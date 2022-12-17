Read full article on original website
KFDA
Tascosa’s Avion Carter and Tayden Barnes sign national letters of intent
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tascosa football stars Avion Carter and Tayden Barnes both signed their national letters of intent at the high school on Wednesday, giving their respective colleges an early gift just four days before Christmas. Carter signed on to join the TCU Horned Frogs, a team currently in...
KFDA
Wilson, Sledge lead Rebels to blowout win over Estacado
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels took down the Estacado Matadors 76-52 on a special Wednesday game before the Christmas holiday. The Rebels posted 27 points in the first quarter, their highest scoring quarter of the season. The scoring load was led by Daion Wilson and Jailyn Sledge, both posting 16 points in the win.
KFDA
Community remembers Amarillo High coaching legend Mel Maxfield
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mentor. Teammate. Legend. Friend. These are just a few of the words used to describe former Amarillo High head football coach Mel Maxfield who passed away on December 11th. With over 240 wins he’s one of the most successful coaches in the history of the Texas...
KFDA
Randall and West Plains face off for the first time in basketball
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders and West Plains Wolves faced off against each other for the first time ever in basketball. This is not only a huge rivalry game, but also a new district matchup for these teams. The Randall Lady Raiders came out with the 56-38 victory.
KFDA
Randall takes care of business as girls and boys sweep West Plains in first meeting
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the first meeting between the West Plains and Randall basketball teams, the Randall girls and boys teams came out on top with two victories on Tuesday night. The birth of a new rivalry started when West Plains welcomed a large number of former Raiders to...
KFDA
Cole Purcell’s hot shooting helps lead Bushland over Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons defeated the Panhandle Panthers 50-43 on Tuesday night. The Falcons got off to a scorching start from three, led by senior Cole Purcell who hit three shots from behind the arc in the first quarter. The Falcons hot shooting early on in the game helped pave the way to victory over the Panthers.
KFDA
Sibling rivarly at play in first West Plains, Randall match up
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall and West Plains, the new rivarly began when West Plains opened it’s doors in August and a lot of Randall Raider Nation went to the West Plains Wolfpack. For the Norman sisters, Ashley decided to stay at Randall for her senior year while Alexis moved to West Plains as a sophomore.
KFDA
River Road takes down Groom 44-35
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The River Road Wildcats welcomed Groom into down on Tuesday and beat the Tigers 44-35 in their final game before Christmas. Jordan Malone (16 points) and Carlos Martinez (11 points) led the way in the scoring department for River Road. Meanwhile, Kuehler posted 14 points for Groom while Noah Wood finished with 10.
KFDA
3 Amarillo area teachers honored as Teachers on the Rise for November
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread has announced the November winners of the 10th annual Teachers On The Rise program. Shelly Nebhut of Rolling Hills Elementary (River Road ISD) Dr. Kimberly Myers of West Plains Junior High (Canyon ISD) Kelli Harter of Randall High...
KFDA
Area business delays for Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the low temperatures and wind chill conditions across the area some businesses have planned to delay or close Thursday. All Potter County buildings will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, not including the Potter County Jail. To have your business added to the list,...
KFDA
Panhandle Restaurant Association donated $29,000 to Amarillo area culinary classes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Restaurant Association has donated $29,000 to culinary classes including Amarillo, Canyon and Hereford. Funds were also donated to Meals on Wheels, Snack Pak 4 Kids and the High Plains Food Bank. The funds were possible thanks to sponsors, Restaurant Roundup and the yearly golf...
KFDA
Center City of Amarillo announces winners of 2022 Deck the Herd contest
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo has announced the winners of their 2022 Deck the Herd decorating contest. Deck the herd gives Hoof Prints owners the chance to decorate their horses for the holidays. Center City has announced the top three winners of the contest as well this...
KFDA
Stable for the time being
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Light northerly flow this morning will lead to slightly cooler temperatures for our Tuesday today, with highs expected to be in the 40s with perhaps a passing cloud or two at times. Winds will shift from the north to the south by this afternoon, but will...
abc7amarillo.com
Funeral held for 3 teenage sisters killed in rollover crash near Borger
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Funeral services were held Tuesday for three teenage sisters killed in a rollover crash near Borger. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, of Sanford, were killed Dec. 7 when their jeep rolled multiple times on Ranch to Market 1319. Jeslyn was...
KFDA
Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking people to help find an endangered man who has been missing since November. According to officials, 42-year-old Philip Johnson who goes by Cory, has been missing since November 28. Officials say Johnson is diabetic. If you have any information of his location,...
KFDA
VIDEO: TCHATT providing school districts with access to mental health services
KFDA THE EARLY SHOW - VOD - clipped version. VIDEO: Canyon sweeps West Plains, Randall girls take down Dumas, Amarillo High boys outlast Monterey.
KFDA
TxDOT reroutes traffic on West 335 Loop
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT has redirected traffic on the 335 west Loop. This is part of the ongoing construction to connect the old road to the new one. Drivers in both directions will be rerouted onto the new two-lane Frontage Road at Amarillo Boulevard and will continue to the bridge just north of southwest 9th Avenue.
KFDA
Code Blue Warming Station activating for cold snap
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Winter is here and with it comes overnight dangers for the homeless population. The Code Blue Warming Station is a program targeting deadly nights for unsheltered people and their pets. The station is located at 207 north Tyler street and provides shelter from the elements when needed.
KFDA
Cafeteria workers have ‘walked out’ from 3 Hereford ISD schools due to demand of employee bonuses
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Three Hereford ISD schools are experiencing ‘walk outs’ from cafeteria employees. The three schools who are impacted were the West Central Elementary, Hereford High, and Hereford Junior High. The walk out was centered around an employee bonus, that was not awarded to cafeteria workers....
KFDA
Home tips and shelter resources provided due to predicted cold temperatures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has offered tips and resources to help keep the people safe due to predicting temperatures to drop in the teens and single digits on Thursday and Friday. Tips:. Allow water faucets to drip. Running water, even at a trickle, helps relieve pressure...
