Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Additional Social Security payment coming soon for individuals in ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Religious Leaders Condemn Predatory Holiday LoansAdvocate AndyChicago, IL
What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?
The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego
The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. New York Post’s Jon Heyman added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.
Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite
Buck Showalter is reuniting with one of his old company men in New York. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the New York Mets are hiring Dom Chiti to serve as their bullpen coach. The 64-year-old Chiti had spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Chiti is plenty familiar with... The post Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Why Carlos Correa spurned Giants for Mets in free agency
Just before he was scheduled to be introduced in San Francisco, the star shortstop's free agency took a turn -- that ended with him joining the New York Mets.
Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed
The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation that his physical may have... The post Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
White Sox Yasmani Grandal Calls Anderson Injury ‘Knockout Punch'
Yasmani Grandal calls Anderson injury 'knockout punch' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' fading energy last season became palpable to South Side fans who watched their beloved team go 81-81 last season. Even Pedro Grifol, the new White Sox manager and former Kansas City Royals bench coach,...
After Mets' reported Carlos Correa signing, here's how much owner Steve Cohen could pay in luxury tax
Wow. What an offseason for the New York Mets. We knew owner Steve Cohen had deep pockets and wanted to spend this offseason to help a playoff team get much better. But we didn’t know he’d spend THIS much. Reports broke early Wednesday morning that after a physical...
Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Chicago Cubs reportedly in the hunt for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination
NFL Analyst Makes Very Bold Statement On Packers’ Playoff Hopes
The Green Bay Packers did their part in keeping their playoff hopes alive, defeating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, 24-12. It was arguably one of their best all-around games of the season as the offense moved the ball with success and the defense was dominant. Green Bay...
Stealing Yankees High-Leverage Reliever Could Drastically Improve Red Sox's Bullpen
The Boston Red Sox have greatly benefitted from adding Ex-New York Yankees relievers to their bullpen in recent years, and should be prepared to do the same after a questionable move by their biggest rivals. The Yankees designated left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge for assignment Wednesday following the addition of right-handed...
Red Sox Fans Will Love Latest Report Regarding Reunion With Premier Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox reportedly are expected to re-sign right-hander Nathan Eovaldi this offseason.
Mets add infield utility man with offensive upside
Briefly, after the New York Mets traded catcher, James McCann, they made another move. Infielder, Danny Mendick, formerly of the Chicago White Sox, signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Mets. Mendick, from Rochester, New York, turned 29 years old three months ago. He has four years of MLB...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at more acquisitions before Spring Training
Despite the Yankees spending an exorbitant amount of money this off-season, they still have weaknesses that must be addressed within the next few months prior to spring training. General manager Brian Cashman is skirting the luxury tax threshold, meaning he will likely try to offload a few bloated contracts to...
Angels News: Halos Expected to Have New Television Broadcaster in 2023
Former Mets radio announcer Wayne Randazzo is coming to the Angels to do television play-by-play, according to reports on social media.
Angels Sign Former Diamondbacks All-Star to Minor League Deal
On Tuesday, the Angels added utility man Brandon Drury to a two-year, $17 million deal , shoring up the depth throughout the lineup. However, on Wednesday, Angels GM Perry Minasian must have woken up in the mood to add even more depth, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Halos signed longtime veteran Jake Lamb to a minor league deal, with an invitation to spring training.
