Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Visa Looking to Enable Auto-Bill Payments via Self-Custodial Crypto Wallets: Details
Visa is looking to integrate crypto with more day-to-day use cases. The payments giant could roll out a functionality, which would enable users to make their telephone and electricity payments via self-custodial crypto wallets. Currently, several banks allow their customers to integrate their accounts with subscription services. This auto-deducts monthly charges for utilities and keeps the cycle running. Visa is essentially looking to initiate similar services but keeping crypto in the central focus.
A Local Solution to A Global Problem: Why Cyber Security Operation Centres Should Be UK Based
Where you choose to base your SOC physically is a crucial yet underappreciated decision. The current financial environment has everyone money conscious, but many companies are still leaving themselves vulnerable to big pay-outs to cyber fraudsters. Cyber criminals earn three times the average salary of a FTSE 100 chief executive, according to a recent report. Even rookies are raking it in, taking home approximately £15,000 a month. The report found that if it was a country, the global fraud industry would be the third-biggest economy in the world, behind only the US and China.
Microsoft Sued by Video Gamers Claiming Its Activision Takeover Deal Will Stifle Competition
Microsoft was hit on Tuesday in US court with a private consumer lawsuit claiming the technology company’s $69 billion (roughly Rs. 5,71,200 crore) bid to purchase Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard will unlawfully squelch competition in the video game industry. The complaint filed in federal court in California...
The Ubiquiti Diaries: A Site-to-Site VPN Story
Ubiquiti Networks is a popular vendor of networking-related equipment in the SMB / SME space. Their gear is immensely popular among prosumers too, thanks to the combination of ease of use and the ability to customize for specific requirements. I have been running an Ubiquiti UniFi installation at home for the last five years or so, and recently had the opportunity to create a new deployment in another country. There were two main reasons to go with Ubiquiti for the new location – a single management plane for both sites, and the ability to easily create a site-to-site VPN.
Crypto Self-Custody Is Antidote to FTX Fraud — ‘Keep Your Coins Act’ Will Protect Self-Hosted Wallets – Regulation Bitcoin News
U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson has touted the self-custody of cryptocurrencies as the antidote to crypto exchange FTX’s fraud. He is pushing for his bill called “Keep Your Coins Act,” which aims to “protect self-custody from misguided attempts to restrict it.”. U.S. Lawmaker Pushes for Self-Custody. Congressman...
Which Carriers Support eSIM in Germany?
Germany is an exciting destination for any traveller, and your upcoming trip will surely be an adventure!. From bustling Berlin to the quaint charms of Cologne, Germany offers something for everyone. Take in as much of Germany’s culture as possible – think Bavarian beer halls, thrilling amusement parks, world-famous architecture,...
Economist Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin May Not Rise When Other Financial Assets Rebound – Markets and Prices Bitcoin News
Gold bug and economist Peter Schiff has warned that the price of bitcoin may not rise when other financial assets rebound, even though the crypto fell alongside them. “The bitcoin bubble popped and collectors will be selling no matter what happens to financial assets,” he predicted. Peter Schiff’s...
Hundreds of banks and crypto exchanges targeted by Android Godfather malware
Multiple cybersecurity firms have confirmed the existence of Godfather, an Android banking malware that has been found targeting victim’s bank and cryptocurrency accounts. Experts at Group-IB, ThreatFabric, and Cyble have all recently reported on Godfather, its targets, and methodologies, which sees the malware attempt to steal login data by overlaying legitimate banking and cryptocurrency apps (exchanges, wallets, and similar).
Mergers and Acquisitions Can Expose Companies to Elevated Risk
Privacy and Data Security in Today’s Mergers and Acquisitions. Privacy and data security factors are central in today’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) landscape. M&A exposes companies to elevated risk in numerous ways, but acquired databases have potential to provide enormous value to new owners. Proactive cybersecurity and data...
As the EU embraces cell phone calls on planes, could the US be next?
European travelers will soon be able to chat it up over their 5G-enabled mobile devices on airplanes without fear of hearing, “Please place your phone in Airplane Mode” from a flight attendant. A ruling by the European Commission will allow airlines to provide 5G voice calling and high-speed...
Binance Announces Acquisition of Indonesia’s Tokocrypto Exchange, Expands Asia Presence
Binance is taking advantage of the ongoing plunge in the crypto market in a bit to boost its presence in international markets. As part of its Asia expansion plan, the crypto exchange has completed the purchase of Indonesia’s Tokocrypto exchange at an undisclosed amount. Under its CEO Changpeng Zhao, Binance had started pouring investments in Tokocrypto two years ago in 2020 and this week, it became the largest shareholder in the Indonesian crypto exchange. With this acquisition, Binance will be able to operate in Indonesia legally.
Beauty business resources for indie founders and formulators
We all love something for free. And this is especially true when we are starting up an indie beauty brand and working out how to fund our new business. The last thing we want to do is rack up costs on research when we know that a lot of useful information is online, if only we knew where to find it.
Congress boosts Pentagon budget, Ukraine spending in omnibus
WASHINGTON — Congress on Tuesday released its fiscal 2023 omnibus spending bill that includes $27.9 billion in emergency U.S. Department of Defense spending for Ukraine on top of a $69.3 billion budget increase for the Pentagon over FY 22 levels. The bill funds the 8% total defense budget increase...
Realizing a century-old dream to make electricity from air
European research is expanding clean-energy options, bolstering the EU’s goal to become climate-neural by 2050. As the European Union strives for climate neutrality by mid-century, a mother-and-son team is helping to tackle a potential hurdle: the limited number of renewable-energy sources driving the EU’s shift away from fossil fuels.
