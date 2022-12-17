ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
techaiapp.com

Best of est 2022 | Global Homes

We’re continuing our annual Best of est series for 2022 with a round-up of this year’s most-read global home features. This year we had the incredible privilege of showcasing more than 100 homes from different corners of the globe on estliving.com and in the pages of est magazine. Among the list of outstanding projects, five stood out the most to est readers. We begin this round-up at a restored townhouse in London’s Notting Hill and finish at a rural retreat in Spain’s Balearic Islands, revealing the distances we’ll travel to source the world’s best residential design.
Tyla

Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy