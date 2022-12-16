After leading the Vikings to the greatest comeback win in NFL history last Saturday, quarterback Kirk Cousins received a lot of congratulatory text messages. One stood out. Former NFL quarterback Frank Reich reached out to say he was proud of Cousins. Reich led Buffalo from 32 points down to a 41-38 overtime playoff win over the Houston Oilers on Jan. 3, 1993. The Bills were knocked out of the record book when the Vikings came back from a 33-0 halftime deficit to stun Indianapolis 39-36 in overtime at U.S. Bank Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO