Last night, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced something that has divided market analysts in terms of its meaning and impact. Sovereign bond yields around the world reacted, but the most dramatic move was in forex, where the Yen (JPY) strengthened dramatically against everything on the news, including the U.S. Dollar (USD). USD/JPY fell by more than three percent overnight, a massive move in the very liquid and usually slow-moving forex market. However, while it is being reported in some places as a “seismic shift” in Japanese monetary policy with global implications, some see it as really no big deal.

6 HOURS AGO