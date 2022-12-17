Happy Holidays, you adorable elves! Hopefully this time of year is a good one for you and not a struggle like it is for many. If it is a struggle for you, don’t ever forget just how strong you are. You got this, and will make it through whatever it is you’re going through. Right now in my life, it’s a little hectic. First off, since the summer, some of my Dads fingers have been slowly dying. 25 years in the military doing winter warfare in -60c weather has left him with brittle vessels in his old age. The blood just can’t make its way through anymore. He’s on his 7th surgery now, and sadly the last ones didn’t work on the current two fingers giving him issues. The surgeon he has is amazing, but it’s a very delicate situation. My Dad’s doing his best to stay positive, but it’s hard for him to deal with and very, very painful. Adding it up, it’s 25 years busting up his body serving his country, then another 20+ working for the government for fire prevention, training and putting on courses for new fire fighters, inspecting and investigating deadly fires and figuring out their cause. He’s always done things for others, especially my Mom and myself.

1 DAY AGO