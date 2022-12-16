ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?

The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NESN

Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego

The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. New York Post’s Jon Heyman added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite

Buck Showalter is reuniting with one of his old company men in New York. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the New York Mets are hiring Dom Chiti to serve as their bullpen coach. The 64-year-old Chiti had spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Chiti is plenty familiar with... The post Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON STATE
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech

Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed

The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation that his physical may have... The post Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire

Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Makes Very Bold Statement On Packers’ Playoff Hopes

The Green Bay Packers did their part in keeping their playoff hopes alive, defeating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, 24-12. It was arguably one of their best all-around games of the season as the offense moved the ball with success and the defense was dominant. Green Bay...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Stealing Yankees High-Leverage Reliever Could Drastically Improve Red Sox's Bullpen

The Boston Red Sox have greatly benefitted from adding Ex-New York Yankees relievers to their bullpen in recent years, and should be prepared to do the same after a questionable move by their biggest rivals. The Yankees designated left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge for assignment Wednesday following the addition of right-handed...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Mets add infield utility man with offensive upside

Briefly, after the New York Mets traded catcher, James McCann, they made another move. Infielder, Danny Mendick, formerly of the Chicago White Sox, signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Mets. Mendick, from Rochester, New York, turned 29 years old three months ago. He has four years of MLB...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at more acquisitions before Spring Training

Despite the Yankees spending an exorbitant amount of money this off-season, they still have weaknesses that must be addressed within the next few months prior to spring training. General manager Brian Cashman is skirting the luxury tax threshold, meaning he will likely try to offload a few bloated contracts to...
Yardbarker

Angels Sign Former Diamondbacks All-Star to Minor League Deal

On Tuesday, the Angels added utility man Brandon Drury to a two-year, $17 million deal , shoring up the depth throughout the lineup. However, on Wednesday, Angels GM Perry Minasian must have woken up in the mood to add even more depth, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Halos signed longtime veteran Jake Lamb to a minor league deal, with an invitation to spring training.
ARIZONA STATE

