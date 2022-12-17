Read full article on original website
Former WWE star admits to using steroids and says “I wish I would have taken more”
During an appearance on The Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, former WWE star Maven said the following about his wrestling career…. “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
How many tickets have reportedly been sold for WWE Smackdown due to John Cena
As previously noted, John Cena is set to team with Kevin Owens on the final WWE Smackdown of 2022 in Tampa, FL. The two will face unified WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. It appears that the show will end up selling out. Twitter account @WrestleTix noted that...
WWE reportedly pulled Hall of Famer from ECW tribute show
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE pulled Hall of Famer and NXT Coach D-Von Dudley from the Battleground Championship Wrestling event this past Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Johnson noted the following about the situation…. “The promotion’s side is that they received a legal letter from...
WWE Hall of Famer comments on possibly being an entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble
During a K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly commented on possibly being an entrant in the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match…. “I told the creative writing team that if I do have to be in it, I need some advance notice because that hurts to go from not doing it for a long time and getting thrown in there so, they have not given me any notice as of yet and it’s getting close to that time. So they better tell me soon if I am gonna have to be in it.”
Matt Riddle publicly breaks silence amidst rumors about his status with WWE
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. On Tuesday, Riddle’s ex-girlfriend Daniella Petrow published videos about the situation by saying “rehab is...
Adult actress addresses Matt Riddle situation and brings up alleged drug use
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. Adult actress Jordan Maxx tweeted about the situation in response to a user’s joke about...
Inter-gender match takes place during the 12/19/22 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 19th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in an inter-gender match. The match was set up when Ripley slapped Tozawa following the Street Profits’ tag-team victory over Judgment Day. Ripley largely dominated the match but then Tozawa made a comeback. However, Tozawa...
2022 NoDQ.com Year End Awards: Weekly Show of the Year
Thank for you voting in the 23rd annual NoDQ.com Year End Awards. You can vote during the entire month of December and please spread the word as every vote counts! Candidates were determined by fan nominations. Justin Sharp Sometimes you gotta go where everybody knows your name, and their always...
Poll: Who do you think will win the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble?
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event takes place on Saturday, January 28th. Which competitor do you think will win the women’s Rumble match? Will it be an active star or a Legend? Cast your vote below…. GrimSuperhero Triple H would never bring Del Rio back into the...
Bobby Fish comments on what was different about his AEW run compared to WWE NXT
During an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Bobby Fish reflected on his runs with WWE NXT and AEW…. “I feel like if if given the choice, I do perform better with a little bit more structure, but not handcuffs. And I feel like um there was a good portion of time in the NXT run where we had that. We had enough structure, but not so much to where it was a problem. But that wasn’t the entire run. And then with AEW, there were probably times where I would have liked a little bit more direction. And I think that there’s a sweet spot somewhere in the middle. And I don’t know that either company, or any company, gets it right 100% of the time. Obviously that’s the goal, and I think there was a time in NXT for a good period of time where we were clicking on the cylinders that we should have been.”
Update on Eric Young reportedly being brought back to WWE
As previously noted, Eric Young is reportedly among the names that will be returning to WWE. In a Q&A on PWInsider.com, Mike Johnson wrote the following in response to a question about Young possibly being the “Uncle Howdy” character…. “I haven’t heard that (if Young is Uncle Howdy)...
Lacey Evans deletes tweet and Instagram story about autism after being called out
WWE star Lacey Evans shared a video on her Instagram story from conspiracy theory website InfoWars that claimed processed foods cause autism and ADHD. Screenshots of the story were taken and shared on Twitter which led to Lacey tweeting the following in response to being called out…. “I watched a...
News regarding the December 26th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
The December 26th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, which will air the day after Christmas, is not expected to be a live show. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE is holding a RAW live event on that day in Columbus, OH but it’s currently not slated to be a televised show. That same night, there will be a Smackdown live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Backstage news regarding Bronson Reed returning to WWE
As seen during the December 19th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bronson Reed made his return to the company after wrestling for NJPW in recent months. Fightful Select noted the following regarding his return…. “We’re told that NJPW wanted to retain Reed and was hopeful he stayed. We’d long been...
Update on AEW television programming reportedly getting a new look in 2023
During an interview with TVInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the report that AEW television programming will be getting a new look in 2023…. “I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag necessarily, especially so close to the big day. But at the start of 2023, we’re going to open the year on Wednesday, January 4 with the first Dynamite in Seattle, marking a full year of Dynamite on TBS. We’ll definitely have a new look, to say the least. I’m excited about it. I think it’s a nice thing to present to the fans, but frankly, I’ve found more so than ever, the more you talk about these things. When you build them up, you don’t want to create expectations that are impossible. I will say the set will be beautiful though. The look of Rampage will also be different. This will affect the way people view AEW on Wednesdays and Fridays in terms of presentation with the set and the show with the same great action.”
Eric Bischoff questions if Bill Goldberg should be blamed for Bret Hart’s career-ending injury
During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the Bret Hart vs. Bill Goldberg match from WCW Starrcade 1999 and Hart’s career-ending injury…. “I’m looking at Bret bouncing his head off the concrete or the ring post, whatever it was, and if I had to put my money, I would put it on that concussion occurring on that bump as much or more so than the kick to the head.”
If I Were In Charge – Episode 5 (My Wrestling Christmas Wishlist)
Happy Holidays, you adorable elves! Hopefully this time of year is a good one for you and not a struggle like it is for many. If it is a struggle for you, don’t ever forget just how strong you are. You got this, and will make it through whatever it is you’re going through. Right now in my life, it’s a little hectic. First off, since the summer, some of my Dads fingers have been slowly dying. 25 years in the military doing winter warfare in -60c weather has left him with brittle vessels in his old age. The blood just can’t make its way through anymore. He’s on his 7th surgery now, and sadly the last ones didn’t work on the current two fingers giving him issues. The surgeon he has is amazing, but it’s a very delicate situation. My Dad’s doing his best to stay positive, but it’s hard for him to deal with and very, very painful. Adding it up, it’s 25 years busting up his body serving his country, then another 20+ working for the government for fire prevention, training and putting on courses for new fire fighters, inspecting and investigating deadly fires and figuring out their cause. He’s always done things for others, especially my Mom and myself.
AEW coach Dean Malenko said to have been dealing with “serious health problems”
During his What Happened When, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone talked about how Dean Malenko has been working backstage for AEW despite health issues…. “His health is not good. We had him on Starrcast in Chicago. No one had really talked about it, but he mentioned that he had Parkinson’s. He’s also had a heart attack. He’s got diabetes. So he’s had some serious, serious health problems, but he’s still a part of AEW backstage.”
Update on Big E’s recovery from a broken neck heading into 2023
During an interview with These Urban Times, Big E commented on his health heading into 2023 after suffering a broken neck during WWE Smackdown in early 2022…. “I have to get some more scans at the one-year mark in March and we’ll see how everything is looking. We’ll see from there. My C1 is broken in two spots, so we obviously have to be very smart about that. I was very fortunate. I want to make sure I’m making the best decision for myself. We’ll see in March. I feel great, I’m really thankful for that. I don’t have any nerve issues, no strength issues, no impairment whatsoever. Obviously, to get back in the ring to do what we do, I want to make sure my C1 is rock solid. Other than that, I’m very blessed. I feel great.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
