Related
A Local Solution to A Global Problem: Why Cyber Security Operation Centres Should Be UK Based
Where you choose to base your SOC physically is a crucial yet underappreciated decision. The current financial environment has everyone money conscious, but many companies are still leaving themselves vulnerable to big pay-outs to cyber fraudsters. Cyber criminals earn three times the average salary of a FTSE 100 chief executive, according to a recent report. Even rookies are raking it in, taking home approximately £15,000 a month. The report found that if it was a country, the global fraud industry would be the third-biggest economy in the world, behind only the US and China.
Visa Looking to Enable Auto-Bill Payments via Self-Custodial Crypto Wallets: Details
Visa is looking to integrate crypto with more day-to-day use cases. The payments giant could roll out a functionality, which would enable users to make their telephone and electricity payments via self-custodial crypto wallets. Currently, several banks allow their customers to integrate their accounts with subscription services. This auto-deducts monthly charges for utilities and keeps the cycle running. Visa is essentially looking to initiate similar services but keeping crypto in the central focus.
Crypto Self-Custody Is Antidote to FTX Fraud — ‘Keep Your Coins Act’ Will Protect Self-Hosted Wallets – Regulation Bitcoin News
U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson has touted the self-custody of cryptocurrencies as the antidote to crypto exchange FTX’s fraud. He is pushing for his bill called “Keep Your Coins Act,” which aims to “protect self-custody from misguided attempts to restrict it.”. U.S. Lawmaker Pushes for Self-Custody. Congressman...
3 Trends Shaping the Future Of Attack Surface Management
Will your organization become the next big cyberattack reported in the news? Or have you been following the trends close enough to know how to proactively protect against attack?. As businesses across the globe see vulnerabilities exploited and weaponized at an increasing rate, there is wisdom in watching closely to...
Perkins Coie Releases 6th Annual Industry Report On Immersive Technology
The sixth annual Perkins Coie XR Report is out. The theme: “The Rise of Web3 Technologies to Accelerate XR.” While some people are skeptical of some of the goings-on in Web3, new ideas about connecting people are putting immersive technology into a context that highlights its value. Is...
Google is developing an AI tool to better transcribe handwriting
In context: Deciphering handwriting has proven difficult for computers, but Google is working to improve its methods. The company’s AI-based attempt to read even the messiest handwriting is starting small, focusing on a specific profession to help create accurate results and assist in a crucial aspect of everyday life.
6 Best Data Saving Apps For Android Device Users
The majority of phone owners frequently experience a frustrating situation when we lose our data for no apparent reason. May it be because of unnecessary access to aps, updates, auto entry to websites, and many more reasons, we can agree that none of us likes spending extra money on mobile data.
Which Carriers Support eSIM in Germany?
Germany is an exciting destination for any traveller, and your upcoming trip will surely be an adventure!. From bustling Berlin to the quaint charms of Cologne, Germany offers something for everyone. Take in as much of Germany’s culture as possible – think Bavarian beer halls, thrilling amusement parks, world-famous architecture,...
Amazon Prime Gaming Now Live in India With Free PC Games, In-Game Content for Prime Members
Amazon Prime Gaming for PC — which provides users access to various free PC games every month — has officially been launched in India. The subscription-based gaming service comes bundled with the Amazon Prime plan. For the month of December, Prime Gaming allows users to access eight game titles including Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Banners of Ruin, Doors: Paradox, and Quake among others in India. Prime members in the country will also get in-game content for titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, FIFA 23, League of Legends, Destiny 2, and more for free upon signing in with an Amazon Prime account. Amazon Prime members in India were able to avail free Prime Gaming mobile game content since May 2020.
BAYC Parent Yuga Labs Hires Former Activision Blizzard’s Head as Chief Executive
Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard’s chief operating officer Daniel Alegre will join Bored Ape NFT maker Yuga Labs as its chief executive, the metaverse startup said on Monday. The announcement comes days after the Biden administration sued to block tech giant Microsoft’s $69 billion (nearly Rs. 5,70,300) takeover...
Hundreds of banks and crypto exchanges targeted by Android Godfather malware
Multiple cybersecurity firms have confirmed the existence of Godfather, an Android banking malware that has been found targeting victim’s bank and cryptocurrency accounts. Experts at Group-IB, ThreatFabric, and Cyble have all recently reported on Godfather, its targets, and methodologies, which sees the malware attempt to steal login data by overlaying legitimate banking and cryptocurrency apps (exchanges, wallets, and similar).
Low-Power Apps, Foundries Eye Emerging Memories
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. Emerging memories are entering a new phase, but without a high-profile phase-change memory (PCM) that was responsible for the segment’s growth in previous years. Intel announced it was sunsetting Optane, its PCM-based 3D...
iPhone Maker Apple Fined Over EUR 1 Million by Paris Court Over App Store Practices
The Paris Commercial Court on Monday fined iPhone maker Apple just over EUR 1 million (nearly Rs. 8 lakh) for imposing abusive commercial clauses on French app developers for access to the company’s App Store, the court ruling showed. The ruling, seen by Reuters, said there was no need...
Microsoft Sued by Video Gamers Claiming Its Activision Takeover Deal Will Stifle Competition
Microsoft was hit on Tuesday in US court with a private consumer lawsuit claiming the technology company’s $69 billion (roughly Rs. 5,71,200 crore) bid to purchase Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard will unlawfully squelch competition in the video game industry. The complaint filed in federal court in California...
Binance Announces Acquisition of Indonesia’s Tokocrypto Exchange, Expands Asia Presence
Binance is taking advantage of the ongoing plunge in the crypto market in a bit to boost its presence in international markets. As part of its Asia expansion plan, the crypto exchange has completed the purchase of Indonesia’s Tokocrypto exchange at an undisclosed amount. Under its CEO Changpeng Zhao, Binance had started pouring investments in Tokocrypto two years ago in 2020 and this week, it became the largest shareholder in the Indonesian crypto exchange. With this acquisition, Binance will be able to operate in Indonesia legally.
Indian Government Updates Parliament on Cryptocurrency Bill and Investigations of Crypto Exchanges – Regulation Bitcoin News
The government of India has provided some updates on its cryptocurrency bill and investigations of crypto exchanges in Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s parliament. “Crypto assets are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage,” said the minister of state in the Ministry of Finance.
Meme Coins DOGE, SHIB Have Fans in India, WazirX’s Year Ender Report Shows
India is on the brink of a crypto revolution, which is expected to boom in full capacity once the country finalises laws to safeguard the industry against financial risks in the coming times. In its year-ender report for 2022, Indian crypto exchange WazirX has highlighted that over two million new users signed up on its platform this year. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the two rival meme coins, have emerged among popular crypto choices in India despite their quite lacklustre performance for most part of this year.
Bitcoin Price Bounces Off $16,300, The Reason Is A Windfall
The Bitcoin price slipped further yesterday, falling below the $16,300 level. At $16.285, BTC reached a price last recorded on November 29. However, a surprising windfall occurred when the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced an unspoken pivot. The BoJ drastically widened its yield curve control band to 0.50% and significantly...
Signal processing algorithms improve turbulence in free-space optic tests
New signal-processing algorithms have been shown to mitigate the impact of turbulence in free-space optical experiments, potentially bringing “free space” internet a step closer to reality. The team of researchers, from Aston University’s Aston Institute of Photonic Technologies and Glasgow University, used commercially available photonic lanterns, a commercial...
Realizing a century-old dream to make electricity from air
European research is expanding clean-energy options, bolstering the EU’s goal to become climate-neural by 2050. As the European Union strives for climate neutrality by mid-century, a mother-and-son team is helping to tackle a potential hurdle: the limited number of renewable-energy sources driving the EU’s shift away from fossil fuels.
