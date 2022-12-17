Read full article on original website
Northeast State closing for Winter Break
BLOUNTVILLE — The offices and campuses of Northeast State Community College will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 2, 2023 for Winter Break. Campus offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3. Winter Break for students extends until Spring term classes begin Jan. 17. All Northeast State campuses at Blountville, Elizabethton,...
Lady Cyclones earn win in South Carolina tourney
HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Elizabethton’s girls knocked off a red-hot Georgia team Tuesday. Lina Lyon and Marlee Mathena combined for 29 points as the Lady Cyclones ended White County’s 12-game winning streak with a 63-49 decision during a holiday tournament.
7 Brew open for business in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A coffee stop is brewing something new for this region after opening on Stone Drive last week. The chain 7 Brew got its start in Rogers, Arkansas, with its name originating from the seven original coffees flavors still offered on the menu today.
Sullivan school board picks new director of schools
BLOUNTVILLE — Morristown native Chuck Carter was chosen the new director of schools for Sullivan County at a called school board meeting Monday evening. The vote among the seven-member school board was five for Carter and two for Davis. Those voting for Carter were Mark Ireson, Mary Rouse, Matthew Price, Matthew Spivey and Paul Robinson.
Keep Carter County Beautiful recognized for efforts in No Trash November campaign.
ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful was one of three anti-litter organizations recognized by the Tennessee Department of Transportation for their efforts in TDOT’s second annual No Trash November. The event is a monthlong initiative created to ensure Tennessee roadways are safe from the harmful effects of litter.
Quarles looks to address needs with early signings
East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles announced the signings of multiple players on Wednesday’s national signing day with goals of addressing areas of needs. Coming off a 3-8 season, there is a depleted offensive line. Other areas of concern include defensive line and the secondary with the transfer of All-America defensive back Alijah Huzzie to North Carolina.
LSU hands ETSU another close defeat
BATON ROUGE — LSU keeps winning the close games. East Tennessee State keeps losing them. The Bucs rallied from a 14-point deficit to cut LSU’s lead to two on multiple occasions, but came up short in a 72-68 loss at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Kingsport city announces holiday garbage pickup
The City of Kingsport will not be adjusting garbage or trash/yard waste routes due to the Christmas or New Year’s holiday. Both the garbage routes and the trash/yard waste routes will run on a normal schedule.
Watch now: New Sullivan director may have additional evaluations
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones is preparing to negotiate a new director of schools contract with Chuck Carter in the new year. And Jones has asked the seven board members and Carter to send him any suggestions for the contract, which could include additional evaluations per the suggestion of a board member.
ETSU’s Jessie Wang named to Leadership Tennessee NEXT
An East Tennessee State University administrator has been named to the next class of Leadership Tennessee NEXT, a program designed to offer personal and professional career development for Tennessee’s best and brightest early and mid-career professionals. Jessica “Jessie” Wang, assistant dean of Equity, Inclusion and Student Success with ETSU’s...
Cavs' Dean named SAC player of the week
WISE — Bradley Dean had himself a week and the South Atlantic Conference took notice. The sophomore guard for Virginia-Wise was named the SAC men’s basketball player of the week on Monday.
New Vision Youth brings Christmas caroling tradition back to Kingsport
KINGSPORT — It's the fine art of Christmas caroling. Songs that we grew up with, with words that are always easy to remember ... well, most of the time. If you've got hot chocolate, hand and foot warmers, and an even warmer spirit, there's nothing to it, right?. It's...
Fred Sauceman: Peanut butter pinwheels: A recipe worth the trouble
Homeroom teachers hold an exalted place in my past. At EastView Elementary in Greeneville, these ladies made sure our days began with smiles and encouragement. Come holiday time, they deserved something extra special. And nothing expressed gratitude any better than a tray of peanut butter pinwheels — snowy white, beautifully...
Family cleans up home on West Sullivan Street
The owner of a lot on West Sullivan Street, along with members of his family, cleaned up the property Monday morning, two weeks after city officials ordered him to do so. Chief Building Official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code Officials were at the property and the family removed all the belongings off the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 21
Dec. 21, 1899: The Comet quoted a frightening article that originally appeared in the Nashville Banner. “Dr. J. A. Albright returned this morning from a trip to East Tennessee. He found twenty-five or thirty cases of smallpox at Butler, in Johnson county, and across the Watauga, in Carter county, between Butler and Fish Springs. The cases have been isolated and quarantined.”
Mount Carmel continues longstanding Christmas tradition
MOUNT CARMEL — The 57th annual Santa Run, a long-standing Christmas tradition for the Town of Mount Carmel, took place on Saturday. According to a Mount Carmel resident, Leota Bennett, the Santa Run started in 1965, the same year the town was created.
Hampton boasting state's best offensive output
It’s way early, but Hampton has been scoring points at a better clip than any boys’ basketball team in the state. The Bulldogs have topped 90 points three times and were averaging 81.5 going in Monday’s game.
Deadline to pay tax bills is coming up for Johnson City property owners
Johnson City property owners have until Dec. 31 to pay their municipal taxes. Penalty and interest charges will begin to accrue on Jan. 1. Meanwhile, Washington County property owners have until Feb. 28 to settle their county tax bills without penalty charges.
Ballad Health nurses selected for leadership roles at Johnson City Medical Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center
Ballad Health has named two experienced and proven nursing professionals for leadership roles at two of the health system’s tertiary hospitals. Alison Johnson, MSN, and Britney Edmiston, FNP, were named as vice presidents and chief nursing officers at Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, respectively. Both have established strong careers at Ballad Health, and combined, they bring more than three decades of experience to their new roles, according to a press release.
