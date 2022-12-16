What will the real estate market look like in 2023? A DFW Realtor explains what happened this year and what to expect next year.

When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO