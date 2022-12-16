Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Blucora Announced Share Buyback Plan; To Reduce Size Of Board
(RTTNews) - Shares of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) gained over 13% in extended session on Monday after the company announced its plan to buy back $250 million in shares through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer in the first quarter of 2023. Blucora said it completed its previously announced sale of...
Rayonier (RYN) Buys Timberlands in U.S. South for $454 Million
Rayonier Inc. RYN recently closed its earlier announced acquisitions of high-quality commercial timberlands from Manulife Investment Management, a leading timberland investment manager, for $454 million. The move is in sync with the company’s efforts to enhance scale and portfolio quality. These timberlands, spanning 137,800 acres, are situated across Texas,...
YEARENDER-Pace of new climate, sustainable business rules will not let up
LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The past year was the busiest ever for climate and sustainability rulemaking, with no let up expected in 2023 as policymakers tighten the net around flaky or fraudulent corporate behaviour. From Canada to South Africa, the proposed or implemented rules covered everything from driving transparency...
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for 2023 with New Analyst Coverage
Stocks closed lower for the fourth straight session to start the week as Wall Street grows increasingly worried about a continually hawkish Fed. Stocks were a bit more mixed through morning trading on Tuesday, but investors are starting to run out of time for the Santa Claus rally everyone was hoping for.
It May Be Cold Outside, but the Markets Are Heating Up
We hope that everyone has a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!. Temperatures in the Midwest continue to fall. It should be a very cold Christmas, with the temperatures expected to be well into the negatives this weekend with frigid wind chill. Stay warm this weekend!. Markets, on the other hand,...
Why the Bank of Japan's Surprise Overnight Move Matters to U.S. Investors
Last night, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced something that has divided market analysts in terms of its meaning and impact. Sovereign bond yields around the world reacted, but the most dramatic move was in forex, where the Yen (JPY) strengthened dramatically against everything on the news, including the U.S. Dollar (USD). USD/JPY fell by more than three percent overnight, a massive move in the very liquid and usually slow-moving forex market. However, while it is being reported in some places as a “seismic shift” in Japanese monetary policy with global implications, some see it as really no big deal.
3 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Life Insurance Industry
Redesigning and repricing of products and services to maintain sales and profitability have been driving the Zacks Life Insurance industry players. Given an improving rate environment, life insurers, being the direct beneficiary of an improving rate environment, are poised to benefit. Increased automation is expected to drive premium growth and boost the efficiency of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated RGA, Voya Financial VOYA, and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL. Also, with an improving rate environment, life insurers are poised to benefit as they invest a large portion of their premiums.
M&T Bank's (MTB) Subsidiary to Sell CIT Business to Madison
M&T Bank Corporation’s MTB wholly-owned subsidiary, Wilmington Trust, N.A., has entered an agreement with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“MDP”), which is a leading private equity firm based in Chicago. Per the deal, funds affiliated with MDP will acquire Wilmington Trust’s Collective Investment Trust (“CIT”) business. The completion of the deal, expected no later than mid-2023, is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 02/22/2008. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $943.40 million, making it one...
US STOCKS-Energy, financial stocks lift Wall St after BOJ policy surprise
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged higher on Tuesday, led by energy and financial stocks, after the Bank of Japan tweaked its monetary policy in a surprise move that would allow long-term interest rates to rise more. Major U.S. equity averages marked their fourth straight session of...
Is Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Helix Energy (HLX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Helix Energy is...
2 Auto Stocks Up More Than 25% YTD That Still Have Room to Run
Year 2022 has been a mixed bag for the auto space. While the demand for cars managed to remain strong, parts shortage (a byproduct of COVID-19 that got worsened by the Russia-Ukraine war) choked supplies, while low stockpiles impacted sales. Even though historically low new-vehicle inventories had been a thorn in the side of the sector, automakers found relief in affluent car shoppers ready to pay a hefty price for vehicles.
Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
Stock Market News for Dec 20, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed lower for the fourth successive days on Monday. Valuation of major indexes has fallen to the lowest level in five weeks. Market participants remained concerned about a recession in 2023. Rigorous interest rate hike by the Fed has dampened investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. All the three major stock indexes ended in negative territory.
Should Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/11/2017. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $2.28 billion,...
Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Tencent Music Entertainment Group, MongoDB and DocuSign
Chicago, IL – December 20, 2022 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME, MongoDB MDB and DocuSign DOCU. Stocks have struggled to gain traction during December, with a hawkish Federal Reserve weighing heavily on sentiment. Still, several stocks have snapped the overall bearish...
Preferred ETFs Could Be Potent Rebound Ideas in 2023
Thanks to seven interest rate hikes this year by the Federal Reserve, benchmark borrowing costs in the U.S. reside at the highest levels in 15 years, and a variety of high income asset classes and the related exchange traded funds are tumbling this year. Preferred stocks and ETFs are certainly...
Daily Dividend Report: RL,MSM,INGR,FRG,PEGA
Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share on Ralph Lauren. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022. MSC Industrial Supply, a premier distributor of Metalworking...
Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/20/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins. SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC (WTTR) is a small-cap growth stock in the...
