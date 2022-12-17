ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

kaynewscow.com

Failure to appear warrant issued

NEWKIRK — A failure to appear warrant is issued for Candice Adrienna Rhodd, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Rhodd is facing a felony count of second degree burglary and two misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to property. The charges were filed on June 24 following...
PONCA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Police: Man Who Allegedly Threw Fire Bomb Into Apartment Shot, Killed

A man was found wounded near a burning home Tuesday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. OCPD says that officers and firefighters were called to the same location near the 7200 block of NW 122nd and discovered the shooting victim in a car that had left the roadway in the 11500 block of N. Rockwell. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the fire and shooting are related.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after breaking into Braum’s drive-thru window in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. — A man was arrested after breaking into a Braum’s drive-thru window in Del City. Around 3 p.m. on Monday, Del City police received a call of a disturbance of a man acting suspiciously in the Braum’s drive-thru. According to police, they said the suspect was first seen acting strangely, trying to jump into vehicles going through the Braum’s drive-thru line on Southeast 43rd Street.
DEL CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Enid Police: Standoff ends in arrest of three people

ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — A standoff on Wednesday led to the arrest of multiple people in connection to a recent burglary, Enid police officers say. Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of E. Cherokee, Enid officers arrested 33-year-old Garland Manning after engaging in a standoff with him for over three hours.
ENID, OK
waurikanewsjournal.com

Sheriff’s Report

Fleming, Darius Rainey of Ringling, OK; DOB: 1/6/92; Failure to Appear. Jones, Dominic Rochell of Walters, OK; DOB: 3/5/85; Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear. Laskowski, Patricia Kathleen of Ryan, OK; DOB: 11/26/58; Driving with License Canc/Suspended Revoked. Arrested 12/10/22. Terry, Tyler Neal of Enid, OK; DOB: 8/3/94; Burglary in the...
ENID, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TULSA, OK

