Las Vegas, NV

usfdons.com

Mavericks Upend Dons on Monday Night

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Kicking off a week of home games on Monday night, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (9-4) battled until the final whistle against UT Arlington, but ultimately fell to the Mavericks (5-7), 68-63, at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. IN CASE YOU MISSED...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
usfdons.com

USF Begins Busy Week Against UT Arlington

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Closing out their non-conference schedule at home on the Hilltop, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (9-3) will begin a stretch of three home games in four days when they welcome UT Arlington (4-7) to War Memorial at the Sobrato Center on Monday night.
ARLINGTON, TX
usfdons.com

Krimili's Big Day Leads Dons over Pepperdine

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- Returning to their home floor after a tough game in their conference opener, the USF Dons women's basketball team (10-3, 1-1) got back on track as they defeated the Pepperdine Waves (6-6, 1-1) by a 73-63 final score on Monday afternoon. The Dons received another tremendous...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

Tarkanian Classic: Saturday and Sunday standouts

LAS VEGAS, NV -- College coaches and NBA scouts have converged at Bishop Gorman High School the last three days evaluating some of the top available prospects playing prep and international ball out as they compete in the annual Tarkanian Classic. On Saturday and Sunday, 247Sports was front row for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
insideradio.com

Beasley Flips KXTE Las Vegas To Hot Talk As ‘X-1075 Xtreme Radio.’

One month acquiring alternative KXTE Las Vegas from Audacy in a station swap, Beasley Media Group flipped the station to hot talk on Monday at 12:01am. The launch brings back the “X-1075 Xtreme Radio” branding previously used by the station but now in the context of a topical male “guy talk” format with alternative music heard throughout the fabric of the station, including weekends.
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes In Nevada

Just considering Nevada’s most crystal-clear swimming holes will make you appreciative of the pleasant temperatures that allow for outdoor swimming. Here are some of the top swimming spots in Nevada, ranging from swimming holes in hot springs (with temps between 90 and 100 degrees). We can help if you’re searching for the purest and clearest lakes in Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
lasvegastribune.net

CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES

CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES. Las Vegas, Nevada- December 19, 2022. Chickpeas Mediterranean Café a locally-owned and operated Mediterranean Restaurant operating since 2015 will be featured on the food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Friday January 13th @ 6:00 p.m. local Las Vegas time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecutoffnews.com

Famous parties from Las Vegas history

Stacker spotlighted 20 iconic parties and venues from Las Vegas history, from billionaire birthday parties to unique clubs. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Roger Marsh

Nevada witness says orange lights moved in formation

Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and photographing three, orange-colored, orbs moving in unison as they crossed the sky at about 8:48 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
NEVADA STATE
Eater

A New Food Hall Opens on the Strip, Replacing a Casino Buffet

The Proper Eats Food Hall is now open in the space where the Buffet at Aria used to be located. The new food hall inside the Aria Resort and Casino is home to nine new eateries that offer everything from breakfast sandwiches and smoked salmon to Korean fried chicken and Steve Aoki’s pizza.
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Nevada

If there’s one state that offers residents and visitors steady weather, it has to be Nevada. Temperatures are stable in the Silver State for most of the year, with a good dose of sunshine, relatively low humidity, and low precipitation. However, the story is not the same everywhere in Nevada. Some parts of the state can get frigidly cold. We’re talking as low as 28.5°F on some days! Located about 77 miles east of Eureka, NV, Ely is the coldest place in Nevada and, in fact, one of the coldest cities in the contiguous United States. This post details some interesting facts about Ely, including the history, population, and wildlife of this mountain city.
NEVADA STATE

