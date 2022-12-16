Read full article on original website
big10central.com
Bring it: New U volleyball coach Cook welcomes the pressure [Star Tribune]
Standing between pillars of maroon and gold balloons Monday at his introductory news conference, new Gophers volleyball coach Keegan Cook said the chance to replace Hugh McCutcheon and take over a high-profile program was exactly what he wanted next. "Who doesn't want to be held to the highest standard of...
big10central.com
National signing day’s not just about high schoolers anymore [Star Tribune]
Across the country, high school football players on Wednesday will sit at tables in packed gymnasiums, show off a hoodie or hat of their college choice and put pen to paper on their national letter of intent. Increasingly, though, the start of college football's early signing period isn't only for...
big10central.com
Former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz transferring to Florida, per report
Former University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has found his transfer destination, according to a report from The Athletic. Mertz is set to commit to Florida, sources told reporter G. Allan Taylor. Mertz is expected to battle for the Gators’ quarterback role with former Ohio State QB Jack Miller III and others.
big10central.com
Gophers football: Purdue receiver commitment T.J. McWilliams flips to Minnesota [Pioneer Press]
The Gophers football program picked up its fourth commitment in the past two days on Monday morning. T.J. McWilliams de-committed from Purdue while on a visit to Minnesota last weekend and pledged to the U. “Excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Minnesota,” McWilliams tweeted.
big10central.com
Gophers football adds transfer defense end Chris Collins from North Carolina [Pioneer Press]
The Gophers added North Carolina transfer defensive end Chris Collins to its 2023 recruiting class on Monday. “Thankful for the opportunity,” Colins tweeted. Collins, who is listed at 6 foot 4 and 245 pounds, had 20 tackles and no sacks in 2022, with two 1/2 sacks and 29 tackles in 2021 and three sacks and 13 tackles in 2020.
big10central.com
Like Frank Reich, Vikings’ Kirk Cousins plans to use an epic comeback to inspire others [Pioneer Press]
After leading the Vikings to the greatest comeback win in NFL history last Saturday, quarterback Kirk Cousins received a lot of congratulatory text messages. One stood out. Former NFL quarterback Frank Reich reached out to say he was proud of Cousins. Reich led Buffalo from 32 points down to a 41-38 overtime playoff win over the Houston Oilers on Jan. 3, 1993. The Bills were knocked out of the record book when the Vikings came back from a 33-0 halftime deficit to stun Indianapolis 39-36 in overtime at U.S. Bank Stadium.
big10central.com
Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown declare for the NFL Draft, Bret Bielema announces defensive coordinator
Aaron Henry with 'touch' that has Bret Bielema believing in him as Illinois' DC. Bret Bielema has seen Aaron Henry grow since he was a teenage recruit. Now he wants Henry to lead his defense after successful season as an assistant.
