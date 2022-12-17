ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Substance 3D Modeler Available on Steam & Index, Quest Support Planned

Adobe’s VR modeling tool, Substance 3D Modeler, is now available on Steam, bringing with it support for Valve’s Index headset and possibly others. Adobe released 3D Modeler as part of its ‘Substance’ suite of applications last year. The application supports VR and non-VR modes. In VR, users can intuitively ‘sculpt’ 3D models to their liking, then pull them into the 2D mode for refinements and use with the rest of the Substance suite (or vice versa).
[RETRO GAMING] Do You Remember the Original Final Fantasy VII?

Final Fantasy VII has to be one of the most iconic and popular games of all time in the history of the video game industry. Anyone would recognize “One-Winged Angel” and think of Sephiroth, and anyone will remember their first look at Midgar during the game’s opening scene.
Top 20 Best Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – December 2022

While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of December 2022.
Apple to Release New MacBook Pro Models with M2 Chips this 2023

Apple will be launching new MacBook Pro models this 2023. There’s a 14-inch and 16-inch like the current models, but it will feature an M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. The new models were set to release this year but have faced delays, according to reports. What To Expect?
Musk says he’ll be Twitter CEO until a replacement is found

Elon Musk said Tuesday that he plans on remaining as Twitter’s CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job. Musk’s announcement came after millions of Twitter users asked him to step down in an unscientific poll the billionaire himself created and promised to abide by.
Elon Musk started looking for a new Twitter CEO before polling the site’s users

That poll that Elon Musk posted to Twitter Sunday evening? Asking whether he should stay on as CEO of Twitter or appoint someone else? The one where he said he would “abide by the results” no matter how it turned out? The one where nearly 58 percent of participants said, yes, please step down already?
This autonomous ornithopter lands and perches on a single claw • TechCrunch

There’s a good reason flight evolved over time, making use of flapping wings — they’re a lot simpler for a bird or insect to grow than rotors or jets, for one thing. Elegance is a hallmark of nature’s designs, and winged creatures fly or glide with a minimum of energy and a great deal of grace.

