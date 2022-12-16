Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Virus death toll in China’s capital shows further rise
BEIJING (AP) — The death toll in the latest COVID-19 surge in China’s capital Beijing has risen incrementally, as feverish clinic patients and an increase in the funeral business point to a widening outbreak after an easing of strict virus containment regulations. Unofficial reports suggest a widespread wave...
WDIO-TV
North Korea threatens strong military steps against Japan
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea threatened Tuesday to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan as it slammed Tokyo’s adoption of a national security strategy as an attempt to turn the country into an aggressive military power. The North’s statement came four days...
WDIO-TV
Global stock markets sink under global recession fears
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets fell Monday as investors wrestled with fears the Federal Reserve and European central banks might be willing to cause a recession to crush inflation. Frankfurt, Shanghai, Tokyo and Wall Street futures declined. London rose. Oil prices advanced. Wall Street fell Friday after the...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
WDIO-TV
North Korea says latest launches tested 1st spy satellite
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Monday it fired a test satellite in an important final-stage test for the development of its first spy satellite, a key military capability coveted by its leader Kim Jong Un along with other high-tech weapons systems. The North’s official Korean Central...
WDIO-TV
AP PHOTOS: Sidecar ambulances help moms give birth in India
NARAYANPUR, India (AP) — The motorbike roared as it strained to carry the ambulance sidecar up a steep river bank. The bike’s rear tire whirred in place, kicking up water and mud while the sidecar — a hospital bed on wheels, under a white canvas canopy — lolled dangerously. Two health workers, who had been following on foot, tried pushing it, but it didn’t budge.
WDIO-TV
Rule delay makes big EV tax credit possible early next year
WASHINGTON (AP) — People who want to buy an electric vehicle could get a bigger-than-expected tax credit come Jan. 1 because of a delay by the Treasury Department in drawing up rules for the tax breaks. The department said late Monday it won’t finish the rules that govern where...
WDIO-TV
Police in Australia co-opted COVID-19 apps to fight crime
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Biker boss Nick Martin’s murder at a speedway in Perth, Australia, left police a trove of evidence that led them to the culprit: a thrill-seeker turned gun-for-hire. But they wanted more. The coronavirus pandemic provided it in the form of an electronic dragnet: QR...
WDIO-TV
Official: Russia, Iran turmoil limited meddling in US vote
FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine and anti-regime protests in Iran limited both Moscow and Tehran’s ability to try to influence or interfere in the recent U.S. midterm elections, a senior American military official said Monday. U.S. agencies were on high alert before November’s...
WDIO-TV
Authorities: Kyiv targeted in early morning drone attack
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s capital was targeted by multiple drones in an attack early Monday, authorities reported, three days after what they described as one of Russia’s biggest assaults on Kyiv since the beginning of the war. The Kyiv city administration said on its Telegram account...
WDIO-TV
Red Cross conducts rare visit with 3,400 Yemen war prisoners
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Red Cross said Wednesday that it had conducted rare visits to thousands of prisoners on both sides of Yemen’s eight-year civil war, a step that could pave the way for an exchange of detainees between the rival parties. Fabrizio Carboni, the...
WDIO-TV
Policy, climate, war make 2022 ‘pivot year’ for clean energy
BENGALURU, India (AP) — For renewable energy companies in India, it’s a good time to be in business. One of India’s largest renewable energy firms, Renew Power, will be among the corporations big and small hoping for a piece of a $2.6 billion government scheme that encourages the domestic manufacturing of components required to produce solar energy. It’s the biggest such incentive in India’s history.
WDIO-TV
Saudi-Iran talks said to have stalled over protests in Iran
BAGHDAD (AP) — Baghdad-mediated diplomatic talks between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia have come to a halt, largely because of Tehran claims the Sunni kingdom has played a role in alleged foreign incitement of the mass anti-government protests underway in Iran, multiple Iraqi officials said. The talks had...
WDIO-TV
Takata airbags cause recall of certain cars
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis and U.S. safety regulators have confirmed that an exploding Takata air bag inflator has killed another driver. The company and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reiterated warnings to owners of 274,000 older Dodge and Chrysler vehicles to stop driving them until faulty inflators are replaced.
WDIO-TV
Mass funeral in Gaza draws tears, rare criticism of Hamas
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Thousands of people on Sunday joined the funerals of eight young Palestinian men who drowned off the coast of Tunisia nearly two months ago as they tried to sail to new lives in Europe. The drownings have reverberated across Gaza, drawing attention to...
WDIO-TV
Amazon to make big business changes in EU settlement
Amazon has agreed to make major changes to its business practices to settle antitrust investigations that found the ecommerce giant gave itself an unfair advantage over rival merchants, European Union regulators said Tuesday. Amazon promised to give products from rival sellers equal visibility in the “buy box,” a premium piece...
WDIO-TV
Taliban bar women from university education in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Tuesday banned female students from attending universities effective immediately in the latest edict cracking down on women’s rights and freedoms. Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women’s and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their...
WDIO-TV
High court temporarily blocks lifting of asylum restrictions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is temporarily blocking an order that would lift pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers but the brief order leaves open the prospect that the restrictions in place since the coronavirus pandemic began and have been used to turn back hundreds of thousands of prospective asylum seekers could still expire on Wednesday.
WDIO-TV
Peru Congress to reconsider early election, unrest continues
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s Congress is set Tuesday to consider holding early elections, beset by protesters who have blocked highways and clashed with security forces amid deadly nationwide unrest ever since the lawmakers ousted President Pedro Castillo. It’s the second time in days that the lawmakers —...
WDIO-TV
UN chief calls for credible climate action, convenes summit
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the United Nations on Monday urged world leaders to take “credible” new action to curb climate change, warning that efforts so far fall short of what’s needed to avert catastrophe. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Paris climate accord’s...
Comments / 0