Bethlehem, PA

Student takes down teacher, Lafayette cruises past La Salle

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Lafayette hit the road, south to Philadelphia to wrap-up play before a brief holiday break. The Leopards earning a blowout win over La Salle, 90-65. This game a reunion of sort as Mike Jordan went head-to-head with his former college coach, Fran Dunphy. The Leopards held a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reading vs. Chester boys basketball, 12.21.22

Reading knocks off Chester in a battle of heavyweights. Reading playing host to Chester on Wednesday night, another early season marquee matchup for the reigning 6A champions. The Red Knights handling business as usual with a, 71-57 win.
READING, PA
Phillipsburg handles Hillsborough in home opener on the mat

PHILLIPSBURG, Pa. - Phillipsburg opening the home portion of their dual season on Wednesday night. The Stateliners would have little issue getting their first home win over Hillsborough, 43-17. At 138 pounds the Stateliners began to truly open things up on their end. Luke Geleta gets the pin to push the lead to 26-13. Luke's younger brother, Gavin would pick up a win too, brothers helping to get it done for the Stateliners.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Lehigh Valley vs. Hershey, 12.21.22

Phantoms drop second straight to Hershey, third in a row overall. Lehigh Valley playing host to rival Hershey on Wednesday night. The Bears just a little too much offensively in a, 4-2 win.
HERSHEY, PA
Notre Dame girls pull away from Pen Argyl in fourth quarter

EASTON, Pa. - In a Colonial League girls basketball battle between a pair of 4-1 teams, Notre Dame emerged with a 49-37 win on Monday over Pen Argyl. Carly Campbell scored 16 points and Emma Altmire added 15 as the Crusaders won their third straight. Ellianna Wallbillich led all scorers with 17 points for Pen Argyl.
PEN ARGYL, PA
Early Signing Day commits from across Berks County

Several local standouts made their commitments official during Early Signing Day. The Early Signing Period took place on Wednesday across the nation. In Berks County several football standouts committed to their next program, including a pair staying home and heading to State College.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Roads, runways could be messy Thursday, as storm moves in ahead of holiday weekend

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The roads and runways could be messy Thursday. A storm is moving into our region, just as millions of people take to the roads and the skies for the Christmas holiday weekend. We caught up with several travelers trying to get out early before the winter weather hits, like Rose Aten, who was stopping at the Allentown Travel Plaza off the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Stretch of Route 22 eastbound reopens after 6-vehicle crash

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A stretch of Route 22 eastbound in Lehigh County has reopened after a six-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 6 p.m. in South Whitehall Township, between the Quakertown and Cedar Crest Boulevard exits. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said there were multiple...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Shoppers hit the stores in Berks

With Christmas just days away and storms set to hit tomorrow, stores are packed with shoppers today. Grace Griffaton will have more. The city of Reading is bringing back a holiday tradition with an eye toward honoring one of the men who kept it alive for decades. Details at 5:30.
READING, PA
Car, pickup truck crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash involving a car and pickup truck. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Main and West Highland streets. The car and truck sustained front end damage. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have led to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Workers from other municipalities help raise the roof in South Manheim Twp.

AUBURN — Workers from five southern Schuylkill townships pitched in Tuesday and helped South Manheim Twp. put up roof trusses on a new garage. “They worked together,” said Jack Brennan, who chairs the South Manheim board of supervisors. “It was just like an Amish barn raising.”. Roadmaster...
AUBURN, PA
Phillipsburg gets largest grant in its history, millions to rehabilitate sewer pump

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg just received the largest grant in town history. It's getting $3.3 million in federal funds to put toward infrastructure. "We don't see the pipes underground that give us clean water and take away the waste, and when the government doesn't invest in that, year after year after year, terrible things happen that I don't need to mention on this show," said Congressman Tom Malinowski.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Pagoda lights tradition carries on in honor of beloved volunteer

READING, Pa. - Elisha Rampolla-Pavlick remembers the tradition well. In fact, her father Charlie Rampolla was the man behind flashing the Pagoda lights on Christmas Eve for many years, sometimes even bringing his family along to take part in the beloved annual event. "I'd see him down there, and then...
READING, PA

