The IEEE recently announced the annual winners of their 2023 prestigious medals and technical awards, and a number of MIT faculty and alumni have been honored. Rodney Brooks, Panasonic Professor of Robotics Emeritus of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, was awarded the IEEE Founders Medal “for leadership in research and commercialization of autonomous robotics, including mobile, humanoid, service, and manufacturing robots.” An entrepreneur, Brooks is the CTO and co-founder of Robust AI. Prior to his time at Robust AI, he was founder, chair, and CTO of Rethink Robotics, and prior to that, was a founder, former board member and former CTO of iRobot Corp. Brooks is the former director of the MIT Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and then the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). He received degrees in pure mathematics from the Flinders University of South Australia and a PhD in computer science from Stanford University in 1981. He held research positions at Carnegie Mellon University and MIT, and a faculty position at Stanford before joining the faculty of MIT in 1984.

23 HOURS AGO