Read full article on original website
Related
Alternative Overview of the SSMSBoost Add-in for SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS)
Code completion is a popular and valuable technique for programmers who want to write clear, accurate, and reliable code without spending too much time. Usually, code completion helps save time on day-to-day coding tasks by providing contextual suggestions for code in the SQL editor. Thus, you can focus on what you do best instead of typing.
Debugging Like a Senior Developer: Watch And Evaluate
This has been a spectacularly intensive week. The new YouTube channel carrying the course is exploding with subscriptions; it's just entering its 3rd week... The course website is now live; you can see the entire course there although I'm adding videos all the time and did roughly 1/3 of the work.
The History of JSON and the People That Created It
The history of JSON is the history of the people that created it, and what they set out to do with the software they wrote. Douglas Crockford became interested in programming in college, almost by accident. He took some computer programming classes to fulfill his science requirements and quickly fell in love. His first experience was programming Fortran on punchcards, which required diligence and efficiency to do right. It was an experience and a methodology that would follow him his entire career. After bouncing around computer and video game companies, including Atari, in the early ’80’s, Crockford eventually ended up at Lucasfilm, where he met Chip Morningstar.
How to Deploy Flutter Web App
As you know Flutter provides an outstanding possibility to have one single code base for all platforms, such as Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, Web, and more. Cross-platform frameworks are not new things, but Google engineers challenged themselves enough to follow the core of Flutter’s principle - compile Dart code into true native code for every supported platform. As you know for Web browsers the native code is JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. Thus, you are getting ready to deploy the Progressive Web Application.
Because Science Turns Electronic Waste Into Art
Electronic waste is toxic and not biodegradable, so it poses a huge threat to the environment when not recycled properly. Amanda Preske, the founder of Because Science turns electronic waste into art. When asked about her favourite thing when new customers see her products, Amanda explained, "It's so cool because...
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 111
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 111. Capital W should be very closely studied. The tendency is to slant the last part too much, tipping it away from the first part. The upward stroke beginning the second part is a right curve, and the construction of the last part and the appearance of the entire letter are to a considerable extent dependent upon that line.
5 Ways Content Marketing Benefits SaaS Companies
The software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry has witnessed exponential growth over the past decade. On average,. in 2022, up from an average of 110 apps in 2021 (an 18% increase). Given the impressive growth in recent years, the. is expected to reach $195 billion in 2023. Notwithstanding the market growth, SaaS startups...
Women in Web3: Gianina Skarlett on Creating Inclusive Environments and W3 Learn Academy
The HackerNoon editorial team has launched this interview series with women in tech to celebrate their achievements and share their struggles. We need more women in technology, and by sharing stories, we can encourage many girls to follow their dreams. Share your story today!. Gigi, I Met You at Dcentral...
Cobo Collaborating with MetaMask Institutional and Gnosis Safe To Release ‘Evolution’
Asia Pacific’s largest digital asset custodian and blockchain technology provider, is commemorating its 5th anniversary by inking a new NFT project, ‘Evolution’, with. , an institution-compliant version of MetaMask Wallet, and. , a community/DAO-driven multi-sig smart contract wallet. “We are excited to launch Evolution, the first...
History's Notes on Resisting Progress: From Airplanes & The Printing Press to Bitcoin
Why do we insist on stalling our own technological progress? I think history has some answers. For millennia, inventors have been creating technologies that improve our lives. And for millennia, humans have been resisting, scorning, and mocking these inventions before recognizing them as massive value-adds. We’re seeing the same theme...
CEO Danielle Dafni on Peech, AI, Content Creation, and More
Content marketing teams from a multitude of industries across the globe understand a thing or two about video content creation pains. From the lack of editing expertise to insufficient tools to generate large volumes of content, it’s a tricky space that every marketer needs to navigate. On today’s episode...
Applying the Test Pyramid to iOS Applications
The test pyramid introduced by Mike Cohn in 2009 describes a standard to help developers plan and prioritize automated software tests. It follows the philosophy that tests that run quickly and do not require a lot of resources should be included in the test suite in large numbers, whereas costly testing methods should be used more sparsely.
5 Ways to Add Security to Excel & PDF with .NET Document APIs
GrapeCity produces component software used by thousands of developers worldwide, and we take code security seriously. For this blog, we will use GrapeCity Documents for Excel (GcExcel) as the example product. Still, the general policies and development protocols are relevant to all GrapeCity component software product teams. GcExcel helps to ensure your application’s code security in the following 5 ways:
How to Lose $13 of Users’ Funds (As a Blockchain Developer)
The gov says we are not in recession, but at the same time, we hear about skyrocketing inflation, interest rate increases, and layoffs in almost every sector of the economy. Despite crypto and TradFi being impacted the most severely, many companies are still building their tokens, protocols, and DeFi products. Are you one of them?
How to Perform a Smart Contract Audit
Interested to know more about how auditors perform a smart contract audit?. Smart contract technology has always been a boon for people. But on the flip side, technology also paves the way for numerous issues, properly auditing them being one of the most crucial ones. When all the contracts are...
Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou: HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Fintech
“It’s not who I am underneath, but what I do, that defines me.”–Batman. Every award is an honor and, in many respects, a validation of the hard work and dedication it took to win. For me, what makes the award significant is being recognized as a prominent...
Benefits of Using WebAssembly for Your Applications
At the moment, web developers typically use JavaScript (JS) to write the front-end of web applications. Or they resort to a language like TypeScript, which they must compile to JS before a browser can execute it. Unlike TypeScript, JS is a World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) standard along with HTML and CSS.
How to Print Receipts With TSPL and JavaScript
If you want to know more about printing labels using TSPL commands, then you can check my previous articles:. But we can also print receipts using the same TSPL commands and use the same printer as a receipt and label printer. Some of our customers from “Alto’s POS & Inventory” asked us if they can use their label printer as a receipt printer. So, we implemented this feature, and I wanted to share what should be considered while switching between these two modes.
Gold Fever, Wealth Management Tool in the Form of a Game?
We have been prototyping a metaverse for two years - yes! there is still more to be done - and we don’t know how to tell you it’s good and why you should do your best to understand it. Why? Because no matter what we will tell you,...
Meet Decimated, the Noonies 2022 Winner of Blockchain Game Developer of the Year
“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Winning the title of "Blockchain Game Developer of the Year" has been a great recognition of the hard work, skills, and success of our team, as well as the recognition of the importance of using blockchain technology in the gaming industry.
HackerNoon
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0