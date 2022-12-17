ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

KFDA

Wilson, Sledge lead Rebels to blowout win over Estacado

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels took down the Estacado Matadors 76-52 on a special Wednesday game before the Christmas holiday. The Rebels posted 27 points in the first quarter, their highest scoring quarter of the season. The scoring load was led by Daion Wilson and Jailyn Sledge, both posting 16 points in the win.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Community remembers Amarillo High coaching legend Mel Maxfield

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mentor. Teammate. Legend. Friend. These are just a few of the words used to describe former Amarillo High head football coach Mel Maxfield who passed away on December 11th. With over 240 wins he’s one of the most successful coaches in the history of the Texas...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Randall and West Plains face off for the first time in basketball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders and West Plains Wolves faced off against each other for the first time ever in basketball. This is not only a huge rivalry game, but also a new district matchup for these teams. The Randall Lady Raiders came out with the 56-38 victory.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Cole Purcell’s hot shooting helps lead Bushland over Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons defeated the Panhandle Panthers 50-43 on Tuesday night. The Falcons got off to a scorching start from three, led by senior Cole Purcell who hit three shots from behind the arc in the first quarter. The Falcons hot shooting early on in the game helped pave the way to victory over the Panthers.
PANHANDLE, TX
KFDA

Sibling rivarly at play in first West Plains, Randall match up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall and West Plains, the new rivarly began when West Plains opened it’s doors in August and a lot of Randall Raider Nation went to the West Plains Wolfpack. For the Norman sisters, Ashley decided to stay at Randall for her senior year while Alexis moved to West Plains as a sophomore.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KFDA

River Road takes down Groom 44-35

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The River Road Wildcats welcomed Groom into down on Tuesday and beat the Tigers 44-35 in their final game before Christmas. Jordan Malone (16 points) and Carlos Martinez (11 points) led the way in the scoring department for River Road. Meanwhile, Kuehler posted 14 points for Groom while Noah Wood finished with 10.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

3 Amarillo area teachers honored as Teachers on the Rise for November

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread has announced the November winners of the 10th annual Teachers On The Rise program. Shelly Nebhut of Rolling Hills Elementary (River Road ISD) Dr. Kimberly Myers of West Plains Junior High (Canyon ISD) Kelli Harter of Randall High...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Area business delays for Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the low temperatures and wind chill conditions across the area some businesses have planned to delay or close Thursday. All Potter County buildings will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, not including the Potter County Jail. To have your business added to the list,...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Stable for the time being

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Light northerly flow this morning will lead to slightly cooler temperatures for our Tuesday today, with highs expected to be in the 40s with perhaps a passing cloud or two at times. Winds will shift from the north to the south by this afternoon, but will...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Funeral held for 3 teenage sisters killed in rollover crash near Borger

BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Funeral services were held Tuesday for three teenage sisters killed in a rollover crash near Borger. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, of Sanford, were killed Dec. 7 when their jeep rolled multiple times on Ranch to Market 1319. Jeslyn was...
BORGER, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking people to help find an endangered man who has been missing since November. According to officials, 42-year-old Philip Johnson who goes by Cory, has been missing since November 28. Officials say Johnson is diabetic. If you have any information of his location,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

TxDOT reroutes traffic on West 335 Loop

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT has redirected traffic on the 335 west Loop. This is part of the ongoing construction to connect the old road to the new one. Drivers in both directions will be rerouted onto the new two-lane Frontage Road at Amarillo Boulevard and will continue to the bridge just north of southwest 9th Avenue.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Code Blue Warming Station activating for cold snap

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Winter is here and with it comes overnight dangers for the homeless population. The Code Blue Warming Station is a program targeting deadly nights for unsheltered people and their pets. The station is located at 207 north Tyler street and provides shelter from the elements when needed.
AMARILLO, TX

