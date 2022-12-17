ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Related
KTSM

City uses convention center, schools, hotels to house migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM), is collaborating with the City of El Paso and the El Paso Independent School District, to use two vacant schools to serve as temporary shelters for migrants. OEM will be preparing the former Bassett Middle School located in Central El Paso, and the […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Project ARRIBA lands $1 million award toward economic development

Update 2 p.m. Dec. 20: This story was updated with the number of graduates and job placements. An ordinary flyer posted on an El Paso Community College campus wall changed Candy Gutierrez’s life. As an EPCC student, Gutierrez wasn’t sure if college was for her, nor did she feel...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

17 Fire Academy cadets join Las Cruces Fire Department

The Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD) graduated 17 cadets from its 35th Fire Academy Dec. 16 at the Doña Ana Community College East Mesa Auditorium. Graduates are Antonio Alvarado, Joshua Calzada, Aaron Castillo, Juan Castillo, Michael Clifton, Andrew Davis, Joshua Duran, Austin Harris, Jasen Kewshaw, Robert Lopez, Ryan Milka, Ivan Molina, Gabriel Morales, Raul Prieto, Eric Prosser, Adriana Reyes and Charles Roybal.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

El Paso Convention Center preparations to house migrants from cold

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso city officials and the Office of Emergency provided the media with a tour of its temporary migrant shelter center at the El Paso Convention Center. Preparation for the center is still underway. The convention center is one of several facilities being used to respond...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

More than 80 nursing students graduate from Texas Tech

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Graduates from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Hunt School of Nursing celebrated with a commencement ceremony with friends, family and loved ones Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Plaza Theatre in Downtown El Paso. The Hunt School of Nursing graduated 82 students: 73 from the Accelerated Bachelor of […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Unite New Mexico begins building coordinated-care platform in Las Cruces

Unite New Mexico is a web-based coordinated care platform that launched in Las Cruces in November with a goal of connecting people who need behavioral health care and the local volunteers and professionals who provide it. Unite New Mexico is part of Unite Us a nationwide technology company founded in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Dec. 18 to Dec. 23

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of December 18 to December 23. There will be no road closures between December 24 to January 1. For updates, click here.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Ice along Paisano in downtown El Paso causes multivehicle crash

EL PASO, Texas -- Three cars crashed along Paisano Ave. near downtown El Paso due to ice in the area Monday morning, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. along Paisano heading eastbound near Durano Ave. causing first responders to block the area.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Gov. Abbott “demands” federal border action

EL PASO, Texas -- Citing the polar vortex moving into Texas, Governor Greg Abbott stepped up the urgency for his call for federal action on the border Tuesday. Gov. Abbott demanded that President Biden deploy federal assets to the border. “This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a...
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

Pedestrian hit by car at Loop 375 west and Fonseca

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit by a car on Loop 375 west and Fonseca Tuesday evening, according to early emergency reports. This is along the same area with signs warning drivers about unexpected pedestrians on the roadway. Migrants have been reported running across Loop 375 and all...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

EPPD: Mother fatally shot by son in Segundo Barrio; son in custody

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say they've arrested a 17-year-old for shooting his mother. The shooting happened Friday at 300 South Hills. Police say Juan Ortiz shot his 34-year-old mother, Isabel Ortiz, following an argument, then ran away. According to police, Ms. Ortiz was taken to University Medical...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Pedestrian killed in North Loop crash identified

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police have identified the victim of a Sunday night crash along North Loop. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the 9200 block of North Loop. Police say 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz, of Mission Valley, was crossing at an undesignated crossing point when he was struck by a car.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

New El Paso D.A. Bill Hicks vows to restore integrity among prosecutors

The newly appointed El Paso district attorney has three main priorities as he prepares to take office on Thursday. Getting them done is the tough part, but Bill Hicks, the El Paso lawyer who was appointed to the position on Wednesday by Gov. Greg Abbott, said he has done his research in anticipation of this task and is ready.
EL PASO, TX
NBC News

State of emergency declared at Texas border

The mayor of El Paso, Texas has issued a state of emergency after more than 15,000 migrants have arrived at the Texas/ Mexico border in the last week. Authorities are now bracing for a massive influx of migrants Wednesday with the anticipated lifting of Title 42.Dec. 18, 2022.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Documents: Man accused of killing grandfather had been hearing voices

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man accused of stabbing and killing his grandfather with a fork had been hearing voices telling him to kill someone or himself, according to court documents obtained by KTSM. Kevin Joe Robles, 25, has been charged with murder in the death of 81-year-old Juan Julian Macias Salas. The incident […]
EL PASO, TX

