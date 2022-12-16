ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

What will the real estate market look like in 2023? A DFW Realtor explains what happened this year and what to expect next year.

inforney.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CandysDirt

NAR Names Dallas-Fort Worth One of The Top Real Estate Markets to Watch in 2023

While 2022 hasn’t exactly turned out to be a picnic for the real estate industry, many industry forecasts are predicting 2023 to be a challenging year. Looking into his crystal ball, National Association of Realtors chief economist and senior vice president of research, Lawrence Yun, made his predictions for 2023 at NAR’s fourth-annual year-end Real Estate Forecast summit.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Luxury apartments converted to affordable housing in Preston Hollow

A luxury apartment complex on Coit Road is officially turning into an affordable housing complex now that the City of Dallas has acquired it. Madera Residential closed the sale of The Briscoe Apartments, located at 12639 Coit Road near LBJ Freeway and North Central Expressway, on Dec. 1. An affiliate of the Dallas Housing Finance Corp. bought the 322 unit complex, according to Dallas Morning News.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report: This is how early you need to arrive for your flight at DFW Airport & other airports across the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is filled with travel near and far, plane or car, and arriving at the airport early has been important for decades. This notion has been instilled into families for generations now, arriving early at the airport can give travelers peace of mind, and some extra time to relax and grab a bite to eat before departing to their desired destination.
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $2.35 Million Extraordinary Home in Grapevine Hiddens In Dense Trees With Fully Equipped Interiors For Entertainment And Recreation Space

3206 Wintergreen Ter Home in Grapevine, Texas for Sale. 3206 Wintergreen Ter, Grapevine, Texas sits on over 2.33 Acres of beautiful land plots covered by greenery with full amenities for entertainment and relaxation at the same time. This Home in Grapevine offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,449 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3206 Wintergreen Ter, please contact (Phone: 972 732 6000) and Susan Redding (Phone: 214 675 4487) at Keller Williams Realty DPR for full support and perfect service.
GRAPEVINE, TX
BoardingArea

Bring an Empty Stomach – Capital One Lounge DFW First Impressions

I described my airport lounge hopping adventure at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) last week. The Capital One Lounge DFW was my second, and fourth, stop of this experience. I tend to set low expectations across the travel industry spectrum, but I had higher ones leading up to my visit to this lounge. Overall, I had a delightful experience and look forward to visiting again. Here are my initial thoughts on the Capital One Lounge DFW.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

North Texas Pair Ran a $7 Million COVID-19 Testing Scheme, U.S. Attorney Says

A pair of North Texas residents pleaded not guilty on Dec. 16 to charges they defrauded insurers of more than $7 million via fake COVID-19 tests. A statement released by the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Leigha Simonton, claims that Terrance Barnard, 39, and Connie Jo Clampitt, 51, submitted false testing claims to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna, United Healthcare, Aetna, Humana and Molina Healthcare.
disruptmagazine.com

Luxury Real Estate Broker Chris D. Bentley Is Turning Heads And Transforming Texan Lives

Chris D. Bentley, the founder of his three-year-young business ​​Bentley Fine Properties, is making waves in the real estate industry thanks to his outstanding service and value to buyers and sellers all year round. Now, pinned with an array of award-winning titles like D Magazine’s Best Realtor® three years in a row, the luxury real estate broker is stepping things up as he continues to ‘sell the sizzle’ while disrupting Dallas’ market like never before.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Glencoe Park church to be replaced by single-family homes

The last service for Mockingbird Community Church wasn’t just the last for that congregation. It was the last for the sanctuary at the corner of Ellsworth and McMillan that has housed many congregations over the past 75 years. On Dec. 14, the Dallas City Council unanimously approved a rezone...
DALLAS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler

When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Dec. 19 afternoon forecast

Arctic air is on its way to North Texas and it will send temperatures tumbling. There will be freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chills. FOX 4's Evan Andrews takes a look at when the cold air is coming and just how cold you can expect it to get.
DALLAS, TX
thetexastasty.com

15 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Dallas

With so many different restaurants it can be a challenge to decide where to go. We have created a list of the best breakfast options in Dallas. We created a list with a mix of different styles in hopes to make your breakfast better! Here are the top 15 best breakfast spots in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy