The family of a Florida woman who died during a cosmetic procedure is seeking justice. Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams, 26, was pronounced dead in October 2021 after not waking up from the anesthesia she was given prior to the operation, which took place at Best U Now, a cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Fla. It has since been discovered that the doctor who administered the anesthesia was medically restricted from doing so. More from VIBE.comCardi B Reveals 95 Percent Of Her Butt Injections Have Been RemovedCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Doja Cat Confirms Upcoming Breast Augmentation According...

PLANTATION, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO