Amazon Prime Gaming for PC — which provides users access to various free PC games every month — has officially been launched in India. The subscription-based gaming service comes bundled with the Amazon Prime plan. For the month of December, Prime Gaming allows users to access eight game titles including Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Banners of Ruin, Doors: Paradox, and Quake among others in India. Prime members in the country will also get in-game content for titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, FIFA 23, League of Legends, Destiny 2, and more for free upon signing in with an Amazon Prime account. Amazon Prime members in India were able to avail free Prime Gaming mobile game content since May 2020.

2 DAYS AGO