HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The roads and runways could be messy Thursday. A storm is moving into our region, just as millions of people take to the roads and the skies for the Christmas holiday weekend. We caught up with several travelers trying to get out early before the winter weather hits, like Rose Aten, who was stopping at the Allentown Travel Plaza off the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO