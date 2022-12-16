In a pre-holiday surprise, megaproducer Greg Berlanti is leaving his longtime reps at WME for a new home at CAA. According to insiders, the decision to make the switch comes as Berlanti takes stock of his career — and as he approaches 50, aims to evolve his career. The jump from WME to CAA also coincides with big changes in the worlds that Berlanti is best known for: The CW, where Berlanti has produced countless shows and found some of his biggest success, is undergoing a massive change under its new Nexstar owners and looking to move away from its big...

4 MINUTES AGO