Nebraska received a transfer commit from Baylor receiver Joshua Fleeks. Three takes on the decision of the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder:. An old Matt Rhule guy at Baylor joining the NU Rhule. Fleeks committed BU in the 2018 class and played a lot as a true freshman, catching 14 passes for 126 yards. He had his best season in 2019 — 25 grabs for 262 yards — before production tailed off in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Fleeks battled injuries, appearing in just three games this season. That became his redshirt year, in effect. Now he’s got one more shot at NU.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO