Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Best of est 2022 | Global Homes
We’re continuing our annual Best of est series for 2022 with a round-up of this year’s most-read global home features. This year we had the incredible privilege of showcasing more than 100 homes from different corners of the globe on estliving.com and in the pages of est magazine. Among the list of outstanding projects, five stood out the most to est readers. We begin this round-up at a restored townhouse in London’s Notting Hill and finish at a rural retreat in Spain’s Balearic Islands, revealing the distances we’ll travel to source the world’s best residential design.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
techaiapp.com
10 of the best festivals around the world to visit in January 2023 – A Luxury Travel Blog
By Paul Johnson on Dec 20, 2022 in Africa, Asia, Australia, Central America, China, Europe, Events, India, North America, Oceania, Panama, Regions, South Africa, Spain, Travel Miscellany, United Kingdom, USA, Utah, Western Europe, Worldwide. January is a great time to travel the world as many popular destinations experience pleasant weather...
Comments / 0