Nebraska football signing day roundup

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Recruits across the country spent Wednesday officially announcing where they’ll be playing college football. Thirty-one players signed to Nebraska on National Signing Day, including four-stars Malachi Coleman, Riley Van Poppel and Princewill Umanmielen. Eight of the signees are in-state recruits, the most for Nebraska...
HuskerExtra.com

Texas A&M defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy transfers to Nebraska

While high-school players around the country made their commitment announcements Wednesday with broadcast interviews and crowded ceremonies, college-aged Elijah Jeudy sent a post on social media. A couple short clips on Instagram created by the Nebraska athletic department was all the 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive lineman needed to declare his football...
HuskerExtra.com

Unsung prospect Kwinten Ives fits new Nebraska blueprint for running back

Nebraska’s first running back signee under coach Matt Rhule didn’t have a major recruiting profile. But Kwinten Ives was just the kind of player the new Husker coaches were looking for. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound rusher from Palmyra, New Jersey, was one of the flurry of late adds under...
HuskerExtra.com

McKewon: Three takes on wide receiver Joshua Fleeks transferring to Nebraska

Nebraska received a transfer commit from Baylor receiver Joshua Fleeks. Three takes on the decision of the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder:. An old Matt Rhule guy at Baylor joining the NU Rhule. Fleeks committed BU in the 2018 class and played a lot as a true freshman, catching 14 passes for 126 yards. He had his best season in 2019 — 25 grabs for 262 yards — before production tailed off in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Fleeks battled injuries, appearing in just three games this season. That became his redshirt year, in effect. Now he’s got one more shot at NU.
HuskerExtra.com

Defensive tackle Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN — At this time last December, Vincent Carroll-Jackson wasn't even playing football. Wednesday, he signed scholarship papers to pursue a career at Nebraska. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive tackle, who enjoyed a meteoric rise in his one season at Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin East High School, officially flipped from Syracuse to Nebraska at his high school.
247Sports

Another portal addition surfaces for Huskers

A new Husker portal addition surfaced on Wednesday. It was announced on the Nebraska football signing day show that former Baylor running back and receiver Josh Fleeks has joined the program. Fleeks will be a fifth-year senior. While he didn't play a lot for the Bears recently, he does have...
247Sports

Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi

Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
HuskerExtra.com

Signee Spotlight: Lincoln Southeast's Gunnar Gottula was a Husker from the start

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Pretty quickly. It didn’t take long for the son of Southeast football coach Ryan Gottula to decide he’d become a Husker, committing in the summer of 2021. Gunnar has been a clear Power Five prospect for the majority of his high school career, anchoring a Knight line that has embraced the power run game for years. He joins a long history of Southeast linemen who have played for the Big Red.
