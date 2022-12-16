Read full article on original website
usfdons.com
Mavericks Upend Dons on Monday Night
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Kicking off a week of home games on Monday night, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (9-4) battled until the final whistle against UT Arlington, but ultimately fell to the Mavericks (5-7), 68-63, at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. IN CASE YOU MISSED...
usfdons.com
USF Begins Busy Week Against UT Arlington
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Closing out their non-conference schedule at home on the Hilltop, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (9-3) will begin a stretch of three home games in four days when they welcome UT Arlington (4-7) to War Memorial at the Sobrato Center on Monday night.
usfdons.com
Krimili's Big Day Leads Dons over Pepperdine
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- Returning to their home floor after a tough game in their conference opener, the USF Dons women's basketball team (10-3, 1-1) got back on track as they defeated the Pepperdine Waves (6-6, 1-1) by a 73-63 final score on Monday afternoon. The Dons received another tremendous...
247Sports
Tarkanian Classic: Saturday and Sunday standouts
LAS VEGAS, NV -- College coaches and NBA scouts have converged at Bishop Gorman High School the last three days evaluating some of the top available prospects playing prep and international ball out as they compete in the annual Tarkanian Classic. On Saturday and Sunday, 247Sports was front row for...
Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished
A piece of Las Vegas's history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen's club got demolished.
insideradio.com
Beasley Flips KXTE Las Vegas To Hot Talk As ‘X-1075 Xtreme Radio.’
One month acquiring alternative KXTE Las Vegas from Audacy in a station swap, Beasley Media Group flipped the station to hot talk on Monday at 12:01am. The launch brings back the “X-1075 Xtreme Radio” branding previously used by the station but now in the context of a topical male “guy talk” format with alternative music heard throughout the fabric of the station, including weekends.
Las Vegas local scores over $120k with a jackpot at Rampart Casino
A Las Vegas local won over $120k at Rampart Casino this December in Summerlin. The local was playing the Lightning Link slots and got the jackpot.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Nevada
Just considering Nevada’s most crystal-clear swimming holes will make you appreciative of the pleasant temperatures that allow for outdoor swimming. Here are some of the top swimming spots in Nevada, ranging from swimming holes in hot springs (with temps between 90 and 100 degrees). We can help if you’re searching for the purest and clearest lakes in Nevada.
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished. “I can't forget that,” the person believed to be among the last to see Steven Koecher alive said about their conversation with the missing man 13 years later.
lasvegastribune.net
CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES
CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES. Las Vegas, Nevada- December 19, 2022. Chickpeas Mediterranean Café a locally-owned and operated Mediterranean Restaurant operating since 2015 will be featured on the food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Friday January 13th @ 6:00 p.m. local Las Vegas time.
kawc.org
'It is going to take real cuts to everyone': Leaders meet to decide the future of the Colorado River in Las Vegas
The Colorado River is shrinking at the hands of climate change, and the people who decide its future are caught in a standoff over how to share its water. Putting them all in the same room, then, is bound to breed some tension. The most powerful policymakers in the arid...
Yukon Pizza Strikes Gold in the Huntridge
Yukon Pizza, the beloved pop-up staple in residency at Vegas Test Kitchen for the past...
thecutoffnews.com
Famous parties from Las Vegas history
Stacker spotlighted 20 iconic parties and venues from Las Vegas history, from billionaire birthday parties to unique clubs. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nevada witness says orange lights moved in formation
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and photographing three, orange-colored, orbs moving in unison as they crossed the sky at about 8:48 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Eater
A New Food Hall Opens on the Strip, Replacing a Casino Buffet
The Proper Eats Food Hall is now open in the space where the Buffet at Aria used to be located. The new food hall inside the Aria Resort and Casino is home to nine new eateries that offer everything from breakfast sandwiches and smoked salmon to Korean fried chicken and Steve Aoki’s pizza.
Another casino cage robbed at a Vegas casino
The latest in a string of casino cage robberies was pulled off at the Silverton early Tuesday. According to investigators, the robber arrived to the hotel in a taxi, went up to the cage, robbed it, then left the casino in the same cab.
963kklz.com
School Start Times For Las Vegas High School Students Could Be Changing
School start times for Las Vegas high school students could be changing soon. Remember back to when you were in school? Starting the school day later, and was always OUR suggestion, but no one listened! Well it might be happening here in Clark County – at least on one end of the school day.
Suspect robs Las Vegas casino cage before leaving in taxi cab, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect robbed the cage at a Las Vegas casino Tuesday morning before leaving in a taxi cab, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. Sources said a person arrived in a taxi around 3:30 a.m. at the Silverton Casino, robbed the cage and left in the same taxi. The person […]
Autoweek.com
No Cheap Seat: Wynn Las Vegas Offering $1 Million Ticket Package for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Most Formula 1 race fans figured that tickets prices for the inaugural F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix would be high. But Wynn Las Vegas is offering a next-level experience for the race weekend, schedule for Nov. 16-18, 2023. For $1 million—you read that right—Wynn will set you up with a ticket for yourself and five of your best friends.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Nevada
If there’s one state that offers residents and visitors steady weather, it has to be Nevada. Temperatures are stable in the Silver State for most of the year, with a good dose of sunshine, relatively low humidity, and low precipitation. However, the story is not the same everywhere in Nevada. Some parts of the state can get frigidly cold. We’re talking as low as 28.5°F on some days! Located about 77 miles east of Eureka, NV, Ely is the coldest place in Nevada and, in fact, one of the coldest cities in the contiguous United States. This post details some interesting facts about Ely, including the history, population, and wildlife of this mountain city.
