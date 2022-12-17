Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
HuskerExtra.com
Big smiles and red hats: Busy signing day breaks Nebraska's way to secure 2023 class
LINCOLN – The first letter of intent became official shortly after 6 a.m. The last decision of interest went public nearly 12 hours later. In between was a wacky, entertaining and mostly successful signing day for Nebraska and its new coaching staff. The Huskers secured 27 scholarship players for...
klkntv.com
Nebraska football signing day roundup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Recruits across the country spent Wednesday officially announcing where they’ll be playing college football. Thirty-one players signed to Nebraska on National Signing Day, including four-stars Malachi Coleman, Riley Van Poppel and Princewill Umanmielen. Eight of the signees are in-state recruits, the most for Nebraska...
HuskerExtra.com
‘It’s my city:’ Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman makes signing day pick of Nebraska over Colorado
After an up-and-down month of uncertainty for Malachi Coleman, he’s decided to end up at the same place he started. The Lincoln East standout announced on Wednesday that he will be committing to Nebraska for the second time, a decision that marks a major signing day win for the Huskers.
HuskerExtra.com
Signee Spotlight: Westside's Jaylen Lloyd brings speed and explosiveness to Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Wide receiver/defensive back • Omaha Westside • 5-11, 160. 247Sports composite: 3 stars. On3 composite: 3 stars. Rivals: 3 stars. ESPN: 3...
HuskerExtra.com
Texas A&M defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy transfers to Nebraska
While high-school players around the country made their commitment announcements Wednesday with broadcast interviews and crowded ceremonies, college-aged Elijah Jeudy sent a post on social media. A couple short clips on Instagram created by the Nebraska athletic department was all the 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive lineman needed to declare his football...
HuskerExtra.com
Signee Spotlight: Jaidyn Doss comes to Nebraska after Huskers' recruiting push in Kansas City
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Wide receiver • Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) • 6-0, 195. 247Sports composite: 3 stars. On3 composite: 3 stars. Rivals: 3 stars. ESPN: 3 stars.
HuskerExtra.com
Signee Spotlight: Rahmir Stewart won't be the last Nebraska recruit from Pennsylvania
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Safety • Philadelphia Imhotep Institute • 5-11, 195. 247Sports composite: 3 stars. On3 composite: 3 stars. Rivals: 3 stars. ESPN: 3 stars.
HuskerExtra.com
Unsung prospect Kwinten Ives fits new Nebraska blueprint for running back
Nebraska’s first running back signee under coach Matt Rhule didn’t have a major recruiting profile. But Kwinten Ives was just the kind of player the new Husker coaches were looking for. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound rusher from Palmyra, New Jersey, was one of the flurry of late adds under...
HuskerExtra.com
McKewon: Three takes on wide receiver Joshua Fleeks transferring to Nebraska
Nebraska received a transfer commit from Baylor receiver Joshua Fleeks. Three takes on the decision of the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder:. An old Matt Rhule guy at Baylor joining the NU Rhule. Fleeks committed BU in the 2018 class and played a lot as a true freshman, catching 14 passes for 126 yards. He had his best season in 2019 — 25 grabs for 262 yards — before production tailed off in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Fleeks battled injuries, appearing in just three games this season. That became his redshirt year, in effect. Now he’s got one more shot at NU.
HuskerExtra.com
Defensive tackle Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN — At this time last December, Vincent Carroll-Jackson wasn't even playing football. Wednesday, he signed scholarship papers to pursue a career at Nebraska. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive tackle, who enjoyed a meteoric rise in his one season at Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin East High School, officially flipped from Syracuse to Nebraska at his high school.
HuskerExtra.com
Signee Spotlight: Kwinten Ives gives Nebraska a running back with height to catch passes
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Running back • Palmyra (New Jersey) • 6-3, 180. 247Sports composite: Unranked. On3 composite: 3 stars. Rivals: 3 stars. ESPN: Unranked. Other...
HuskerExtra.com
'We're coming in now': Nebraska staff locked in on in-state talent in 2023 and beyond
Ed Foley has been settling in at Nebraska. He’s recruited around Omaha and gotten to know Lincoln. The new Huskers special teams coordinator said his priorities have been, in order: Find the best talent, then find the best restaurants. “I’m not going to come here and go recruiting and...
HuskerExtra.com
Signee Spotlight: Kai Wallin adds 'aggressive and hungry' edge rusher to Nebraska's roster
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Edge rusher • American Rivers Community College (Sacramento, California) • 6-6, 240. 247Sports composite: 3 stars. On3 composite: 3 stars. Rivals: 3...
HuskerExtra.com
McKewon: Matt Rhule starts strong in rebuilding a faster and better Nebraska defense
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule’s assistants have already established themselves as recruiting grinders. Defensive backs coach Evan Cooper has the bleariest eyes of the night owls. He scours tape into the wee, graveyard hours of the night. He’s got more tips for Rhule than a stock analyst. Texts at 3 a.m.
HuskerExtra.com
Signee Spotlight: A snowstorm couldn't stop Jason Maciejczak from committing to Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Offensive lineman • T.F. Riggs (Pierre, S.D.) • 6-4, 320. 247Sports composite: Unranked. On3 composite: Unranked. Rivals: Unranked. ESPN: Unranked. Other key...
Another portal addition surfaces for Huskers
A new Husker portal addition surfaced on Wednesday. It was announced on the Nebraska football signing day show that former Baylor running back and receiver Josh Fleeks has joined the program. Fleeks will be a fifth-year senior. While he didn't play a lot for the Bears recently, he does have...
Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi
Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
HuskerExtra.com
Signing Day at home a fitting touch for Southeast's Gottula, who sticks with Huskers
Gunnar Gottula’s recruitment started at home — wearing masks, doing Zoom calls and trying to get through high school in a pandemic. The process came to an end in the same place. After Lincoln Public Schools canceled school Wednesday due to weather, Lincoln Southeast's Signing Day ceremony didn't...
HuskerExtra.com
Signee Spotlight: Westside's Tristan Alvano gives Nebraska a kicker who's performed under pressure
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. After receiving a preferred walk-on opportunity in November, Alvano’s performance in the Class A title game warranted a scholarship offer from the Huskers.
HuskerExtra.com
Signee Spotlight: Lincoln Southeast's Gunnar Gottula was a Husker from the start
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Pretty quickly. It didn’t take long for the son of Southeast football coach Ryan Gottula to decide he’d become a Husker, committing in the summer of 2021. Gunnar has been a clear Power Five prospect for the majority of his high school career, anchoring a Knight line that has embraced the power run game for years. He joins a long history of Southeast linemen who have played for the Big Red.
Comments / 0