How to Build a Smooth Authentication Flow System with Firebase
In this tutorial, we are going to follow a step-by-step guide on how to set up the Firebase authentication service, and then walk through how to implement the service in your application. An authentication service protects your website from unverified users having access to the website's features or contents. It ensures users are who they say they are. It proves users' identity is genuine by verifying their credentials, which are usually the username/email and password. We've all experienced this on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter when we are trying to sign into our accounts.
5 Ways Content Marketing Benefits SaaS Companies
The software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry has witnessed exponential growth over the past decade. On average,. in 2022, up from an average of 110 apps in 2021 (an 18% increase). Given the impressive growth in recent years, the. is expected to reach $195 billion in 2023. Notwithstanding the market growth, SaaS startups...
EMPTY TERMS
First and Last Things by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. EMPTY TERMS. Classes in logic are not only represented by circles with a hard firm outline, whereas in fact they have no such definite limits, but also there is a constant disposition to think of all names as if they represented positive classes. With words just as with numbers and abstract forms there have been definite phases of human development. There was with regard to number, the phase when man could barely count at all, or counted in perfect good faith and sanity upon his fingers. Then there was the phase when he struggled with the development of number, when he began to elaborate all sorts of ideas about numbers, until at last he developed complex superstitions about perfect numbers and imperfect numbers, about threes and sevens and the like. The same was the case with abstract forms; and even to-day we are scarcely more than heads out of the vast subtle muddle of thinking about spheres and ideally perfect forms and so on, that was the price of this little necessary step to clear thinking. How large a part numerical and geometrical magic, numerical and geometrical philosophy have played in the history of the mind! And the whole apparatus of language and mental communication is beset with like dangers. The language of the savage is I suppose purely positive; the thing has a name, the name has a thing. This indeed is the tradition of language, and even to-day, we, when we hear a name are predisposed—and sometimes it is a very vicious disposition—to imagine forthwith something answering to the name. WE ARE DISPOSED, AS AN INCURABLE MENTAL VICE, TO ACCUMULATE INTENSION IN TERMS. If I say to you Wodget or Crump, you find yourself passing over the fact that these are nothings, these are, so to speak mere blankety blanks, and trying to think what sort of thing a Wodget or a Crump may be. You find yourself led insensibly by subtle associations of sound and ideas to giving these blank terms attributes.
How to Lose $13 of Users’ Funds (As a Blockchain Developer)
The gov says we are not in recession, but at the same time, we hear about skyrocketing inflation, interest rate increases, and layoffs in almost every sector of the economy. Despite crypto and TradFi being impacted the most severely, many companies are still building their tokens, protocols, and DeFi products. Are you one of them?
SCEPTICISM OF THE INSTRUMENT
First and Last Things by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. SCEPTICISM OF THE INSTRUMENT. SCEPTICISM OF THE INSTRUMENT. At first I took the world of fact as being exactly as I perceived it. I believed...
How to Deploy Flutter Web App
As you know Flutter provides an outstanding possibility to have one single code base for all platforms, such as Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, Web, and more. Cross-platform frameworks are not new things, but Google engineers challenged themselves enough to follow the core of Flutter’s principle - compile Dart code into true native code for every supported platform. As you know for Web browsers the native code is JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. Thus, you are getting ready to deploy the Progressive Web Application.
How to Compile Angular Component To HTML String With All The Bindings
The common use case for compiling Angular components into HTML strings are. Native JS plugins that required HTML as a string. Unfortunately Angular doesn’t have an exposed method to compile an Angular component into an HTML string. But thanks to Angular’s ComponentFactoryResolver , we can create a workaround for this. Using ComponentFactoryResolver , we can dynamically render the required component into a template, and then we access the nativeElement.innerHTML from componentRef .
Low-Code Software Engineering: 7 Things to Know
"Nearly everyone working in tech has an opinion about low and no code tools." - Katrina Dene, Director of Communications, StackOverflow. Does Low-Code Lead To More Or Less Spaghetti Code?. The debate about low-code is in full swing with developers from all backgrounds weighing in. What's your take? Does low-code...
The Noonification: Debugging Like a Senior Developer: Watch And Evaluate (12/21/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Inheritance vs Composition: Using a Role-Playing Game in JavaScript...
Setting up Kafka on Docker for Local Development
Kafka is a streaming platform that is used to process data in real-time. In a world where data is king, Kafka is a valuable tool for developers and data engineers to learn. However, setting up Kafka locally can be frustrating, which can discourage learning. In this article, I will show you the fastest way to set up Kafka for development using Docker, and also show you how this setup can support connecting locally and from other local Docker containers.
I Switched to Low-code, Here's Why
As a developer with over 8 years of experience, I have never been a strong believer in low-code or no-code tools. Even now, I have my doubts about their effectiveness. Throughout my career, I have tried a wide variety of technologies and frameworks, including various backend and frontend frameworks, different programming languages, native apps, and even blockchain. I have also worked with both monolithic and microservice-based architectures, and have experience with devops and deploying applications to the cloud.
Benefits of Using WebAssembly for Your Applications
At the moment, web developers typically use JavaScript (JS) to write the front-end of web applications. Or they resort to a language like TypeScript, which they must compile to JS before a browser can execute it. Unlike TypeScript, JS is a World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) standard along with HTML and CSS.
Cobo Collaborating with MetaMask Institutional and Gnosis Safe To Release ‘Evolution’
Asia Pacific’s largest digital asset custodian and blockchain technology provider, is commemorating its 5th anniversary by inking a new NFT project, ‘Evolution’, with. , an institution-compliant version of MetaMask Wallet, and. , a community/DAO-driven multi-sig smart contract wallet. “We are excited to launch Evolution, the first...
Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Chinecherem Nduka, Tech Journalist, New Media Strategist.
So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests. My name is Chinecherem Nduka, I am a Tech Journalist at HackerNoon and the Head of Social Media at Business Insider Africa. I have over 4 years of experience working in media with a trail of impacts.
The History of JSON and the People That Created It
The history of JSON is the history of the people that created it, and what they set out to do with the software they wrote. Douglas Crockford became interested in programming in college, almost by accident. He took some computer programming classes to fulfill his science requirements and quickly fell in love. His first experience was programming Fortran on punchcards, which required diligence and efficiency to do right. It was an experience and a methodology that would follow him his entire career. After bouncing around computer and video game companies, including Atari, in the early ’80’s, Crockford eventually ended up at Lucasfilm, where he met Chip Morningstar.
The Noonification: How I Detected Bugs in a Wallet App (12/20/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Lingering Problem With Cross-Chain Bridges. By @victorfabusola [...
The Archethic Mainnet Has Officially Been Launched
THE ARCHETHIC GROUP LAUNCHES ITS BLOCKCHAIN AND INCLUDES A 31st ARTICLE IN THE UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS. Archethic, a Franco-Luxembourg technology group that is building the foundations of a trusted universal internet, launched its eponymous blockchain "Archethic" on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Inspired by the values of universalism integrated into the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Archethic's team decided to include it in the genesis block of this blockchain.
Developing Effective Cybersecurity on a Tight Budget
We didn’t build the World Wide Web on fundamentally secure technology. As a result, with each passing year, the internet becomes an incrementally more hostile place to do business – especially small business. Here’s how to protect yourself on a budget. 1. Study Existing Resources. As many...
THE CLASSIFICATORY ASSUMPTION
First and Last Things by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE CLASSIFICATORY ASSUMPTION. THE CLASSIFICATORY ASSUMPTION. After I had studied science and particularly biological science for some years, I became a teacher in a school...
Before Thinking About Ethical AI, First, Become Responsible
When talking about Responsible AI and Ethical AI, there still seems to be confusion. Are they just the same concept with different names? Let’s blow some minds – Ethical AI actually falls under the Responsible AI (RAI) umbrella. It serves as a moral code for governments, corporations, organizations, and ML practitioners to prevent “Skynet” from becoming reality.
