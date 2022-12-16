Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
Walmart now uses drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the DiscovererL. CaneFlorida State
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
cltampa.com
All the Tampa Bay bars and restaurants that closed in 2022
It's been a tough year for Tampa Bay's restaurant scene, especially following the aftermath of the pandemic. Some major local institutions decided to close in 2022, citing everything from mental and physical fatigue, supply chain issues and just general burnout. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, here...
tampamagazines.com
The Residences at 400 Central to Top Out Florida’s West Coast In Luxury
The heart of St. Petersburg is getting ready to reach higher. The Residences at 400 Central are under construction and are anticipated to be the tallest residential building on Florida’s West Coast. The 46-story mixed-use luxury tower is in the first stage of foundation construction by Suffolk Construction Company. An iconic new landmark in the heart of downtown, 400 Central will soar 515 feet above the city’s vibrant Central Avenue, cementing it as the tallest building in Pinellas County.
tampamagazines.com
New Year’s Eve Events in Tampa Bay for 2022
Say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 with Tampa Bay. Whether you’re interested in spending New Year’s Eve at a beach, pool, pier or rooftop bar, we’ve got you covered with a roundup of some of the best places to toast the year away on Sat., Dec. 31.
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.
stpetecatalyst.com
Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway
Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
Tampa Bay area man gets the ultimate gift of life just in time for Christmas
Christmas came early for a Tampa Bay area family, after a man found the kidney donor match he’d been patiently waiting for.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete artist Nick Davis dies at 31
I’m still trying to find my place in the art world. That’s why I just love to draw. I just love to know that art is taking care of itself. And I won’t be here forever, so with the time that I do have, I’d rather my art make an impact. With every opportunity I have to draw, it’s an opportunity to spread a new message. And that’s the only thing I focus on. I don’t need to reach millions of people. I just need to reach one person, and let that one person take the message to the next person.
thejaxsonmag.com
Sights and Scenes: KRATE at the Grove
Located in Wesley Chapel, a Tampa suburb, KRATE at the Grove is one of the largest container parks in the world. Completed in June 2022, the $20 million project currently features 29 restaurants and 17 retail shops in 94 repurposed shipping containers at more affordable leasing rates than traditional brick and mortar commercial spaces. Covering seven acres, the project was proposed as an addition to an adjacent strip mall that had been recently acquired by Israeli developer Mishorim Gold Properties. Providing an economic boost for their property, Mishorim Gold Properties plans to develop additional shipping container parks in the future.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Bay to Offer 78 Spacious Residences
Kolter Urban, a Palm Beach, Florida-based real estate development and investment firm, announces the debut of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Bay, an impeccable waterfront residential tower offering 78 spacious residences. The expertly designed property will provide spectacular views of the harbor, Sarasota Bay, Downtown Sarasota’s cityscape and the Gulf of Mexico, and is located within Quay Sarasota, the region’s newest destination mixed-use development featuring a waterfront boardwalk, marina, restaurants, specialty shops and services.
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the Discoverer
Photo byLovelyLillith, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you want to learn or experience something new, there's arguably no better place to do it than a museum. And even better, the chances are good that if you're in a museum in Florida, you're out of the heat, into the air conditioning, and looking at some memorable things.
Business owners in West Tampa plead for help after recent shooting
West Tampa business owners said more action needs to be taken by city leaders as crime continues along west Main Street.
orlandoweekly.com
This St. Pete mid-century time capsule comes with a private, hidden lake
This largely untouched retro home in St. Petersburg would be a marvel on its own. The built-ins and swinging bachelor decor is enough to drive any fan of mid-century design wild. But what really sets the home at 5034 28th Ave N. is fully hidden from view of any looky-loos...
stpetecatalyst.com
Innovative St. Pete high school wins $500,000
Sail Future Academy, a local nonprofit private school that teaches disadvantaged teens life skills, has won a prestigious national prize for its unique education model. Officials with the tuition-free, career preparatory high school recently announced that the Yass Foundation for Education named Sail Future one of the nation’s most innovative and effective education providers. The foundation is part of the Center for Education Reform in Washington, D.C., and the St. Petersburg academy won the “Sustainable” category for its student-led enterprise model.
Tampa housing sales slowed the most in US, RE/MAX reports
Tampa home sales slowed down the most in the whole country, according to new data from RE/MAX.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Florida
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
995qyk.com
Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?
Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
fox13news.com
200-acre racetrack takes shape east of Tampa for car enthusiasts
TAMPA, Fla. - A huge racetrack is taking shape near the intersection of I-4 and I-75, just east of Tampa, but it's not for NASCAR or Formula 1. It's for ordinary people who love cars and want to drive fast – legally. Motor Enclave Tampa is a 200-acre track...
Golf Digest
Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest
You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
mynews13.com
Historic Bethel AME Church struggles to navigate volatile property insurance market
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. According...
businessobserverfl.com
Rapidly growing ‘Uber for nurses’ moves to larger HQ in Tampa
Gale Healthcare Solutions, whose signature product is a mobile app called Gale — the name is a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the British nurse who’s widely considered the progenitor of modern nursing — has moved to a new headquarters facility at 3101 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa, next to St. Joseph’s Hospital.
