Title 42 stays in place for now, as the migrant crisis in El Paso grows.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis IncreasesTy D.El Paso, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Illegal aliens sleeping on streets of El Paso and in airport; city bracing for thousands more if Title 42 endsLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
KVIA
The City of El Paso and EPISD to open vacant schools in order to house migrants during freezing temperatures
EL PASO, Texas- The Office of Emergency Management announced they were working with the El Paso Independent School District in order to use vacant schools to house migrants. Bassett Middle School in Central El Paso and Morehead Middle School in West El Paso have been identified as sites for the migrants.
City uses convention center, schools, hotels to house migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM), is collaborating with the City of El Paso and the El Paso Independent School District, to use two vacant schools to serve as temporary shelters for migrants. OEM will be preparing the former Bassett Middle School located in Central El Paso, and the […]
KVIA
Texas enhanced safety checkpoints frustrate businesses; New Mexico law enforcement caught off guard
EL PASO, Texas- Enhanced safety inspections continued into a second day along Highway 178, where miles of trucks lined up waiting. The inspection point was set up by Texas Department of Public Safety officials Monday on morning at 6 a.m. and were to end at 6 p.m. according to Sgt. Eliot Torres , DPS spokesperson for the El Paso area.
elpasomatters.org
Project ARRIBA lands $1 million award toward economic development
Update 2 p.m. Dec. 20: This story was updated with the number of graduates and job placements. An ordinary flyer posted on an El Paso Community College campus wall changed Candy Gutierrez’s life. As an EPCC student, Gutierrez wasn’t sure if college was for her, nor did she feel...
KVIA
WATCH: El Paso activates Emergency Operations Center in response to migrant influx
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Office of Emergency Management has activated the Emergency Operations Center to respond to the migrant influx. The news comes just minutes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice announced a halt to lifting Title 42 on Wednesday. City and...
lascrucesbulletin.com
17 Fire Academy cadets join Las Cruces Fire Department
The Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD) graduated 17 cadets from its 35th Fire Academy Dec. 16 at the Doña Ana Community College East Mesa Auditorium. Graduates are Antonio Alvarado, Joshua Calzada, Aaron Castillo, Juan Castillo, Michael Clifton, Andrew Davis, Joshua Duran, Austin Harris, Jasen Kewshaw, Robert Lopez, Ryan Milka, Ivan Molina, Gabriel Morales, Raul Prieto, Eric Prosser, Adriana Reyes and Charles Roybal.
KVIA
El Paso Convention Center preparations to house migrants from cold
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso city officials and the Office of Emergency provided the media with a tour of its temporary migrant shelter center at the El Paso Convention Center. Preparation for the center is still underway. The convention center is one of several facilities being used to respond...
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
More than 80 nursing students graduate from Texas Tech
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Graduates from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Hunt School of Nursing celebrated with a commencement ceremony with friends, family and loved ones Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Plaza Theatre in Downtown El Paso. The Hunt School of Nursing graduated 82 students: 73 from the Accelerated Bachelor of […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Unite New Mexico begins building coordinated-care platform in Las Cruces
Unite New Mexico is a web-based coordinated care platform that launched in Las Cruces in November with a goal of connecting people who need behavioral health care and the local volunteers and professionals who provide it. Unite New Mexico is part of Unite Us a nationwide technology company founded in...
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Dec. 18 to Dec. 23
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of December 18 to December 23. There will be no road closures between December 24 to January 1. For updates, click here.
KVIA
Ice along Paisano in downtown El Paso causes multivehicle crash
EL PASO, Texas -- Three cars crashed along Paisano Ave. near downtown El Paso due to ice in the area Monday morning, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. along Paisano heading eastbound near Durano Ave. causing first responders to block the area.
KVIA
Gov. Abbott “demands” federal border action
EL PASO, Texas -- Citing the polar vortex moving into Texas, Governor Greg Abbott stepped up the urgency for his call for federal action on the border Tuesday. Gov. Abbott demanded that President Biden deploy federal assets to the border. “This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a...
KVIA
Pedestrian hit by car at Loop 375 west and Fonseca
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit by a car on Loop 375 west and Fonseca Tuesday evening, according to early emergency reports. This is along the same area with signs warning drivers about unexpected pedestrians on the roadway. Migrants have been reported running across Loop 375 and all...
KVIA
EPPD: Mother fatally shot by son in Segundo Barrio; son in custody
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say they've arrested a 17-year-old for shooting his mother. The shooting happened Friday at 300 South Hills. Police say Juan Ortiz shot his 34-year-old mother, Isabel Ortiz, following an argument, then ran away. According to police, Ms. Ortiz was taken to University Medical...
KVIA
Pedestrian killed in North Loop crash identified
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police have identified the victim of a Sunday night crash along North Loop. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the 9200 block of North Loop. Police say 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz, of Mission Valley, was crossing at an undesignated crossing point when he was struck by a car.
KVIA
New El Paso D.A. Bill Hicks vows to restore integrity among prosecutors
The newly appointed El Paso district attorney has three main priorities as he prepares to take office on Thursday. Getting them done is the tough part, but Bill Hicks, the El Paso lawyer who was appointed to the position on Wednesday by Gov. Greg Abbott, said he has done his research in anticipation of this task and is ready.
NBC News
State of emergency declared at Texas border
The mayor of El Paso, Texas has issued a state of emergency after more than 15,000 migrants have arrived at the Texas/ Mexico border in the last week. Authorities are now bracing for a massive influx of migrants Wednesday with the anticipated lifting of Title 42.Dec. 18, 2022.
Documents: Man accused of killing grandfather had been hearing voices
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man accused of stabbing and killing his grandfather with a fork had been hearing voices telling him to kill someone or himself, according to court documents obtained by KTSM. Kevin Joe Robles, 25, has been charged with murder in the death of 81-year-old Juan Julian Macias Salas. The incident […]
KVIA
WATCH: Apparent groups of migrants cross Border Highway, harrowing close calls with vehicles
EL PASO, Texas -- An ABC-7 camera captured video showing what appear to be groups of migrants crossing the Border Highway near Fonseca Dr. on Tuesday evening in El Paso. It is an area that is prone to seeing dangerous migrant crossings, but it's playing out more frequently during the current migrant crisis.
