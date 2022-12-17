Read full article on original website
Watch Finn Wolfhard in the Trailer for ‘When You Finish Saving the World’ Movie | Finn Wolfhard, Movies
The trailer for Finn Wolfhard‘s new movie When You Finish Saving the World is out now ahead of a theatrical release next month!. The movie was written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg and also stars Julianne Moore and 13 Reasons Why‘s Alisha Boe. Here’s the synopsis: Evelyn (Moore)...
How to Stream Disney+’s ‘Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year’ Show | Disney Plus, Music, Television, Tini
Disney+ is pairing up with Tini to close out 2022 with a bang. The Argentine pop star – full name Tini Stoessel – will live stream Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year on the platform later this month. It is being billed as “her biggest show to date.”
Microsoft Sued by Video Gamers Claiming Its Activision Takeover Deal Will Stifle Competition
Microsoft was hit on Tuesday in US court with a private consumer lawsuit claiming the technology company’s $69 billion (roughly Rs. 5,71,200 crore) bid to purchase Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard will unlawfully squelch competition in the video game industry. The complaint filed in federal court in California...
Substance 3D Modeler Available on Steam & Index, Quest Support Planned
Adobe’s VR modeling tool, Substance 3D Modeler, is now available on Steam, bringing with it support for Valve’s Index headset and possibly others. Adobe released 3D Modeler as part of its ‘Substance’ suite of applications last year. The application supports VR and non-VR modes. In VR, users can intuitively ‘sculpt’ 3D models to their liking, then pull them into the 2D mode for refinements and use with the rest of the Substance suite (or vice versa).
[RETRO GAMING] Do You Remember the Original Final Fantasy VII?
Final Fantasy VII has to be one of the most iconic and popular games of all time in the history of the video game industry. Anyone would recognize “One-Winged Angel” and think of Sephiroth, and anyone will remember their first look at Midgar during the game’s opening scene.
The XR Week Peek (2022.12.19): Carmack leaves Meta, HTC teases its headset, and more!
These days I’m crunching like hell, so this edition of the newsletter will be with very minimal commentaries. Next week, things should be better… in the meanwhile, send me hugs 🙂. (And btw if the header image made you curious… this is a fully modular SteamVR controller built...
Top 20 Best Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – December 2022
While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of December 2022.
Apple to Release New MacBook Pro Models with M2 Chips this 2023
Apple will be launching new MacBook Pro models this 2023. There’s a 14-inch and 16-inch like the current models, but it will feature an M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. The new models were set to release this year but have faced delays, according to reports. What To Expect?
Musk says he’ll be Twitter CEO until a replacement is found
Elon Musk said Tuesday that he plans on remaining as Twitter’s CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job. Musk’s announcement came after millions of Twitter users asked him to step down in an unscientific poll the billionaire himself created and promised to abide by.
Elon Musk started looking for a new Twitter CEO before polling the site’s users
That poll that Elon Musk posted to Twitter Sunday evening? Asking whether he should stay on as CEO of Twitter or appoint someone else? The one where he said he would “abide by the results” no matter how it turned out? The one where nearly 58 percent of participants said, yes, please step down already?
This autonomous ornithopter lands and perches on a single claw • TechCrunch
There’s a good reason flight evolved over time, making use of flapping wings — they’re a lot simpler for a bird or insect to grow than rotors or jets, for one thing. Elegance is a hallmark of nature’s designs, and winged creatures fly or glide with a minimum of energy and a great deal of grace.
