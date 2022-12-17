ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debugging Like a Senior Developer: Watch And Evaluate

This has been a spectacularly intensive week. The new YouTube channel carrying the course is exploding with subscriptions; it's just entering its 3rd week... The course website is now live; you can see the entire course there although I'm adding videos all the time and did roughly 1/3 of the work.
The History of JSON and the People That Created It

The history of JSON is the history of the people that created it, and what they set out to do with the software they wrote. Douglas Crockford became interested in programming in college, almost by accident. He took some computer programming classes to fulfill his science requirements and quickly fell in love. His first experience was programming Fortran on punchcards, which required diligence and efficiency to do right. It was an experience and a methodology that would follow him his entire career. After bouncing around computer and video game companies, including Atari, in the early ’80’s, Crockford eventually ended up at Lucasfilm, where he met Chip Morningstar.
How to Deploy Flutter Web App

As you know Flutter provides an outstanding possibility to have one single code base for all platforms, such as Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, Web, and more. Cross-platform frameworks are not new things, but Google engineers challenged themselves enough to follow the core of Flutter’s principle - compile Dart code into true native code for every supported platform. As you know for Web browsers the native code is JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. Thus, you are getting ready to deploy the Progressive Web Application.
Because Science Turns Electronic Waste Into Art

Electronic waste is toxic and not biodegradable, so it poses a huge threat to the environment when not recycled properly. Amanda Preske, the founder of Because Science turns electronic waste into art. When asked about her favourite thing when new customers see her products, Amanda explained, "It's so cool because...
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 111

The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 111. Capital W should be very closely studied. The tendency is to slant the last part too much, tipping it away from the first part. The upward stroke beginning the second part is a right curve, and the construction of the last part and the appearance of the entire letter are to a considerable extent dependent upon that line.
5 Ways Content Marketing Benefits SaaS Companies

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry has witnessed exponential growth over the past decade. On average,. in 2022, up from an average of 110 apps in 2021 (an 18% increase). Given the impressive growth in recent years, the. is expected to reach $195 billion in 2023. Notwithstanding the market growth, SaaS startups...
CEO Danielle Dafni on Peech, AI, Content Creation, and More

Content marketing teams from a multitude of industries across the globe understand a thing or two about video content creation pains. From the lack of editing expertise to insufficient tools to generate large volumes of content, it’s a tricky space that every marketer needs to navigate. On today’s episode...
Applying the Test Pyramid to iOS Applications

The test pyramid introduced by Mike Cohn in 2009 describes a standard to help developers plan and prioritize automated software tests. It follows the philosophy that tests that run quickly and do not require a lot of resources should be included in the test suite in large numbers, whereas costly testing methods should be used more sparsely.
5 Ways to Add Security to Excel & PDF with .NET Document APIs

GrapeCity produces component software used by thousands of developers worldwide, and we take code security seriously. For this blog, we will use GrapeCity Documents for Excel (GcExcel) as the example product. Still, the general policies and development protocols are relevant to all GrapeCity component software product teams. GcExcel helps to ensure your application’s code security in the following 5 ways:
How to Lose $13 of Users’ Funds (As a Blockchain Developer)

The gov says we are not in recession, but at the same time, we hear about skyrocketing inflation, interest rate increases, and layoffs in almost every sector of the economy. Despite crypto and TradFi being impacted the most severely, many companies are still building their tokens, protocols, and DeFi products. Are you one of them?
How to Perform a Smart Contract Audit

Interested to know more about how auditors perform a smart contract audit?. Smart contract technology has always been a boon for people. But on the flip side, technology also paves the way for numerous issues, properly auditing them being one of the most crucial ones. When all the contracts are...
Benefits of Using WebAssembly for Your Applications

At the moment, web developers typically use JavaScript (JS) to write the front-end of web applications. Or they resort to a language like TypeScript, which they must compile to JS before a browser can execute it. Unlike TypeScript, JS is a World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) standard along with HTML and CSS.
How to Print Receipts With TSPL and JavaScript

If you want to know more about printing labels using TSPL commands, then you can check my previous articles:. But we can also print receipts using the same TSPL commands and use the same printer as a receipt and label printer. Some of our customers from “Alto’s POS & Inventory” asked us if they can use their label printer as a receipt printer. So, we implemented this feature, and I wanted to share what should be considered while switching between these two modes.
