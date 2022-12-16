ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
big10central.com

Bring it: New U volleyball coach Cook welcomes the pressure [Star Tribune]

Standing between pillars of maroon and gold balloons Monday at his introductory news conference, new Gophers volleyball coach Keegan Cook said the chance to replace Hugh McCutcheon and take over a high-profile program was exactly what he wanted next. "Who doesn't want to be held to the highest standard of...
NEBRASKA STATE
big10central.com

Former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz transferring to Florida, per report

Former University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has found his transfer destination, according to a report from The Athletic. Mertz is set to commit to Florida, sources told reporter G. Allan Taylor. Mertz is expected to battle for the Gators’ quarterback role with former Ohio State QB Jack Miller III and others.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Like Frank Reich, Vikings’ Kirk Cousins plans to use an epic comeback to inspire others [Pioneer Press]

After leading the Vikings to the greatest comeback win in NFL history last Saturday, quarterback Kirk Cousins received a lot of congratulatory text messages. One stood out. Former NFL quarterback Frank Reich reached out to say he was proud of Cousins. Reich led Buffalo from 32 points down to a 41-38 overtime playoff win over the Houston Oilers on Jan. 3, 1993. The Bills were knocked out of the record book when the Vikings came back from a 33-0 halftime deficit to stun Indianapolis 39-36 in overtime at U.S. Bank Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy