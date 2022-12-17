Read full article on original website
kaynewscow.com
Failure to appear warrant issued
NEWKIRK — A failure to appear warrant is issued for Candice Adrienna Rhodd, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Rhodd is facing a felony count of second degree burglary and two misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to property. The charges were filed on June 24 following...
Police: Man Who Allegedly Threw Fire Bomb Into Apartment Shot, Killed
A man was found wounded near a burning home Tuesday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. OCPD says that officers and firefighters were called to the same location near the 7200 block of NW 122nd and discovered the shooting victim in a car that had left the roadway in the 11500 block of N. Rockwell. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the fire and shooting are related.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma inmate sentenced to 30 more years in prison for drug-trafficking crimes
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester announced an Oklahoma City man, Eduardo Rosales, 35, has ben sentenced to serve 30 years in prison after he was found involved in a meth distribution conspiracy. In December of 2019, a federal grand jury returned a 55-count Indictment charging...
Oklahoma Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Stealing $4,000 Worth Of Wallets
An Oklahoma woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a pair of wallets worth $4,000. Elizabeth Wells took wallets and tried to sell them on the Facebook Marketplace, according to the incident report. She found a buyer, but that person was a friend of the woman she stole the wallets...
Two arrested in NW OKC assault, robbery case following standoff
The Oklahoma City Police Department says two people have been arrested after a nearly two hour standoff following a robbery and assault at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.
Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter For Landlord's Death
A Tulsa man has admitted to killing his landlord during an argument in December of 2021. According to court documents, Forrest Peterson pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for Amy Beasley's death. Authorities say Peterson and Beasley got into a fight in a mobile home last December. After the fight, Beasley...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police, fire investigate two overnight crime scenes they say are connected
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police and fire are investigating two crime scenes from overnight they said are connected. Both scenes are just a few blocks away from each other in northwest Oklahoma City, not far from Putnam City North High School on Rockwell Avenue. It all started before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when fire crews responded to an apartment fire.
News On 6
Man Arrested, Accused Of Threatening People Experiencing Homelessness With Homemade Bombs
A metro man accused of targeting people experiencing homelessness was arrested after he was allegedly found to be making bombs inside his place of employment. “I’m glad he's off the street, he had some kind of vendetta against homeless people,” a man who claimed he recently had a terrifying run in with the accused said.
KOCO
Man arrested after breaking into Braum’s drive-thru window in Del City
DEL CITY, Okla. — A man was arrested after breaking into a Braum’s drive-thru window in Del City. Around 3 p.m. on Monday, Del City police received a call of a disturbance of a man acting suspiciously in the Braum’s drive-thru. According to police, they said the suspect was first seen acting strangely, trying to jump into vehicles going through the Braum’s drive-thru line on Southeast 43rd Street.
Man Accused Of Leading Authorities On Chase From Wagoner Co. To Tulsa Arrested
Authorities say a man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of leading law enforcement on a chase from Wagoner County to Tulsa. According to deputies, once the driver got to Tulsa he allegedly turned into a hotel parking lot near I-44 and Memorial, jumped the curb and hit two parked cars. A Wagoner County deputy's vehicle was also damaged in the pursuit.
Geary, OK: Police searching for dangerous suspect after early morning chase
Shortly after four this morning Geary Police say they attempted to stop a 2019 Mercedes for speeding and entered into a pursuit increasing speeds over 100 miles per hour driving into the rural town of Geary.
KOCO
Suspect in armed robbery arrested after driving stolen car to home in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect in an armed robbery was arrested after driving a stolen car to a home in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, a suspect went into a store near 23rd Street and Drexel Boulevard and bought a cell phone. When the suspect bought the phone, he gave the store his personal information, including his address.
okcfox.com
Enid Police: Standoff ends in arrest of three people
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — A standoff on Wednesday led to the arrest of multiple people in connection to a recent burglary, Enid police officers say. Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of E. Cherokee, Enid officers arrested 33-year-old Garland Manning after engaging in a standoff with him for over three hours.
Oklahoma City Police arrest man accused of assaulting person with a machete
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a person with a machete.
ME: 3-year-old Oklahoma child’s death ruled a homicide
An Oklahoma grandmother has been charged following the death of her granddaughter in Oklahoma City.
waurikanewsjournal.com
Sheriff’s Report
Fleming, Darius Rainey of Ringling, OK; DOB: 1/6/92; Failure to Appear. Jones, Dominic Rochell of Walters, OK; DOB: 3/5/85; Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear. Laskowski, Patricia Kathleen of Ryan, OK; DOB: 11/26/58; Driving with License Canc/Suspended Revoked. Arrested 12/10/22. Terry, Tyler Neal of Enid, OK; DOB: 8/3/94; Burglary in the...
OCPD Make Second Arrest In November Shooting Case
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a deadly shooting at a metro apartment in November. Police arrested Kevin Kees Thursday night after investigators said he and Akevia Davis are accused of shooting and killing Dillard Tornes at his apartment near North Rockwell Avenue and Northwest Expressway on Nov. 13.
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
Oklahoma attorney, alleged boyfriend/client face drug charges following search warrant
An Oklahoma attorney and her alleged boyfriend/client now find themselves on the wrong side of the law after Lincoln County deputies executed a search warrant on the attorney’s home.
okemahnewsleader.com
Former Oklahoma Supervisory Correctional Officer Sentenced for Promoting White Supremacist Assault on Black Inmates and Ordering Other Abuse
OKLAHOMA CITY – A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center (KCDC) was sentenced today to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees held at the KCDC. On April 15, 2022, a...
