic blast coming this week
Trouble in a car or SUV can leave you stranded in sub-freezing temperatures. Experts say it’s important to get ready now, and those who answer 911 calls for help are doing that as well.
disruptmagazine.com
Luxury Real Estate Broker Chris D. Bentley Is Turning Heads And Transforming Texan Lives
Chris D. Bentley, the founder of his three-year-young business Bentley Fine Properties, is making waves in the real estate industry thanks to his outstanding service and value to buyers and sellers all year round. Now, pinned with an array of award-winning titles like D Magazine’s Best Realtor® three years in a row, the luxury real estate broker is stepping things up as he continues to ‘sell the sizzle’ while disrupting Dallas’ market like never before.
advocatemag.com
Glencoe Park church to be replaced by single-family homes
The last service for Mockingbird Community Church wasn’t just the last for that congregation. It was the last for the sanctuary at the corner of Ellsworth and McMillan that has housed many congregations over the past 75 years. On Dec. 14, the Dallas City Council unanimously approved a rezone...
Things to know ahead of ‘extreme cold’ North Texas will see before Christmas weekend
The weather in North Texas may be nice right now, but sooner rather than later it's going to take a cold turn ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.
theadvocate.com
Texas group behind $7.5 billion ‘blue’ ammonia plant hires Denmark firm for carbon capture
The Texas group behind a potential $7.5 billion “blue” ammonia plant in Ascension Parish has hired a Danish company to provide licensing and engineering work for the massive energy project. Topsoe, a decarbonization company that specializes in hydrogen and ammonia technology licensing and carbon capture, will provide “licensing,...
Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler
When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 19 afternoon forecast
Arctic air is on its way to North Texas and it will send temperatures tumbling. There will be freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chills. FOX 4's Evan Andrews takes a look at when the cold air is coming and just how cold you can expect it to get.
Cold, flu medicines are hard to find amid spike on cold and flu illnesses
DALLAS — As she walked through a medicine aisle at Dougherty’s Pharmacy in Dallas, Angela Crispin, a Pharmacy Technician, pointed out empty shelves. Popular brands of over-the-counter pediatric cold and flu medicine were out of stock at the pharmacy. “This is the worst we’ve seen it,” Crispin, an...
thetexastasty.com
15 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Dallas
With so many different restaurants it can be a challenge to decide where to go. We have created a list of the best breakfast options in Dallas. We created a list with a mix of different styles in hopes to make your breakfast better! Here are the top 15 best breakfast spots in Dallas.
Comments / 0