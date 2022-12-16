Read full article on original website
Chainsaw Man Anime Prepares for Finale with Character Trailers
It’s hard to believe, but we’re already just a week away from the finale of the Chainsaw Man anime. To make sure everyone is appropriately prepared, MAPPA started releasing daily character trailers as we build to next Tuesday, and the first one is here to put the spotlight on Aki.
Survey Asks Which Pokémon Games Have Been Played Most in Japan
The Japanese company Gameage R&I, which does market research and consulting about the video game industry, decided to hold a survey to find out which Pokémon games have gotten played the most in their home country. 2,604 people were brought into the survey, all of them between the ages...
Next Doraemon Anime Film’s Theme Song Previewed in Teaser
A new teaser trailer swooped in for the next Doraemon anime film, Doraemon the Movie 2023: Nobita’s Sky Utopia, which will mark the 42nd theatrical outing for the series. In addition to showing another brief glimpse at the animation, this one previews NiziU’s theme song, “Paradise.”. New...
Undead Unluck TV Anime Reveals First Trailer, Staff
This weekend’s Jump Festa 2023 event brought with it big news on a bunch of manga and adaptations, including more details on the Undead Unluck TV anime. The series is set to air sometime in 2023, and you can see a sample in the debut trailer and read on for more about the cast and staff behind it.
Akira Toriyama’s SAND LAND Manga Inspires Screen Adaptation in 2023
Earlier this month we discovered that Bandai Namco was doing something with Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama’s SAND LAND manga, which was originally published in Weekly Shonen Jump between May and August of 2020. Since then we’ve learned the project is a “screen adaptation,” the medium and format of which have yet to be revealed.
Dropkick on My Devil! Crowdfunds About Half a Million for More Episodes
There’s encouraging news for fans of Dropkick on My Devil! (a.k.a. Jashin-chan Dropkick in Japanese). The people behind the anime do not have the funds to make a fourth season, so they went to crowdfunding, with a starting goal of making 30 million yen (which is approximately $220,600). Well,...
Mashle Anime Muscles Its Way to April 2023 Premiere
An anime adaptation was revealed for Hajime Komoto’s fantasy-comedy manga Mashle: Magic and Muscles in July, and the latest update is here with premiere timing. A new trailer and visual debuted during this past weekend’s Jump Festa 2023 event, so let’s take another look at what’s in store for us.
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective Anime Announced
Among the many anime announcements at this past weekend’s Jump Festa 2023 event was the reveal of an anime adapting Akira Amano’s Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective manga. Shota Ihata is directing, with Wataru Watari on series composition, Masakazu Ishikawa on character designs and Yo Tsuji on music at anime production house Diomedéa.
Vinland Saga Season 2 Drops Trailer with Ending Song
Vinland Saga season 2 is coming out January 9, and it will be streamed by both Netflix and Crunchyroll. Ahead of its debut, a trailer has dropped that includes the ending theme song “Without Love” being performed by LMYK. A trailer with the opening theme song ( “River”...
Our Favorite Anime Announcements from Jump Festa
Jump Festa is always an exciting event for anime and manga fans. With lots of popular manga titles to their name, Shonen Jump always brings big news during its annual event. From Naruto to My Hero Academia to One Piece to fresh new titles, there’s lots to be excited about!
Hell’s Paradise TV Anime Reveals First Trailer, Premiere Date
The first full trailer is here for the Hell’s Paradise TV anime, which adapts the Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga by Yuji Kaku. The series ran on Shueisha’s Jump+ website and app from 2018 to 2021 and was ultimately collected in 13 volumes, and you can see the new promo, visual and some cast announcements below while we wait for it to debut in April 2023.
In a pre-holiday surprise, megaproducer Greg Berlanti is leaving his longtime reps at WME for a new home at CAA. According to insiders, the decision to make the switch comes as Berlanti takes stock of his career — and as he approaches 50, aims to evolve his career. The jump from WME to CAA also coincides with big changes in the worlds that Berlanti is best known for: The CW, where Berlanti has produced countless shows and found some of his biggest success, is undergoing a massive change under its new Nexstar owners and looking to move away from its big...
Anime Christmas Music to Get You in the Spirit
Looking for some seasonal music but don’t want to get WHAMmed? How about an anime Christmas playlist? Lots of your favorite shows have holiday tunes and covers to help you get in the spirit of the season!. Here are a few of our favorites to get you started. Use...
