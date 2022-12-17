Read full article on original website
Former WWE star Real1 says he would “brutalize” MJF in a promo battle
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Real1 (Enzo Amore) commented on if he could beat AEW world champion MJF in a promo battle…. “It’s not even a question. We don’t have to ask those questions because if that’s the truth of the matter, my phone is on. People know where to call me. People know where to find me. If you want to give the people that shit tomorrow, you’d be wasting a lot of time, money, and investment because that’s a build that deserves to be built. I’m not taking anything away from other people who do great work on the microphone, I want to see other people eat. Generational talent? I had ten years in this business. My first generation, my decade is done. What I did is undeniable. You can’t ever discredit it. I’m called a babyface because I got over. I don’t have to shit on the people and bury the people. I can make people love me. I can make people listen, cheer, chant. You can’t do that. Until you make people chant your catchphrases, love you, and book you as babyface, it’s easy to be a heel. It’s easy to shit on these people. It’s real easy. It’s called RC Cola, cheap fucking pop. When I said, ‘you’re sitting in your mother’s basement jerking off.’ ‘Fuck you.’ I didn’t curse for seven years. I didn’t curse or say a bad word. I created a word. SAWFT, Sawft. They made millions of Snickers bars sponsoring the history of WrestleMania. One and only corporate sponsor, Snickers. SAWFT, they made millions of Snickers bars in one campaign leading to the Hardys return match at WrestleMania. It was built for Enzo and Cass to win those titles. The Hardys came back to the greatest anticipation, the biggest pop in the history of wrestling maybe. I was there, I was in that match, because the match was built on Enzo and Cass and nobody knew they were coming. To get your own match on the card at WrestleMania for the tag titles in a ladder match. Get the fuck out of here. Don’t compare apples to oranges.”
Former WWE star admits to using steroids and says “I wish I would have taken more”
During an appearance on The Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, former WWE star Maven said the following about his wrestling career…. “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
Identity of Swerve Strickland’s new faction teammate in AEW revealed
As previously noted, Swerve Strickland has a new faction in AEW called The Mogul Affiliates which includes Parker Boudreaux and a wrestler that wasn’t identified. The wrestler has since been identified as 30-year-old former baseball player Granden Goetzman. According to Fightful Select, Goetzman has been training “for quite some time” in preparation for his debut with the company. The site also noted the following…
How many tickets have reportedly been sold for WWE Smackdown due to John Cena
As previously noted, John Cena is set to team with Kevin Owens on the final WWE Smackdown of 2022 in Tampa, FL. The two will face unified WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. It appears that the show will end up selling out. Twitter account @WrestleTix noted that...
WWE reportedly pulled Hall of Famer from ECW tribute show
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE pulled Hall of Famer and NXT Coach D-Von Dudley from the Battleground Championship Wrestling event this past Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Johnson noted the following about the situation…. “The promotion’s side is that they received a legal letter from...
Adult actress addresses Matt Riddle situation and brings up alleged drug use
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. Adult actress Jordan Maxx tweeted about the situation in response to a user’s joke about...
Matt Riddle publicly breaks silence amidst rumors about his status with WWE
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. On Tuesday, Riddle’s ex-girlfriend Daniella Petrow published videos about the situation by saying “rehab is...
Rapper Rick Ross drops an uncensored f-bomb during AEW Dynamite
During the December 21st 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Rick Ross was mediator for a confrontation between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. During the segment, Ross called Lee a “big motherfucker” and it was not censored. Parker Boudreaux and an unidentified wrestler ended up attacking Lee. Swerve hit...
Athena comments on the process of her signing with AEW following WWE departure
During an appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast, AEW star Athena talked about the process of her signing with the company…. “When I left WWE, that was the one thing I wanted to do, I wanted to figure out a way to get to AEW. When I walked out of that building, I thought, ‘How in the blue hell do I get ahold of Tony Khan?’ Between my rep and everything, we had kind of been in talks in December to see if there was interest. During my 90-day situation where I couldn’t do anything, ‘Ah, just kind of threw away the dream job. Do I want to wrestle anymore?'”
Lacey Evans deletes tweet and Instagram story about autism after being called out
WWE star Lacey Evans shared a video on her Instagram story from conspiracy theory website InfoWars that claimed processed foods cause autism and ADHD. Screenshots of the story were taken and shared on Twitter which led to Lacey tweeting the following in response to being called out…. “I watched a...
Alberto Del Rio comments on where things stand between him and WWE
In an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, former WWE star Alberto Del Rio commented on where things stand between him and WWE…. “Well, to be honest, I haven’t talked to the new administration. I did when John Laurinaitis was around and we had a couple of phone calls that didn’t go anywhere. Then you know, what is happening, we have a new administration doing fantastic things. As far as I know or what I have read, the numbers when it comes to the ratings and the money are fantastic. Also the way that talent feels backstage and in the ring and everything, it looks like this change has been for the best for the biggest company in the world.”
Lana on Rusev Day: “I’m sure it will make a return in WWE at some point”
During an interview with 92.7 WMAY, former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) commented her husband Miro (Rusev) possibly returning to WWE…. “Well, you know, it so happens that the Redeemer is fighting on some battlefields against a couple of Gods. Rusev Day will never die. It’s always going to be around, the kids are going to want to sing it and I’m sure it will make a return in WWE at some point. Rusev — well, whatever he shows [up] back in; whatever frickin name or gimmick or character he returns [as] at some point, in WWE is going to be iconic. You know, he, that’s the great thing about wrestling is it doesn’t matter what company you work for, what promotion, anything can happen. Let’s be honest, we know that everyone always returns back to WWE at some point.” (quote courtesy of Fightful.com)
Update on AEW television programming reportedly getting a new look in 2023
During an interview with TVInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the report that AEW television programming will be getting a new look in 2023…. “I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag necessarily, especially so close to the big day. But at the start of 2023, we’re going to open the year on Wednesday, January 4 with the first Dynamite in Seattle, marking a full year of Dynamite on TBS. We’ll definitely have a new look, to say the least. I’m excited about it. I think it’s a nice thing to present to the fans, but frankly, I’ve found more so than ever, the more you talk about these things. When you build them up, you don’t want to create expectations that are impossible. I will say the set will be beautiful though. The look of Rampage will also be different. This will affect the way people view AEW on Wednesdays and Fridays in terms of presentation with the set and the show with the same great action.”
Update on Eric Young reportedly being brought back to WWE
As previously noted, Eric Young is reportedly among the names that will be returning to WWE. In a Q&A on PWInsider.com, Mike Johnson wrote the following in response to a question about Young possibly being the “Uncle Howdy” character…. “I haven’t heard that (if Young is Uncle Howdy)...
AEW Rampage spoilers for the December 23rd 2022 edition
After the December 21st 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the December 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of Bodyslam.net‘s Brady Alexander…. * Top Flight wins the $300,000 Casino Trios Battle Royal: Best Friends, LFI, Butcher, Blade and Kip Sabian kicked...
Backstage news regarding Bronson Reed returning to WWE
As seen during the December 19th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bronson Reed made his return to the company after wrestling for NJPW in recent months. Fightful Select noted the following regarding his return…. “We’re told that NJPW wanted to retain Reed and was hopeful he stayed. We’d long been...
Update on Big E’s recovery from a broken neck heading into 2023
During an interview with These Urban Times, Big E commented on his health heading into 2023 after suffering a broken neck during WWE Smackdown in early 2022…. “I have to get some more scans at the one-year mark in March and we’ll see how everything is looking. We’ll see from there. My C1 is broken in two spots, so we obviously have to be very smart about that. I was very fortunate. I want to make sure I’m making the best decision for myself. We’ll see in March. I feel great, I’m really thankful for that. I don’t have any nerve issues, no strength issues, no impairment whatsoever. Obviously, to get back in the ring to do what we do, I want to make sure my C1 is rock solid. Other than that, I’m very blessed. I feel great.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Inter-gender match takes place during the 12/19/22 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 19th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in an inter-gender match. The match was set up when Ripley slapped Tozawa following the Street Profits’ tag-team victory over Judgment Day. Ripley largely dominated the match but then Tozawa made a comeback. However, Tozawa...
Eric Bischoff questions if Bill Goldberg should be blamed for Bret Hart’s career-ending injury
During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the Bret Hart vs. Bill Goldberg match from WCW Starrcade 1999 and Hart’s career-ending injury…. “I’m looking at Bret bouncing his head off the concrete or the ring post, whatever it was, and if I had to put my money, I would put it on that concussion occurring on that bump as much or more so than the kick to the head.”
