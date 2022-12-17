Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Student takes down teacher, Lafayette cruises past La Salle
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Lafayette hit the road, south to Philadelphia to wrap-up play before a brief holiday break. The Leopards earning a blowout win over La Salle, 90-65. This game a reunion of sort as Mike Jordan went head-to-head with his former college coach, Fran Dunphy. The Leopards held a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading vs. Chester boys basketball, 12.21.22
Reading knocks off Chester in a battle of heavyweights. Reading playing host to Chester on Wednesday night, another early season marquee matchup for the reigning 6A champions. The Red Knights handling business as usual with a, 71-57 win.
WFMZ-TV Online
Several local standouts made their commitments official during Early Signing Day
The Early Signing Period took place on Wednesday across the nation. In Berks County several football standouts committed to their next program, including a pair staying home and heading to State College. At Wyomissing, Jven Williams made it official putting the pen to paper and committing to Penn State. Williams...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg handles Hillsborough in home opener on the mat
PHILLIPSBURG, Pa. - Phillipsburg opening the home portion of their dual season on Wednesday night. The Stateliners would have little issue getting their first home win over Hillsborough, 43-17. At 138 pounds the Stateliners began to truly open things up on their end. Luke Geleta gets the pin to push the lead to 26-13. Luke's younger brother, Gavin would pick up a win too, brothers helping to get it done for the Stateliners.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley vs. Hershey, 12.21.22
Phantoms drop second straight to Hershey, third in a row overall. Lehigh Valley playing host to rival Hershey on Wednesday night. The Bears just a little too much offensively in a, 4-2 win.
WFMZ-TV Online
Notre Dame girls pull away from Pen Argyl in fourth quarter
EASTON, Pa. - In a Colonial League girls basketball battle between a pair of 4-1 teams, Notre Dame emerged with a 49-37 win on Monday over Pen Argyl. Carly Campbell scored 16 points and Emma Altmire added 15 as the Crusaders won their third straight. Ellianna Wallbillich led all scorers with 17 points for Pen Argyl.
WFMZ-TV Online
Early Signing Day commits from across Berks County
Several local standouts made their commitments official during Early Signing Day. The Early Signing Period took place on Wednesday across the nation. In Berks County several football standouts committed to their next program, including a pair staying home and heading to State College.
WFMZ-TV Online
WFMZ's Kathy Craine live at the Lehigh Valley Zoo for Winter light Spectacular
The light show and winter fun at Lehigh Valley Zoo is becoming a holiday tradition. Our Kathy Craine is live at the zoo with a look at all the happenings.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Roads, runways could be messy Thursday, as storm moves in ahead of holiday weekend
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The roads and runways could be messy Thursday. A storm is moving into our region, just as millions of people take to the roads and the skies for the Christmas holiday weekend. We caught up with several travelers trying to get out early before the winter weather hits, like Rose Aten, who was stopping at the Allentown Travel Plaza off the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
WFMZ-TV Online
Stretch of Route 22 eastbound reopens after 6-vehicle crash
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A stretch of Route 22 eastbound in Lehigh County has reopened after a six-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 6 p.m. in South Whitehall Township, between the Quakertown and Cedar Crest Boulevard exits. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said there were multiple...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Shoppers hit the stores in Berks
With Christmas just days away and storms set to hit tomorrow, stores are packed with shoppers today. Grace Griffaton will have more. The city of Reading is bringing back a holiday tradition with an eye toward honoring one of the men who kept it alive for decades. Details at 5:30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Car, pickup truck crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash involving a car and pickup truck. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Main and West Highland streets. The car and truck sustained front end damage. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have led to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Workers from other municipalities help raise the roof in South Manheim Twp.
AUBURN — Workers from five southern Schuylkill townships pitched in Tuesday and helped South Manheim Twp. put up roof trusses on a new garage. “They worked together,” said Jack Brennan, who chairs the South Manheim board of supervisors. “It was just like an Amish barn raising.”. Roadmaster...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shoppers pack stores for last-minute gifts ahead of wet weather
SPRING TWP., Pa. – Wednesday was the calm before the storm, though it may not have felt calm if you headed to the stores to do those holiday errands. A lot of folks said they were trying to get things done before the wet weather arrives. 69 News spoke...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fix for troublesome intersection in Bethlehem Twp., originally slated for 2023, now pushed to 2025/26
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - More housing developments keep popping up throughout the Lehigh Valley, including in Bethlehem Township. That means more traffic at a notoriously troublesome intersection there. 69 News discovered that intersection now isn't being upgraded for years. "After five o clock when it's dark outside, and in snow...
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas display at Palmer Twp. man's house might give Clark Griswold a run for his money
PALMER TWP., Pa. - It's always nice to drive through a neighborhood and see that one house that really takes holiday lighting to the next level. But one man in Palmer Township does so much, folks actually travel hours out of their way to see it. Many decorate their homes...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg gets largest grant in its history, millions to rehabilitate sewer pump
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg just received the largest grant in town history. It's getting $3.3 million in federal funds to put toward infrastructure. "We don't see the pipes underground that give us clean water and take away the waste, and when the government doesn't invest in that, year after year after year, terrible things happen that I don't need to mention on this show," said Congressman Tom Malinowski.
WFMZ-TV Online
What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows
HARRISBURG — The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for office is wide-ranging and, in some cases, controversial, offering a glimpse into the way he hopes to govern the commonwealth and court members of the GOP in the legislature. The team of nearly 300 people includes lobbyists, activists,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pagoda lights tradition carries on in honor of beloved volunteer
READING, Pa. - Elisha Rampolla-Pavlick remembers the tradition well. In fact, her father Charlie Rampolla was the man behind flashing the Pagoda lights on Christmas Eve for many years, sometimes even bringing his family along to take part in the beloved annual event. "I'd see him down there, and then...
